Highlights The Oklahoma City Thunder have exceeded expectations and are currently a top team in the Western Conference, thanks to their young star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Despite their success, Thunder GM Sam Presti remains patient and cautious in building their roster, downplaying their current position.

The Thunder's abundance of draft picks makes them an attractive trade partner, with rival front offices expecting them to make moves before the trade deadline.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are one of the biggest surprises of the 2023-24 NBA season, sitting comfortably in second place in a loaded Western Conference.

The Thunder have taken a rather uncommon route to contention, building their roster through the draft instead of trading for superstars or splashing money in free agency.

Oklahoma City's front office would tell you they feel they are ahead of schedule, as few expected the second-youngest team in the Association (average age of 24.12) to be so competitive already. Spearheaded by MVP-candidate and reigning All-NBA guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the Thunder are proving they're for real a quarter of the way through the campaign.

In a November interview, Thunder general manager Sam Presti told ESPN's Tim MacMahon that he is remaining patient in building his roster, despite the buzz his squad has generated on the court this season.

"I'm not trying to dismiss everyone's excitement, but we're not a .500 team. We have to finish our breakfast before we start acting like we're on the cusp of something."

Despite the executive's attempt at putting a damper on the rumor party, rival front offices around the league aren't falling for Presti's ruse, as the rest of the NBA prepares for Oklahoma City to be a big player on the trade market come trade deadline time.

According to Yahoo! Sports' Jake Fischer, teams aren't buying Presti's "finishing your breakfast" stance, and thinks the Thunder will use their treasure trove of assets to add pieces to their talented squad in the coming weeks.

"I’ve heard several people say that’s the exact opposite of what they’re gonna do… Every rival executive is 100% prepared for the possibility of OKC to [make a move.]

The Thunder are asset-rich

Own 15 picks in next 3 NBA Drafts

The Thunder are sitting on an absolute bounty of assets, owning a total of 15 selections — including eight first-round picks — over the next three NBA Drafts. That is unheard of, and it's unrealistic to expect Oklahoma City to keep even half of those picks.

Oklahoma City Thunder - Draft Pick Breakdown 1st round 2nd round 2024 3 1 2025 4 3 2026 1 3

That makes them one of the most favorable, and intriguing, trade partners in the league, with teams eagerly eyeing the draft selections that the Thunder will almost be forced to give up eventually.

"There's just such a great opportunity for them to add to this right now, and really catch this rebuild on the up-swing and put some extra jet fuel on their backs." – Jake Fischer

We shouldn't expect the Thunder to start flaunting their assets at just anyone, however. Presti and the front office will certainly be measured in adding to their roster, targeting players who fit their needs rather than going after the first big star to demand a trade.

Oklahoma City might look to add a true center to pair with Chet Holmgren in the frontcourt, who should be the front-runner for the Rookie of the Year award, but could do well with some help in defending the paint.

Young guns thriving in OKC

SGA, Holmgren both contenders for individual awards

There is no more exciting team in the NBA at the moment than the Thunder, led by the smooth-operating Gilgeous-Alexander and his cast of versatile sidekicks. Shai, for starters, has firmly implanted himself in Most Valuable Player discussions, averaging over 30 points per game for the second consecutive season.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander - 2023-24 NBA Statistics Points 30.7 Rebounds 5.7 Assists 6.4 Field goal % 53.8 True shooting % 63.5

Gilgeous-Alexander is keeping up with the league's top superstars in a number of metrics, ranking top-five in usage (31.3 percent), player impact estimate (20.5) and net rating (13.4). The point guard also makes his presence felt on the defensive end, leading the league in deflections per game (3.7), loose balls recovered per game (1.4) and contested three-point attempts per game (3.9).

It's been quite the year for the 25-year-old, who led Canada to a bronze medal at the FIBA World Cup in the late summer after earning First Team All-NBA honors months earlier.

Holmgren, a rookie center out of Gonzaga who was forced to sit out the entirety of last season with a foot injury, has also been a revelation for the young Thunder team. The 21-year-old is putting up 16.9 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.8 blocks per game, while shooting an efficient 52.1 percent from the field and 37.3 percent from beyond the arc.

Holmgren is currently the odds-on favorite in the Rookie of the Year race at -125, just ahead of Victor Wembanyama at -115, courtesy of Covers.com.

The Thunder's early success is no fluke, either. They find themselves among the league leaders in a number of major categories, and are as well-rounded as any team in the NBA.

Oklahoma City - 2023-24 Season Statistics Rank Points per game 120.2 5th Blocks per game 6.3 T-4th Steals per game 8.6 3rd Field goal % 48.8 4th 3-point field goal % 38.2 5th Free throw % 85.6 1st Net rating 7.2 T-3rd

What they'll do between now and the trade deadline remains to be seen. There's no doubt this team is a true force in the NBA, and with a few more pieces that will surely come through the door in exchange for the treasure trove of assets they're sitting on, Oklahoma City could be a perennial title contender very soon.