For all the talk about the weak perception around the 2024 NBA Draft class, there are certainly some talented guards among the crop of soon-to-be rookies that could surprise some people. While this may not be the strongest offering of prospects that the league has ever seen, there are undoubtedly a number of potential game-changers in the backcourt who are ready to enter the league.

Naturally, any of the backcourt players who will look to make their mark on the league will need to fall into the right situation. The guard position may be the most prone to having prospects being labeled as busts within a few years' time.

One of the schools who will feature not just one but two potentially highly-sought after prospects in the backcourt will be the Kentucky Wildcats. Reed Sheppard and Rob Dillingham are both well-received prospects heading into the yearly affair to find the game's next great players.

Both players are projected to likely be lottery picks in this year's draft. Dillingham will enter the draft process with some valid questions surrounding his game. However, there are few prospects in this class that ooze the scoring potential that he does at the next level.

Dillingham's NBA Floor Has Sixth Man Written All Over It

The gifts that the Kentucky guard possesses can help bring instant offense off the bench

Simply put, when Dillingham gets going, he is an absolute microwave. His combination of offensive gifts allows him to be a really tough cover when he is riding one of his hot streaks.

Rob Dillingham - Freshman Year with Kentucky PPG 15.2 APG 3.9 FG% 47.5 3P% 44.4 TS% 59.5

Perimeter shot creation and perimeter shot making is hardly ever a concern for Dillingham. He is one of the best ball handlers in this year's group of draftees. Dillingham is perfectly capable of creating space between him and the defender with his shiftiness and has a wide array of moves he can go to, enabling him to get to a comfortable spot on the court for some easy points.

Once he gets going, good luck to the defenders guarding him. Dillingham is one of the best shooters in the draft class. The mechanics look pretty solid when it comes to his shooting motion. Even with his excellent on-ball abilities, he remains fairly active off the ball, positioning himself for scoring opportunities off the catch.

Dillingham was also a pretty solid facilitator in his freshman year. He was able to find teammates in positions to score on a fairly consistent basis. His passing ability will never outshine his scoring touch from the perimeter, but he provides just enough of it to make one believe that if his shot isn't falling, he can make the right play for the offense and his teammates.

If Dillingham cannot hit some of the heights that he could be capable of in the NBA, there should be a level of comfort for teams selecting him that he could likely be a player who is an effective sixth man throughout his career. Dillingham's offensive skill set is well-suited to an NBA floor of being an 'instant offense' guy coming off the bench.

Dillingham's Ceiling Gives Him A Chance To Be A Potential Star

There are a few concerns, but the upside is definitely there for Dillingham

The immediate thing that will scare some teams off selecting Dillingham in the draft is his size.

Rob Dillingham Size Concerns Weight 164 lbs Height 6 ft 2 in Wingspan 6 ft 3 in

There are several concerns that stem from his relatively small stature as a guard. The obvious thing that will suffer is his defense. When Dillingham is brought into pick-and-roll action or any type of mismatch hunting, one would be immediately concerned about him switching onto a player that he simply will not be able to keep up with.

This could limit how reliably and consistently he can stay on the court without really hurting the defense. His offensive firepower is great, but if the other team can trade buckets consistently due to that lack of size, the impact it has becomes minimized pretty quickly.

His size also leaves concerns about his ability to be a factor in attacking the basket. Dillingham does possess a good floater that will likely be his go-to move when he makes his way closer to the rim, but if that is taken away, it can be hard to imagine him beating some of the NBA's rim protectors. Dillingham will surely struggle to finish through contact at his size.

The sheer magnitude of offense Dillingham could bring on his best days gives optimism about him being a potential star in the NBA. However, the concerns about his size leave a fairly large red flag for many of the teams selecting him.

If Dillingham is to have as successful of a career as possible, the playmaking facet of his game, which is currently solid, will need to seriously catch up to his shot-making ability. If both those skills are at an elite level, there's plenty of reason to keep him on the court, even with concerns about his size.

Dillingham's NBA Comps

A small, under-sized combo guard offers an easy comparison at the next level

When it comes to NBA player comparisons, they are always used liberally and not an exact reflection of the expectations surrounding a draftee. However, when it comes to the archetype that Dillingham falls into, there is always a surefire comparison.

Lou Williams - NBA Career Stats PPG 13.9 APG 3.4 FG% 41.9 3P% 35.1

Lou Williams made an entire career out of coming off the bench and lighting up a team, holding a tie for the most Sixth Man of the Year awards. To Dillingham's credit, he actually projects to be a better three-point shooter than Williams. There are certainly similar shades in their playing styles though.

In the wildest of expectations for Dillingham, a player like Trae Young is a natural comparison when it comes to undersized guards. Dillingham would certainly need that aforementioned jump in his playmaking if he wants to resemble close to the offensive weapon that Young is.

There is a lot to potentially fall in love with when it comes to Dillingham as a prospect. Teams will need to decide if the potential upside of Dillingham's offense outweighs the concerns about his size.

Stats are courtesy of Tankathon and Basketball Reference.