With a little over a month left before the 2024 NBA Draft, the prospects are beginning to shape up. This year's selection process should be memorable since there isn't a clear-cut hierarchy of players at the top. Since the prospect order is unclear, it could have a trickle-down effect on round two. Though this draft does not feature as much (potential) star talent as recent ones, there is a ton of value to be had later on.

The 2024 field is rich with unheralded players with translatable, complementary skill sets in the NBA. As always, it also features some talent with untapped upside. Here are five second-round prospects to look out for:

1 Harrison Ingram (F, Junior, North Carolina)

Draft Projection: Early-Mid Second Round

North Carolina's Harrison Ingram is an excellent role player to develop. In college, Ingram's per-game stats did not overwhelm, but his 3&D style is a perfect fit at the next level. Though Ingram is not a high-volume shooter at this stage, it's his most translatable role. A rugged defender, Ingram uses his 6'7, 233-pound frame to play a physical brand of basketball against his opponents.

Questions about his offensive role in the league make him a second-round prospect. However, falling to Round 2 might inadvertently aid his career - if Ingram lands with a competitive team, it will play in his favor since he has a more mature game than other rookies.

Harrison Ingram Career Statistics Season PPG RPG APG Field Goal% 3 PT% 2021-22 (Stanford) 10.5 6.7 3.0 .388 .313 2022-23 (Stanford) 10.5 5.7 3.7 .408 .319 2023-24 (UNC) 12.2 8.8 2.2 .430 .385

At this stage, Ingram is projected as an early-mid, second-round pick. His range is pretty solidified, though a strong Draft Combine, as well as individual workouts, could boost his stock. Ingram's best fit is on a squad that is ready to put him in rotation consideration from day one. If his outside shooting, defense, and rebounding carry over, he has a chance to play for a very long time.

2 Baylor Scheierman (F, Senior, Creighton)

Draft Projection: Mid-Second Round

Don't be surprised if Baylor Scheierman's draft position fluctuates before teams make their final decisions. An intriguing threat at 6'7, Scheierman is an outside scorer who doubles as a playmaker and strong rebounder.

It's rare for a tall wing to excel as both a shooter and passer, especially when commanding the majority of attention from the defense like Scheierman did at Baylor. His 11-assist game against Georgetown suggests Scheierman will be able to make a ton of plays with more spacing and more talented shooters in the league.

Baylor Scheierman Career Stats Season PPG APG RPG Field Goal% 3 PT% 2019-20 (South Dakota State) 6.0 2.2 4.7 .427 .247 2020-21 (South Dakota State) 15.4 4.0 9.2 .498 .438 2021-22 (South Dakota State) 16.2 4.5 7.8 .508 .469 2022-23 (Creighton) 12.8 3.3 8.3 .424 .364 2023-24 (Creighton) 18.5 3.9 9.0 .448 .381

He's perfect for offensive systems that like to get out in transition but is also a nice fit for a team that features a dominant big man. After a long review of the tape, GMs are sure to be enamored with Scheierman if he does well in the pre-draft process. In turn, he could go anywhere from the late first round to the middle of Round 2.

3 Antonio Reeves (SG, Senior, Kentucky)

Draft Projection: Late Second Round

It's a bit surprising to see Kentucky's Antonio Reeves projected as a late second-rounder on a majority of mock drafts. As a senior last year, Reeves had a nice, under-the-radar season for the Wildcats - Reeves averaged over 20 points per game while converting at an elite clip from downtown (45 percent).

Reeves's defense is still a work in progress, but if he adds some muscle to his 6'6, 195-pound body, he can withstand the next level of physicality on the perimeter. At the end of the day, though, Reeves's ticket to success in the NBA will come as a scorer. His efficiency is extremely promising, especially considering he will likely play in short bursts to kick off his career.

Antonio Reeves Career Statistics Season PPG APG RPG Field Goal% 3 PT% 2019-20 (Illinois State) 7.2 0.7 2.5 .384 .314 2020-21 (Illinois State) 12.4 1.4 3.3 .425 .306 2021-22 (Illinois State) 20.1 1.8 3.5 .469 .390 2022-23 (Kentucky) 14.4 1.1 2.1 .416 .398 2023-24 (Kentucky) 20.2 1.6 4.2 .512 .447

If Reeves can build an early reputation as a bullseye shooter or reliable, second-unit scorer, he's a legitimate draft steal. While he will enter the NBA with a ready-made skill (shooting), Reeves doesn't necessarily need to be selected by a contender. The most important aspect for him is to land somewhere he has an opportunity to compete for minutes. If Reeves is chosen late in the second, he will likely be on a two-way contract. In the G League, he is afforded some time to bulk up and hone his skills as a sharpshooter.

4 Jaylon Tyson (SG, Senior, California)

Draft Projection: Early Second Round

A late-bloomer, Jaylon Tyson's name has been very popular in draft talks over the last few months. He had a special season as the star of the California Golden Bears in 2023-24: Tyson averaged almost 20 points, 7 rebounds, and 4 assists on 47 percent from the field.

His all-around game and comfortability as a lead threat make his upside pretty tantalizing for a projected second-rounder. At Cal, Tyson excelled at shooting off the dribble via self-creation and using his size to get to the rim. If drafted to the right situation, Tyson can quickly transition into a scoring option off the bench.

Jaylon Tyson Career Statistics Season PPG APG RPG Field Goal% 3 PT% 2021-22 (Texas) 1.8 0.4 1.1 .400 .000 2022-23 (Texas Tech) 10.7 1.3 6.1 .483 .402 2023-24 (Cal) 19.6 3.5 6.8 .465 .360

While Tyson's efficient offensive game is rightfully highlighted, his defense could give him a leg up when competing for a higher draft spot. A multiple-effort defender with size, Tyson loves to soar for rejections and has active hands in the passing lanes. His overall potential and attention to detail (on both ends) is ideal for teams in the 30-40 range.

5 Ulrich Chomche (C, NBA Africa Academy)

Draft Projection: Early-Mid Second Round

Ulrich Chomche is the classic, "boom or bust" selection that is ideal to take at some point in Round 2. Not only did he play just a few games at NBA Academy Africa, Chomche's game is extremely raw - he is a long-term project who has a chance to break out on the defensive side.

At 6'11, 235, he projects as a shot-blocker and three-point shooter as a pro. Chomche could become a versatile rim protector who can both protect the lane and contest shots from outside. All of his initial minutes in the NBA will likely come as a situational shot-blocker.

Ulrich Chomche NBA Africa Academy Stats • 2023-24 Season PPG RPG BPG Field Goal% 2023-24 13.0 9.0 2.7 .424

Chomche's offensive upside is also worth nothing. Currently, he prefers camping out from beyond the arc, but he's shown encouraging signs as a pick-and-roll finisher as well. His shooting form is impressive for a player his size: if he stretches the floor at a high clip at the combine, expect teams to begin positioning for him.

Whoever drafts Chomche should expect an adjustment period of at least a year or two before he makes an incredible impact. The right developmental situation will dictate his long-term success. If the cultivation process pays off, he could end up as the biggest steal of the entire draft.