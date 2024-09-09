Key Takeaways The Philadelphia 76ers, New York Knicks and Milwaukee Bucks are top challengers to the Boston Celtics with improved rosters.

The Orlando Magic will continue their rise in the Eastern Conference.

The Cleveland Cavaliers, Indiana Pacers and Miami Heat are likely behind the top competitors in the East.

After the Boston Celtics dismantled the NBA on their way to a historically dominant championship, teams around the Eastern Conference scrambled to improve quickly to challenge the defending champs in 2024-25.

The Philadelphia 76ers , New York Knicks , Milwaukee Bucks and Orlando Magic all made moves this summer to get to Boston's level, albeit with each offseason looking very different.

Although several of the teams below the Celtics have changed, the landscape of the conference remains the same.

The question is: Can anyone dethrone Boston, or will it be more of the same from the Celtics in 2024-25?

Knicks, Bucks, 76ers Remain Celtics Top Threats

76ers should have a better seed, but the hierarchy is the same

The Knicks had a fantastic season last year despite crushing injuries, as they compiled 50 wins, were a second seed, and ended the year one game away from the East Finals.

After acquiring Mikal Bridges from the Brooklyn Nets , New York should be right back in the East's top four teams and are the best bet to capture the second seed once again because of their depth and relentless regular season work ethic under Tom Thibodeau .

Milwaukee had a disappointing year in Damian Lillard 's debut season but still secured the third seed and were set up for a playoff run until Giannis Antetokounmpo suffered a season-ending calf injury.

The Bucks made several under the radar signings this summer in Gary Trent Jr. , Delon Wright and Taurean Prince , who should solidify their two-way depth and give Lillard and Antetokounmpo the support they need to once again be one of the top contenders to Boston's throne.

Philadelphia had been waiting for this offseason for quite some time, knowing they would be able to make wholesale changes to the roster, and they did just that.

Philly brought in six new players while having six guys depart, but they undoubtedly improved their chances by signing Paul George from the Los Angeles Clippers as well as a bunch of great role players. Caleb Martin , Eric Gordon and Andre Drummond will be huge for the Sixers as they try to overcome Boston.

Eastern Conference Contenders – Offseason Changes Team Additions Departures New York Knicks Mikal Bridges Isaiah Hartenstein Philadelphia 76ers George, Martin, Gordon, Drummond, Jackson Batum, Hield, Melton, Payne Milwaukee Bucks Gary Trent Jr., Delon Wright, Taurean Prince Malik Beasley, Patrick Beverley

As it stands right now, the top four teams in the East are Boston, New York, Milwaukee and Philadelphia. Each of the three threats has to prove they can take down the Celtics, but they have the personnel to do so.

If Joel Embiid can stay somewhat healthy, Philly will improve on its seventh seed from 2023-24 and these will be the top four teams in the playoff bracket come April.

Orlando Magic Are Better, but Still No. 5

Signing Caldwell-Pope was key, but they're still behind the East's elite

Orlando had a terrific season in 2023-24, winning 47 games, earning a fifth seed and making it to Game 7 of a first-round playoff series against the Cleveland Cavaliers .

They are one of the NBA's rising squads, with so much young talent ready to keep growing together. Paolo Banchero , Franz Wagner , Jalen Suggs , Cole Anthony and several others have formed a winning culture based on toughness under Head Coach Jamahl Mosley.

Not only should their youth continue to improve, the Magic signed Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to a three-year deal, adding some much-needed shooting to help their spacing around Wagner and Banchero.

Caldwell-Pope will also bring veteran leadership to a team that lacks any real postseason experience and will fit in perfectly with their defensive-minded identity.

If Wagner can find his jumper again and Banchero ascends to an All-NBA level, there is no reason the Magic cannot also challenge Boston at the top of the East.

However, the offensive limitations that still exist make Orlando the clear fifth team in the conference behind the aforementioned top four contenders.

Orlando Magic Offensive Struggles (2023-24) ORTG PPG 3P% TS% Playoff ORTG 112.9 (22nd) 110.5 (24th) 35.2 (24th) 57.7 (17th) 104.9 (13th)

The Magic might just be one year away from truly joining the league's elite, but no one should count them out in 2024-25.

Cavaliers, Pacers, Heat All Stood Pat

No other teams will threaten them, but they're lagging behind

The remaining three teams in last year's East playoff field kept their rosters almost exactly the same after experiencing various levels of success in 2023-24.

The Pacers made an impressive, albeit injury-aided, run to the Conference Finals. After a good regular season, the Cavaliers suffered another disappointing playoff exit.

Finally, the Heat were punished for their lackluster campaign as they were hurt in the play-in tournament.

The Pacers and Cavaliers re-signed their entire rotations, while Miami will make slight tweaks.

After making very few changes this summer, the Heat are the weakest regular season bet of the bunch. All four of these squads are good, but not on the level of the top four teams in the East.

It feels safe to say that these franchises will again appear in the playoffs, likely seeded similarly to last year, as the rest of the conference is still poor.

The Charlotte Hornets , Washington Wizards , Detroit Pistons and Brooklyn Nets should be irrelevant, while the Atlanta Hawks , Chicago Bulls and Toronto Raptors aren't far enough along in their rebuilds to challenge for a postseason spot.

Eastern Conference Standings – 2024-25 Predictions Team Seed Record 2024 Seed 2024 Record Celtics 1 57-25 1 64-18 Knicks 2 55-27 2 50-32 76ers 3 54-28 7 47-35 Bucks 4 51-31 3 49-33 Magic 5 49-33 5 47-35 Pacers 6 48-34 6 47-35 Cavaliers 7 48-34 4 48-34 Heat 8 45-37 8 46-36

Anything can happen in the chaotic play-in, but the Eastern playoff bracket should feature the same eight teams in 2024-25.