The NBA is in a fantastic position moving forward. They are estimated to be one of the five most profitable sports leagues on the planet and are growing at a great pace.

The popularity of basketball worldwide continues to grow as the game becomes more global. There's no better example of that than looking at some of the best players in the league.

Nikola Jokić, Luka Dončić, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Shai-Gilgeous Alexander, and Joel Embiid have at least two things in common. They can all be considered to have strong cases of being a top-five player in the league. Some of them are easier to make cases for than others. They are also all born outside the United States of America, emphasizing the amount of international talent coming into the league.

With the league in a position of financial growth and receiving an abundance of incoming talent from all over the world, talks of expansion have started floating over recent years. It has been a while since this has happened.

The last time that the league expanded was back in 2004, when the Charlotte Bobcats (now the Charlotte Hornets) joined the association. That was two whole decades ago. This brought the total teams in the league up to an even 30.

Adam Silver, the current commissioner of the NBA, has recently teased that more teams should be coming. Furthermore, there's already a list of cities that stand out above the rest.

One would imagine that the ideal number to eventually hit with expansion would be 32. This would leave one of these cities out of the fold.

The NBA's Next Stop

There's a good case to be had for all of these cities to get a new franchise

Silver will be put in a tough position trying to decide where the league will add its next franchise(s). However, this feels like one of those good problems to have as any one of these locations presents a good case as to why they would deserve an NBA team.

Market Size Comparisons for NBA Expasion Candidates City Population (estimated) Seattle 749,000 Las Vegas 656,000 Mexico City 8.86 million

For Seattle residents, the less said about how they lost the Supersonics franchise, the better. The city has been starved for NBA basketball ever since the team relocated to Oklahoma City. This would provide the league with a chance to undo a mistake and give a team back to a proven market.

There is probably some intrigue about potentially setting up in Las Vegas. When looking over at the success the NHL has had with the Golden Knights, there should be no reason to believe the city would not be capable of supporting an NBA franchise as well.

Mexico City offers, by far, the largest market of the three by shere population numbers. Given the success of the Toronto Raptors as an expansion team, there is an obvious appeal to adding another international franchise right on the doorstep of the USA.

With the cities listed by Silver, he will surely not be short on attractive destinations for growing the league.

Population estimates are courtesy of Google.