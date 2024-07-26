Highlights NBA expansion is on the horizon, with Las Vegas and Seattle being the top candidates for new teams.

Las Vegas is likely to receive a team due to market demand and its presence in other professional sports.

Seattle, with an NBA history and strong market, is favored to receive the second team after Vegas.

It has been twenty-two years since the last time the NBA expanded, with the last instance of the league growing in teams occurring when the New Orleans Hornets were added in 2002. Since then, the league has been capped at 30 teams, but that will change in the coming years.

During the Finals, commissioner Adam Silver confirmed that NBA expansion would be discussed once the media rights deals are worked out. With those deals expected to be worked out this summer, Silver confirmed that he will discuss potential expansion with the team owners this fall.

While the actual expansion still remains several years away, the process has already begun as Silver and the owners prepare to discuss potential options in the fall. The expansion will likely involve the addition of two teams from two different cities, bringing the total number of teams to a record-high 32.

Several options exist regarding candidate cities, though two are the heavy favorites. They are not confirmed, however, but Silver has hinted at the possibility of these cities gaining teams in the coming years. The following are the top five candidates for the confirmed NBA expansion.

5 Pittsburgh, PA

Pennsylvania already has an NBA team in the Philadelphia 76ers , but in the other three professional sports leagues, it is home to an additional team out west, in Pittsburgh. That may be the drawback, as the question remains whether or not Pittsburgh’s market is large enough to support four sports teams.

Pittsburgh only has a city population of 302,971, but it does sport an urban population of 1.7 million and a metro population of 2.4 million, so it is certainly possible. The Pirates, Penguins, and Steelers all draw when competitive, and there is no reason why the Phantoms (or whatever they would be called) could do the same.

As of this point, the odds of Pittsburgh gaining a team remain low. But it is a city of charm and character, and an identity could certainly be created perhaps not in the next expansion, but in another future expansion should there ever be one — with the always-rising value of franchises, that is certainly likely.

4 Montreal, QC

Montreal exists as a potential untapped market in North America

The Toronto Raptors have become Canada’s team, but that does not mean that another team cannot share the country. In fact, Canada used to have two teams, when the Grizzlies called Vancouver home. They began their life there in 1995 before relocating to Memphis, Tennessee in 2001.

In November 2023, Silver also spoke about the potential of adding a team in Montreal. He did not exactly specify whether or not that city was a viable candidate but talked highly of its potential.

“That’s become a great basketball market. I will say the Toronto Raptors have done a good job of making themselves Canada’s team. I know there’s interest from Montreal. There’s still ongoing interest in Vancouver. There will be more opportunity there over time.” —Adam Silver

Montreal has a city population of 1.7 million and a metro area population of 4.2 million, making it the second largest in Canada. It is also highly regarded as in international tourist destination, so American fans could make a trip north to see their favorite team play a new squad.

However, the idea of splitting the Canadian fanbase exists when a team in Montreal is envisioned. As Silver said, the Raptors are Canada’s team and by adding a second team, they are splitting an already solid fanbase. It is a similar situation to what happened in MLB when the league had the Toronto Blue Jays and Montreal Expos competing against each other.

The Expos were ultimately forced to relocate to Washington, D.C., and become the Nationals after horrific attendance in Montreal. While it most likely will not be a candidate for the next expansion, Montreal could easily become an option in the future.

3 Mexico City, MX

Mexico City has a substantial population but is plagued with other problems

Following the two obvious candidates, a great gap exists in NBA expansion team odds. The expansion will almost certainly be no greater than two franchises, bringing the total number of teams to 32. If Las Vegas and Seattle receive teams, that leaves the rest of the options out.

However, one candidate that must be discussed is Mexico City. After Vegas and Seattle, the largest city in North America has the third-best odds to receive a franchise. Mexico City has a population of 9.2 million residents and boasts a metropolitan area of over 20 million.

With that amount of population, there is little doubt that an NBA team would be popular and garner a heavy fanbase. The NBA has already introduced Mexico to its game, by hosting 32 international games in Mexico City since 1992, and will do so again on November 2 of this year.

“We think there’s an enormous opportunity to continue growing the game of basketball here in Mexico City and throughout the country. And we also see this as a gateway essentially to the rest of Latin America.” —Adam Silver

In November 2023, Adam Silver spoke upon the potential of an expansion team in Mexico City, saying that there are opportunities to grow the game in that country and then to the rest of Latin America. It is therefore a possibility that the NBA could expand there, but various factors hold it back.

The primary issue with an NBA team in Mexico City would be the altitude. The city has an altitude of 7,349 feet above sea level, which is far greater than the NBA’s highest city of Denver, Colorado, which has an altitude of 5,280 feet (exactly one mile).

Playing at higher altitudes can induce sickness as players’ bodies take longer to adjust to the higher altitude. This often leads to oxygen problems, something that is already dealt with in Denver and would be amplified in Mexico City.

Additionally, Mexico City is outside of the NBA’s current North American television market (Mexico City is in North America, but the TV market consists of the United States and Canada), which hampers its potential. Free agents would be more reluctant to sign with the franchise, leading to even more problems.

Mexico City is a city full of promise, and perhaps an NBA expansion team could work there. But in all likelihood, its problems will outweigh its promise, rendering it impractical as a choice and will likely lead to it ultimately being rejected in expansion conversations.

2 Seattle, WA

Seattle will likely get the second expansion team along with Vegas

Unlike Las Vegas, Seattle used to have an NBA team in the Seattle SuperSonics. They relocated to Oklahoma City in 2008 and became the Thunder, leaving Seattle without an NBA team for the last 16 years. In all likelihood, that will change within the coming years.

Seattle possesses the second-highest odds to receive an NBA expansion franchise, and all signs have pointed to that being the SuperSonics. While it is not confirmed if that will be the case if Seattle gets a team, it has long been rumored (though it would be a brand-new franchise and not the old SuperSonics franchise, which is now the Thunder).

Seattle has a metropolitan area population of 4 million residents, making it the 13th largest market in the U.S. and the largest without an NBA team. The city possesses three other professional sports franchises in the NFL , MLB, and NHL, the latter of which (the Seattle Kraken) play in the renovated Climate Pledge Arena (the old Key Arena where the Sonics used to play).

That arena will likely be the home of the future Seattle franchise, whether that be the Sonics or a brand-new team. It is sufficient to say that Seattle has the next highest odds to receive an NBA team in the next expansion, which will most likely take place towards the end of this decade.

1 Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas is all but confirmed to receive an NBA franchise

The leading candidate to receive an NBA team within the coming years is Sin City itself, Las Vegas. The NBA has already established a presence in Vegas with the holding of the NBA In-Season Tournament championship at T-Mobile Arena there, and an expansion team in the city has long been rumored.

The demand for an NBA team in Las Vegas is simply unmatched. Fortune has already reported that a bidding war to own the potential franchise has already heated up, with LeBron James being interested. The total price for the franchise and a brand-new arena is estimated to be upwards of $7 billion.

“The looming bidding war for the NBA expansion team expected to be granted to Las Vegas is shaping up to be the most competitive and expensive sports deal in US history. The list of potential suitors spans LeBron James and his backers…The total price tag including building a new arena has the potential to hit $7 billion, according to two sports advisers who have previously sold NBA teams.” —Randall Williams, Fortune

Las Vegas has the market to support an NBA team, as its metro area currently has a population of 2.2 million. That is by far the largest in the state of Nevada and ranks 29th in the United States. While it would be one of the smaller markets in the NBA by population, the television deals and tourism money that the franchise would attract would be second to none, leading to its heavy desirability.

After long being considered taboo to plant a professional sports franchise in Las Vegas, due to its association with gambling, the NHL was the first to take a chance when they added the Vegas Golden Knights in 2017. They were and have been a massive success, leading to the Oakland Raiders to build their massive stadium in Vegas, Allegiant Stadium, and relocate there in 2020.

Now, MLB also possesses plans to relocate the Athletics to Vegas, with a future baseball stadium on The Strip expected to be completed by 2028. As for the NBA, they already have a fresh arena option in the T-Mobile Arena, where the Golden Knights play.

However, it is likely that the future owner of the Las Vegas franchise would opt to build their own brand-new stadium, so as to not pay rent to the Golden Knights. Either way, Vegas is the heavy favorite to receive an expansion team and the bidding war will become interesting as time unfolds.