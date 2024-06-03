Highlights Zaccharie Risacher can be a reliable contributor in the NBA due to his strong skill set.

The NBA Draft is a little over three weeks away. Outside of the Dallas Mavericks and Boston Celtics, who are set to do battle in the NBA Finals, every other team is likely circling June 26th as the next big day on their NBA calendar.

The draft is the unofficial start of the new season in the league. Teams get a chance to look towards the future and dream of a brighter tomorrow. That date is particularly exciting for some of the worst teams in the NBA, who suffered through a bad 2023-2024 season.

Those teams will get a chance to see the talent in this year's draft class and envision a path to elevating their team, moving them one step closer to NBA relevancy once more. However, as I'm sure most will know by now, this year's class isn't projected to be a strong one.

Talking about the perceived quality of the soon-to-be rookies who are entering the league in the 2024 Draft Class is like beating a dead horse. However, it is important to always remember that every class goes on to produce talent for the league. There may not be a LeBron James or Michael Jordan in this year's class, but there will still be plenty of players who can positively affect a team's future.

One of the highest-ranking prospects in this year's class is Zaccharie Risacher. It feels like the country of France is experiencing a golden age of basketball, continuing to send well-regarded talent to the league.

While no one is going to sit here and say that Risacher will be the next Victor Wembanyama, there should be plenty of reason to believe whoever drafts him is receiving a solid pro with good upside at the NBA level.

Risacher's Floor Should Be A Reliable Contributor

The strengths of Risacher's game should allow him to stay in the league for a long time

There is a lot to love about what Risacher already brings to the table. The current skill set he has should ensure he gets an opportunity in any rotation, especially that of a bad team, pretty early and often.

Risacher's 23–24 Stats Category Stat PPG 11.1 FG% 47.0 3P% 38.7 SPG 0.9

Risacher is one of the better shooters in this class, converting at an effective rate from beyond the arc. He is adept at finding his spots on the perimeter and knocking them down. He should provide a reliable option as a play-finisher on the perimeter immediately upon entering the league.

Another standout trait for Risacher is his ability to attack closeouts. Risacher possesses great athleticism, which he can use effectively when defenses get aggressive contesting his perimeter looks. He can make defenders pay with his slashing as a result.

His athleticism lends itself well to other areas of his game. He is a positive defender, capable of bringing a lot of versatility to that end of the court. While you would not necessarily want him guarding a physical big down low, Risacher can otherwise be reliably tasked with slowing down almost any other kind of matchup.

His versatile defending will undoubtedly make him an asset in modern defensive schemes that love to incorporate plenty of switching into the game plan. There should be very little reason not to trust Risacher early in his career as a 3-and-d option either off the bench or even among the starters. He shows enough positive traits to believe, at the very least, that will be his floor at the NBA level.

Being a great 3-and-d guy given the current state of the NBA is a fantastic way to ensure a long and productive career in the league.

Risacher's Draft Age Could Mean Plenty Of Room For Growth

There are a couple of major swing factors with Risacher

The good news for any team looking to select Risacher in the upcoming draft is he will enter the league at only nineteen years old. This should give the development staff of his next team plenty of opportunities to work on rounding out his game and helping him hit his ceiling.

There are a few swing factors that could really determine how high of a level he can hit as a player in the NBA.

Risacher's Listings Category Measurement Height 6 ft 9 in Weight 204 lb Wingspan 6 ft 10.5 in

Filling out his frame should be something that comes with time, but it should still be mentioned as important. Considering his height, Risacher is relatively light by comparison. Adding some muscle would go a long way for him.

As previously mentioned, Risacher does a good job of attacking closeouts. However, there are times when his drives to the basket lack creativity in their finishes. If Risacher could add a more dynamic package to his layups, it would help his scoring consistency.

Risacher's passing ability is a bit of a question mark at the moment. He only averaged 0.9 assists this season. When his tape is on, you can find him struggling to make the proper read at times. It will be important for him to find some comfort and growth as a distributor.

Lastly, but most importantly, Risacher's self-creation would be the biggest swing factor in his NBA ceiling. Right now, he is very effective at being able to finish the plays his teammates create for him. However, he struggles to create consistent offense for himself. If this changes for him, it would be the easiest path to potential stardom in the league.

Ultimately, if Risacher can hit on a few of these swing factors, the upside as a star in the league is absolutely there. If he can hit on all of them, one could be looking at a perennial All-Star.

Risacher's NBA Counterparts

His player comparisons feel more obvious than some others

NBA player comparisons are more hyperbole than actual fact, but they remain a mainstay in the NBA Draft process.

The easiest standout from the NBA who is reminiscent of Risacher would probably be the Denver Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr. He is a player who can excel in his role as a quality starter and does a fantastic job as an outlet option for a better creator on the court like Nikola Jokić or Jamal Murray. This feels like the logical comparison for what Risacher could look like at the NBA level.

If he can hit on some of his bigger swing factors as a pro, there could be a chance he ends up something close to a Brandon Ingram. Perhaps he could be an even bigger and stronger version of him, if his frame fills out properly with age and training.

Risacher will definitely be a hot commodity in this year's NBA Draft. Of all the talk about the weak class, he is surely one of the prospects in it that has clear star potential.

Stats are courtesy of Tankathon.