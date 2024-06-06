Highlights Ron Holland's NBA floor is strong thanks to his defensive skills and energy levels.

In recent years, the NBA G-League Ignite has offered an alternative path to the NCAA for young prospects dreaming of playing pro basketball. Some of the graduates from that team who are notable players in the NBA include: Jalen Green, Jonathan Kuminga, and Scoot Henderson.

This year's NBA Draft will once again open its doors to a handful of prospects from that team. With the developmental program shutting down, this will actually be the last time this happens. There are three names from the Ignite that will be worth monitoring in the upcoming draft: Ron Holland, Matas Buzelis, and Tyler Smith.

There was a point in the draft process when Holland had his name floated into consideration for this year's number one selection. Tragedy struck for Holland as his season was cut short due to a season-ending thumb injury that required surgery.

Holland has stuck around in most mock drafts as a top-ten selection, but the conversation about him going first overall seems to have been put to bed. This may leave one lucky team in the lottery with a chance to secure one of the best players in the draft.

The lack of a consensus number-one overall pick has left many scouts and draft experts feeling like this year's class is a weak one. However, there remain a handful of players in the group who are sure to have star potential, under the right tutelage and development staff. Holland is one of those players.

Holland's NBA Floor Is Safer Than Most

The theme around a lot of the top picks in this year's draft is that of reliability. While scouts will question the star potential and ceiling of a lot of these players, there seems to be a good foundation for a lot of them to be quality role players in the league. Holland is no exception to that.

Before going down with his injury, Holland posted some impressive stats in his campaign with the Ignite.

Ron Holland's G-League Stats Category Stats PPG 19.5 FG% 46.0 RPG 6.7 SPG 2.3

What's more impressive than the numbers themselves are the gifts that he displayed in accumulating those statistics.

The thing that really ties all of Holland's strengths together is his otherworldly motor. It feels like a cliché to talk about a player performing at 110 percent when it comes to their effort. However, in Holland's case, that doesn't feel far from the truth, with the exception that it's probably closer to 125 percent.

Holland's commitment, in terms of his energy levels, should rarely be in doubt. This leads to various different aspects of his game benefiting tremendously, as a result.

Holland is a great slasher with a tremendous first step. He attacks the rim with purpose and is very explosive in his drives. Teams are going to have a tough time slowing him down when he has a head of steam.

He also brings the kind of versatility and defensive impact that any team would love out of their wing defender. He has a good knack at jumping passing lanes and hounding defenders on-ball to force steals.

When he does create those opportunities to turn defense into offense, Holland is a force in the open court. All the aforementioned factors make him one of the best transition players in this year's draft class. For the NBA teams looking to play an uptempo brand of basketball, he would be a major asset.

Holland's NBA floor should be a defensive specialist, capable of providing good bench minutes for a team. Without hitting on some of the swing factors that will be mentioned later, he should still be able to provide rotational minutes for an NBA team. However, if his growth and development pans out to its fullest potential, he could be so much more.

Holland's NBA Ceiling Is A Star

A couple of major swing factors will play a factor in how great Holland can be

As is the case with these young, big-time athletes coming into the draft, a weak point tends to be their shooting ability. Holland fits that description to a tee.

Holland's Areas of Improvement 3P% 24.0 TOV 3.2 FPG 3.2

A consistent ability to knock down shots off the bounce and from beyond the arc will go a long way to how defenses guard him. If there is less room to give up that perimeter shot, his driving ability gets exponentially more dangerous.

Holland's jumper is streaky, there are times when it does drop with some regularity. He's a decent enough free throw shooter at 72.8 percent. This should provide some confidence that an NBA shooting coach may be able to improve that ability over time.

Another major point of weakness for Holland was turnovers. This is where his motor was actually working against him. There were times when he would struggle playing at a more controlled and deliberate pace. He will definitely need to make improvements in that regard. Tightening up his ball handle would be a good starting point. At this current time, he's just a little too loose with it.

The good news for Holland and the teams eyeing him is that his swing factors feel very correctable. The right development staff can see the star potential in him and help him work towards it.

Holland's NBA Counterparts

The explosive wing is not short on potential comparisons

If Holland's jumper remains streaky, there is a player who he feels very reminiscent of. His game has shades of Toronto Raptors wing RJ Barrett. Both players are unafraid of putting their heads down and attacking the basket while playing a good brand of defense on the other end. Perhaps Holland does not hit the same levels as Barrett as a pro, but the play styles and deficiencies are very similar.

If his jumper does come along, there are a multitude of examples of raw wings who polished their overall offensive games and rounded out into great offensive players. Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and Jaylen Brown are the usual suspects who come to mind.

Player comparisons are meant to be taken loosely and not as direction expectations, which is worth bearing in mind. However, that is not to say Holland is not capable of reaching considerable heights in the NBA. It will just take the right team and structure to bring out the best possible version of Holland.

Stats are courtesy of Tankathon.