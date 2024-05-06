Highlights The Toronto Raptors have a 37.2% chance of a Top-4 pick.

If Raptors fall out of the top-6, they risk losing the pick to the Spurs.

Potential draft picks include Nikola Topic, Ron Holland, and Donovan Clingan to fill team needs.

The NBA Draft Lottery takes place on May 12th, in less than a week's time. That is an important date for the Toronto Raptors organization and their fans. The team has a Top 6 protected pick that is currently owned by the San Antonio Spurs.

Toronto currently has the sixth-best odds in the lottery. They will need to hope their pick stays in that range to have an opportunity at one of the best players in this draft class.

The Raptors currently have a 37.2 percent chance of jumping into the top four of the draft and a 9 percent chance of landing the number one overall pick. That's the good news.

The bad news is if someone behind them leapfrogs into the top four, it's typically the number six selection that drops down in the order. This means the Raptors would forfeit their selection to the Spurs.

For the sake of this article, Toronto gets to keep their lottery pick and gets all the selections that could be available to them. This would give them three picks (as it currently stands) in this year's draft. To go with the lottery pick, they would also have Indiana's selection at 19 and the 31st pick to begin the second round.

Having three picks would really help the Raptors fill out a young team that could use help in a lot of different places. Coincidentally, if you go back to Masai Ujiri's end-of-season press conference, he identified exactly three needs when it comes to the team's draft considerations.

With these needs in mind, here are some of the best options in this class to give the Raptors what they are looking for.

Back-Up Point Guard

Toronto could look to address this early, or take their time

Best Option: Nikola Topic (Red Star)

When all is said and done, Topic could end up being the best player from this year's draft. There is plenty of love about his game.

Topic is a gifted finisher at the basket, using his size well. He comes in standing 6-foot-6 and weighing around 200 pounds, making him a lot bigger than your typical point guard. Topic puts pressure on defenses with that driving ability and makes the best play on each possession more often than not.

Topic showcases his basketball IQ in multiple ways. He's very adept at lulling a defense to sleep before shifting gears and attacking. He's a talented passer who is able to run an offense with little difficulty.

The key to Topic's ceiling at the NBA level will likely come down to his shooting ability. He has yet to display a consistent three-point shot, shooting around 25 percent in his time playing overseas. If Topic can slowly add that to his game, his offense will prove very tough to guard.

Could Be Available Later: Isaiah Collier (USC)

Collier is a player who might slip down enough for the Raptors to draft him at the 19th pick. When all eyes were on Bronny James leading up to this college basketball season, it was Collier who actually stole the show at USC.

Isaiah Collier - USC Freshman Year Stats PPG 16.3 APG 4.3 FG% 49.0 FT% 67.3

Collier displayed a good knack for scoring the basketball at an efficient level. He also showcased a good ability of drawing fouls, averaging 5.8 free throw attempts per game.

For Collier, there's still work to be done though. He struggled with turnovers, averaging 3.3 in 30 minutes a night. For someone so good at getting to the free throw line, one would also want him to be converting at a higher rate than 67.3 percent.

Collier has the potential to fill Toronto's need well, but head coach Darko Rajaković will definitely need to spend some time working on fine-tuning his game.

Wing Defender

There are plenty of talented options to fill this need in the draft

Best Option: Ron Holland (G-League Ignite)

Holland has one of the highest motors you will ever see in a draft prospect. It lends itself really well to him being one of the best defenders of the class and adept at turning defense into offense.

Holland averaged 2.3 steals. He does a great job at both timing up his reads in jumping passing lanes and hounding the defender on-ball. He will then take those opportunities and get out in transition, where he is incredibly tough to stop.

Holland's combination of defense and slashing ability go hand-in-hand, making him an enticing prospect to monitor for this need.

Could Be Available Later: Dillon Jones (Weber State)

Jones is a player the Raptors could take a look at with the 31st overall pick in the draft.

The downside of him as a prospect is his draft age. He was a senior in this past college basketball season and will come into the league about to turn 23. However, if the Raptors are looking for a solid role player with this pick, they could do a lot worse.

Dillon Jones - Weber State Senior Year Stats PPG 20.8 RPG 9.8 SPG 2.0 Defensive Win Shares 2.6

Jones proved to be an effective defender and scorer in his senior year. His prowess defensively coupled with his ability to rebound the basketball (despite only being 6'6") makes him an attractive second-round option to address this need.

Back-Up Big Man

The bigs in this draft class come with a lot of intrigue

Best Option: Donovan Clingan (UConn)

Clingan needs little introduction after leading his Huskies to the National Title in March Madness. His impressive tournament has shot him up the draft boards, where he now sits near the top of most mock drafts out there.

Clingan is an impressive rebounder and defender. He averaged 7.4 rebounds in just 22.5 minutes per game. When you adjust that for the per 36 numbers, that's 11.8 a game. In those same minutes, he put up 2.5 blocks per game protecting the interior for UConn.

Clingan could be an immediate contributor for the Raptors as their backup 5, potentially supplanting current starter Jakob Poeltl in the future.

Could Be Available Later: Tyler Smith (G-League Ignite)

If the Raptors are looking for someone a bit more mobile and modern, Smith could be their guy.

Tyler Smith - 2023-24 Ignite Stats PPG 13.7 RPG 5.1 FG% 48.0 3PT% 36.0

He presents a very different skillset by comparison to Clingan. It would be a much more offense-oriented pick for the Raptors, should they choose to take a look at him around the 19th pick.

Smith is more of a four than he is a five, but with Kelly Olynyk coming off the bench for Toronto, they could run the two together and see how it works. The big selling point for Toronto would be the spacing.

Depending on which starters are running with the bench unit, the combination of Olynyk and Smith would provide plenty of room to attack the basket for either one of RJ Barrett or Scottie Barnes.

Draft odds are courtesy of Tankathon. Stats are courtesy of Basketball Reference/Sports Reference.