Highlights Reed Sheppard's impressive shooting makes him an appealing offensive draft prospect.

Sheppard's offensive versatility and playmaking skills add value to his draft stock.

Sheppard's small size and lack of athleticism raise questions about his potential in the NBA.

A lot has been made of the 2024 NBA Draft class regarding the quality of the talent available. However, there is one position in this draft class that has plenty of players available who offer intriguing upside to any team drafting them: the guard spot.

While the debates rage on about whether the 2024 class is going to be a good one, there will be a plethora of guards available who could potentially be game-changers this year. Depending on the mock draft you look at, there are around seven guards firmly slated to go in the top twenty of this year's class. These guards all offer different, unique skill sets for what they bring to the table.

One of the most intriguing guards of this class would be Kentucky Wildcat Reed Sheppard. He has been steadily rising in mock drafts all season. Sheppard will undoubtedly be a lottery pick in this year's draft. The real question with him is: how high does he get selected?

The Wildcats may have been stunned in March Madness, getting knocked out in the first round in a shocking upset to the Oakland Golden Grizzlies, but that has not seemed to hurt Sheppard's stock, even with his underwhelming performance. The truth of the matter is that Sheppard displayed far too many skills during this college basketball season to be affected by anything of that sort.

The discussion left to be had revolves around whether those skills can translate effectively to the NBA level.

Sheppard's NBA Floor Is Defined By His Signature Skills

The Kentucky guard should get his chances in the league thanks to his strengths

The defining trait that makes Sheppard such an alluring prospect is unquestionably his shooting. However, it's not as simple as that. There are levels to how great Sheppard's shooting is.

Sheppard's Season with the Wildcats PPG 12.5 APG 4.5 FG% 53.6 3P% 52.1

Starting with the obvious, Sheppard shot an absurd percentage from beyond the arc in his freshman season at Kentucky. That percentage led all shooters in that regard. What's equally impressive is his true shooting percentage.

He registered 69.9 percent in that category. To contextualize how impressive it is for a guard to post those kinds of numbers, only three players in the NBA had a mark above that this past season. All three of those players were centers.

Sheppard has one of the most mechanically sound shooting motions one will ever come across in their time watching basketball. His shot looks close to identical every time he goes up with it. He should have a great opportunity to be an effective catch-and-shoot option for any team that drafts him. If he plays alongside teammates who can deliver him open looks on the perimeter, he'll be extremely dangerous.

Even if Sheppard is tasked with creating for himself, that shouldn't be a huge problem. He was effective this college season at creating opportunities for himself off the dribble and getting good looks from there.

Sheppard is also a good enough playmaker for his teammates, giving teams faith in the fact that his only contributions on the floor won't be limited to his shooting ability. While he probably shouldn't be anyone's top playmaker right away, he can definitely contribute as an offensive initiator.

Sheppard will likely serve as a bench spark plug early in his career. That would likely also be his floor in the league.

Sheppard's NBA Ceiling Poses Some Big Question Marks

The Kentucky guard will have to answer some sizable questions early

The elephant in the room with Sheppard has to do with the potential limitations of his size and athleticism. A lot of the things that worked for him in college may not hold up as well against the athletes in the NBA.

Sheppard's Physical Listings Weight 182 lbs Height 6 ft 3 in Wingspan 6 ft 3 in

Sheppard is a very clear combo guard and does not necessarily possess elite physical tools to match that. A player like Stephen Curry is a very obvious case as to why that doesn't always matter, but Curry also excels in a lot of departments where Sheppard doesn't.

While Sheppard can certainly be a good catch-and-shoot option in the NBA, his off-ball movement isn't as good as some of his counterparts in this draft. No one will deny that Sheppard is a great shooter. However, by comparison to someone like fellow draftee Dalton Knecht, he does not blow you away with his ability to get open off-ball.

Sheppard's off-the-dribble game, similarly, was good enough for college. However, it's another one of his strengths that comes into doubt regarding the effectiveness it will have against NBA competition.

The obvious question that still persists is how effectively he can defend at the next level. Sheppard displayed good abilities in college, he even had a knack for stealing the ball, averaging 2.5 steals per game in his time at Kentucky. However, it's fair to wonder how he holds up against NBA players who will try to target him.

Sheppard feels like someone who can carve out a role for himself in the league. However, the ceiling for him may be a little modest by comparison to some of the other lottery picks that have star potential.

Sheppard's NBA Counterparts

Combo guards are hard to define

There is a long list of combo guards in the NBA. It's one of the most popular player archetypes one will find in the league. As such, it can be difficult to pinpoint comparisons sometimes.

At worst, George Hill should be a floor that Sheppard can aspire to. Hill was a solid combo guard, at his best, who could provide valuable minutes in any lineup he was tossed into. Assuming Sheppard's defense looks solid enough, he can have a long and effective career like Hill did.

George Hill: Career Stats PPG 10.4 APG 3.1 SPG 0.9 FG% 45.7 3P% 38.0

The absolute best-case scenario for someone like Sheppard could be a player like Mike Conley. He is another guard who spent a long time as an effective contributor in the league, even starring as one of the feature guys on the Memphis Grizzlies when he was at his peak.

NBA player comparisons are always loose projections of what these prospects could look like in the league. That is always something to be mindful of when encountering this portion of the draft evaluation.

Stats are courtesy of Tankathon.