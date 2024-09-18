Key Takeaways Tyrese Maxey had a breakout campaign, showcasing his scoring efficiency and playmaking skills.

Bam Adebayo proves his value with defensive versatility and offensive skills, including improving 3-point shooting.

Tyrese Haliburton's historic playmaking was highlighted until an injury; Pacers' potential hinges on his return to form.

The Eastern Conference had some changes this summer, with Paul George joining the Philadelphia 76ers , Mikal Bridges joining the New York Knicks , and several other star players leaving the conference. While the Western Conference still reigns supreme in the NBA , the East is slowly catching up and is now an extremely competitive group of teams headlined by the historically great Boston Celtics .

The talent level in the conference is at an all-time high, making it harder and harder to rank just the ten best players. There were a few difficult omissions, but here are the top ten stars in the Eastern Conference.

10 Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers

2023-24 was a breakout campaign for the fifth-year stud

Few players benefitted more from an upgraded role than Tyrese Maxey did after the departure of James Harden to the Los Angeles Clippers . After being given the keys to the offense, Maxey took full advantage and had an All-Star season, which he backed up with an impressive first playoff series as the number one ball-handler.

Maxey's Breakout Season Season PPG APG 3P% TS% 2023-24 25.9 6.2 37.3% 57.3% 2020-2023 15.4 3.3 41.4% 58.7% 2024 Playoffs 29.8 6.8 40.0% 59.5%

Maxey proved he is more than capable of being the complimentary option to Joel Embiid in Philly, scoring extremely efficiently while also being a great playmaker in pick-and-roll for the big man. His lightning-quick first step is rarely seen across the league, and nearly impossible to defend. This gives him one of the most valuable offensive traits: the ability to beat a defender off the dribble and engage help to get the opponent in rotation, where he made great decisions all year.

Maxey is now paired with Embiid for the entirety of his prime, and the center couldn't be more lucky.

9 Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat

Heat star is fresh off an Olympics where he proved his value

Bam Adebayo got a great chance to showcase everything he brings to a winning basketball team as he played a huge role in the gold medal Team USA Olympic squad, but he has been doing the same things for the Miami Heat for a long time.

Adebayo is obviously an incredible and versatile defender who can guard the perimeter and protect the rim, which provides so much value, especially in the playoffs. He also has many useful offensive skills, including being a great playmaker for a big, solid mid-range jumper, and the ability to finish anything around the rim, whether it's a lob or rebound putback.

Adebayo's 2023-24 Stats PPG RPG APG TS% 3P% 19.3 10.4 3.9 57.6% 35.7%

The Kentucky product started to add a three-point shot towards the tail-end of the season and carried that over into an excellent Olympic stretch. If he can polish off his offensive game with range shooting, Miami can reach a different gear offensively.

8 Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers

Pacers star was having a historic season until suffering an injury

Tyrese Haliburton had the season of his life in 2023-24, bursting onto the scene as a true superstar and perhaps the league's best offensive engine, while also taking his Indiana Pacers to a stunning Conference Finals birth. However, when diving deeper into the numbers, Haliburton's campaign showed even more promise than it seems.

Before suffering a hamstring injury, Haliburton was having one of the best playmaking seasons in NBA history, and unfortunately couldn't replicate his excellence as a primary initiator after returning. However, the Iowa State alum flashed his infinite potential running this fast-paced, spread Pacers offense, which should only be better in year two of Pascal Siakam with Haliburton back healthy.

Haliburton Before/After Injury Period PPG APG 3P% TS% First 33 GP 23.6 12.5 40.3% 63.3% Last 35 GP 17.1 9.4 32.8% 57.3% Playoffs 18.7 8.2 37.9% 62.6%

No one beats defenders off the dribble to make plays for himself and teammates better than a healthy Haliburton, and it will be exciting to watch him return with a vengeance. Most fans are giving Indiana no chance to make it back to the ECF, but if their superstar point guard is truly back, their potential is limitless.

7 Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers

Mitchell has consistently been one of the NBA's best scorers

Although the Cleveland Cavaliers seem to be somewhat stuck in the mud right now, it is through no fault of their superstar Donovan Mitchell . The Louisville product has been incredible since joining the Cavaliers, taking his game up a notch from his time as a member of the Utah Jazz .

With Cleveland, Mitchell has been a top-tier scorer on solid efficiency and has led his squad to 51 and 48 wins in his two seasons. Last year, he made huge strides as a playmaker with a career-high 6.1 assists and finally utilized his athletic tools to become a disruptive defender on and off the ball.

Mitchell's Stats Team PPG APG TS% Record Jazz 23.9 4.5 55.5% 218-127 Cavaliers 27.5 5.2 60.6% 80-43 Difference +3.6 +0.7 +5.1% -

These improvements have the potential to lift Mitchell into the next tier of star player, as his all-around game is better than it has ever been. Unfortunately, his Cavaliers have a rock-solid ceiling until they move off of their same starting five, limiting his ability to move up in the NBA hierarchy.

6 Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat

After missing the playoffs with injury, Butler looks to return to the top

Jimmy Butler had one of the most impressive four-year runs in the sport from 2020-2023, carrying the Miami Heat to two NBA Finals and a third Conference Finals despite a lack of surrounding talent relative to the rest of the elite teams. "Playoff Jimmy" takes a bigger leap than any other player from his regular season mediocrity to his postseason performance, where he becomes a superstar first offensive option who can score and play make at a high level while also being a defensive wrecking ball.

Butler produced some of the most memorable playoff moments of the 2020s in this stretch with Miami and proved he could hang with anyone at the top of the league head-to-head. He has beaten Jayson Tatum twice, Giannis Antetokounmpo twice, Joel Embiid once, and Jalen Brunson once since 2020, all guys who rank ahead of him on this list.

While Jimmy has proven to be a playoff riser, his attitude toward the regular season has become costly for a Heat team that seems to lack the requisite talent year after year. After an injury in the play-in cost him 2024's postseason run, the pressure is on Butler to have an excellent season from start to finish and bring Miami back to their standard.

Jimmy Butler's Playoff Magic (2020-2023) GP PPG APG TS% Wins 64 24.7 5.7 58.1% 38 (1st)

Unfortunately, there might not be enough around him to do so.

5 Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics

Finals MVP silenced the doubters in Celtics' championship run

No player left the 2023 playoffs under more intense scrutiny than Jaylen Brown , after a disastrous playoff run that culminated in a horrible series from Brown in their Eastern Conference Finals upset loss to the undermanned Miami Heat. His poor decision-making, questionable ball-handling, and lack of confidence proved to be the dagger for a 2022-23 Celtics team with all the talent in the world.

Brown was the subject of endless criticism from the media and fans and became a worldwide meme for his woeful left hand, but he responded in the best way imaginable in 2023-24. The Cal product clearly got in the lab to improve his handles, reduce turnovers, and be a better team player for a squad that now needed him to play a different role with increased talent on the roster..

Brown's 2023-24 Stats Season PPG RPG TO/G TS% 2023-24 23.0 5.5 2.4 58.0% 2024 Playoffs 23.9 5.9 2.7 59.1% 2023 Playoffs 22.7 5.6 3.3 57.0%

Brown weaponized his best attributes, which are his huge frame and one-of-one athleticism, to become one of the league's best on-ball defenders as well as transition scorers. He even hounded Luka Doncic for 94 feet in the NBA Finals and did a tremendous job defensively all season.

All of Brown's improvements culminated in a Finals MVP trophy after also winning Conference Finals MVP for his two-way excellence. He has even more room to grow as time goes on

4 Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks

Brunson had a spectacular 2023-24 campaign

No player has raised his stock more in a new place than Jalen Brunson has in the two seasons since becoming a New York Knicks . Brunson has gone from a very good secondary scoring option for the Dallas Mavericks to a true superstar leader on a contender in New York, a stunning development that earns him the fourth spot on this list, a fact that would have been unbelievable just two years ago.

Although Brunson has below-average size and athleticism, he has built an offensive game that rivals anyone in basketball not named Nikola Jokic or Luka Doncic . He has done this through sneaky excellent quickness and strength, the sharpest footwork in the sport, being the best "off two feet" player in the league, and the versatile shot-making bag of any superstar.

Brunson's Incredible Turnaround Season PPG APG TS% 3P% 2019-2021 w Dallas 10.1 3.3 57.8% 37.3% 2021-22 w Dallas 16.3 4.8 58.3% 37.3% 2022 Playoffs 21.6 3.7 55.3% 34.7% 2023-24 28.7 6.7 59.2% 40.1% 2024 Playoffs 32.4 7.5 53.6% 31.0%

The Villanova product is impossible to stop because he can hit any shot from anywhere, whether it is a spot-up three, off-the-dribble three, mid-range of any kind, or any type of layup or floater around the basket. These talents helped him put up an incredible season, where he carried New York to 50 wins and the second round despite often being the only offensive option on the floor due to injuries.

Brunson provides a perfect example of the notion that a player doesn't have to possess special genetic traits to be dominant in the NBA.

3 Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

Embiid boasts legendary stats, but cannot seem to stay healthy

One of the great shames of the current NBA landscape is the inability of Joel Embiid to stay healthy for a whole season and postseason run. He is more talented and dominant than perhaps any other player in basketball when he is whole, but we only get to see that side of him for roughly half the year, and never in the playoffs.

Embiid has been injured in six of the seven postseasons he's participated in, hampering his performance heavily, and is coming off a campaign in which he only played 39 games. However, when he does suit up for the Philadelphia 76ers, he is nothing short of spectacular. Embiid backed up his 2022-23 MVP award with an even better half-season in 2023-24, where he averaged a mind-boggling 34.7 points per game with great efficiency.

Embiid 2023-24 Stats PPG RPG APG TS% 3P% 34.7 11.0 5.6 64.4% 38.8%

There is nothing more dangerous in basketball than a Joel Embiid post-up, isolation, or roll-man possession because of his combination of crazy size, athleticism, and touch on a jumper that should be illegal for a 7-0, 285lb center. Embiid even added an above-average three-point shot in 2023-24, as well as becoming a competent playmaker from the post with a career-high 5.6 assists per game. These improvements make him even more unguardable than he already was when he won MVP.

No one in the league can credibly guard him, and he now has a supporting cast that is good enough to win the title. All eyes are on the 76ers' superstar to deliver.

2 Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

Coming off a dominant run to the title, Tatum has nothing left to prove

Jayson Tatum beats out Embiid for the second spot purely because he is much more durable and his team can rely on him to always be out there when it counts. Tatum has played in every single one of his staggering 113 playoff games through seven seasons and hasn't missed more than eight contests in any regular season.

That's not to say that Tatum isn't a tremendous player. He has become the league's best all-around forward, capable of averaging 30 points while also growing into a great playmaker for this talented Boston squad. Add in the fact that he is an elite rebounder and a special on-ball defender and help defender, and you have one of the NBA's most valuable players.

Tatum 2023-24 Stats Season PPG RPG APG TS% Regular 26.9 8.1 4.9 60.4% Playoffs 25.0 9.7 6.3 54.9%

Tatum changed the landscape of the Finals against the Mavericks by playing center so he could be the Celtics' rim protector, showcasing his incredible versatility on both ends of the floor. That came after a playoff run where he led the Celtics in points, rebounds, and assists, as the clear leader of a team that went 16-3 on their way to hoisting the trophy.

The Duke product is in the midst of a very odd, very deep shooting slump that started in the postseason, but he is still such a valuable contributor to winning that it doesn't matter.

1 Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Injuries have derailed his last two playoff runs, but Giannis is still a top-three player

Giannis Antetokounmpo tops this list for what would be the sixth straight year, after yet another dominant season in which he finished fourth or better in MVP voting for the sixth consecutive campaign. The Greek Freak posted ridiculous stats once again in 2023-24, but did it on by far the best efficiency of his career, taking advantage of having an elite ball-handler in Damian Lillard next to him for the first time in his career.

Antetokounmpo remains the most devastating athletic force in basketball at age 29, is easily the best transition player in the league, and the best downhill driving force as well. No player had more dunks last season than the Bucks' superstar, with 251, proving that Antetokounmpo is still the most dominant finisher around the rim in the game.

Giannis' Dominant Season Season PPG RPG APG FG% 2023-24 30.4 11.5 6.5 61.1% 2019-2024 29.5 12.0 5.9 57.0%

Although Antetokounmpo has shown a clear playoff weakness in terms of offensive shot creation in the half-court over the past decade, and doesn't seem to be getting any better, he makes up for all of that by being easily the greatest two-way player in basketball. Dropping 30 points and six-plus assists a night while bringing Defensive Player of the Year defense to the table is more than enough for Milwaukee, and now Giannis has to reclaim his throne by winning another championship.

Honorable Mentions: Trae Young, Paolo Banchero, Julius Randle, Damian Lillard, Paul George