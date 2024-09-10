Key Takeaways Kansas combines young potential with veteran talent for its NBA prospect pipeline.

The NBA season never sleeps.

Even in the league's "dead period" from August to October, fans, players and league executives speculate on what's coming down the pike. Who's the next massive superstar to demand a trade? Which teams will overachieve or underachieve in the coming season? Who are the favorites to win the title, and which players could take home the major awards?

Something that continues around the calendar year, though, is preparation for the NBA Draft. Even when nothing else seems to be happening in the basketball world, players are being scouted during AAU circuits, overseas and high-level camps.

But even with some prospects skipping college to play overseas or in programs like Overtime Elite, NCAA basketball will always be a hot bed for recruiting, especially for the casual fan.

Donovan Clingan and Zach Edey had a massive (literally) battle to win the 2024 NCAA Championship before being drafted Nos. 7 and 9, respectively. Stephon Castle showed what he could do on a big stage before being drafted by the San Antonio Spurs as Victor Wembanyama's running mate.

Which players will pop up on the national radar this year? How will Cooper Flagg do with the Duke Blue Devils as the next "generational prospect?" And Flagg's team is stacked with NBA talent — how will that play out over the course of an entire season?

Rutgers, a program far from a basketball powerhouse, features two potential top-five picks in the 2025 NBA Draft. North Carolina and Baylor continue to roll out high-level talent. Connecticut is still Connecticut.

So, which NCAA teams should NBA fans pay attention to this season? Here are the 10 most intriguing and a breakdown of the top five.

10 NCAA Basketball Teams NBA Fans Must Pay Attention to in 2024-25 Team Potential NBA Draft Prospects Texas Longhorns Tre Johnson Alabama Crimson Tide Derrion Reed, Mark Sears, Grant Nelson Arkansas Razorbacks Karter Knox, Boogie Fland, Trevon Brazile, DJ Wagner, Zvonimir Ivisic Arizona Wildcats KJ Lewis, Caleb Love Baylor Bears VJ Edgecombe Kansas Jayhawks Hunter Dickinson, AJ Storr Connecticut Huskies Alex Caraban, Liam McNeeley North Carolina Tar Heels RJ Davis, Elliott Cadeau, Drake Powell, Ian Jackson Rutgers Scarlet Knights Ace Bailey, Dylan Harper Duke Blue Devils Cooper Flagg, Kon Knueppel, Khaman Maluach, Isaiah Evans

5 Kansas Jayhawks

A mix of young potential and veteran talent

No list of college teams to watch from an NBA perspective would be complete without the ever-competitive Jayhawks.

Head Coach Bill Self has been pumping out pro prospects since his days at Illinois with Dee Brown, Deron Williams and Luther Head. The last few Kansas teams have featured young players with upside, like Christian Braun and Johnny Furphy, as well as veterans with potential NBA role player talent like Ochai Agbaji, Jalen Wilson and Svi Mykhailiuk.

This year's Jayhawks feature upperclassmen like 7-foot-2 big man Hunter Dickinson and Wisconsin transfer AJ Storr, a 6-foot-7 wing who carried the Badgers to the NCAA Tournament last year while averaging 16.8 points per game.

Both are NBA prospects, while Kansas also features five-star center recruit Flory Bidunga and four-star wing Rakease Passmore.

4 Connecticut Huskies

The defending champs are loaded again (or still)

Even though UConn is coming off back-to-back national championships and lost Clingan, Castle, Tristen Newton and Cam Spencer, the Huskies aren't short on star power and NBA potential.

Alex Karaban tested the draft waters this offseason but decided to return to Storrs. The 6-foot-8 forward is a 38.9 percent career three-point shooter and started every game except one for both of UConn's championship teams.

Freshman Liam McNeely will take over one of the guard spots and is a projected top-10 pick. The 6-foot-6 19-year-old was the No. 9 overall prospect in the 2024 recruiting class and is projected to be a standout shooter, whether off the catch, flying around screens or on pull-ups.

His basketball IQ will fit in well with the Huskies as the program goes for its third straight title.

3 North Carolina Tar Heels

A blueblood flush with new recruits and returning skill

The Tar Heels are championship contenders in 2024-25 with a group of returners, including last season's ACC Player of the Year in RJ Davis, as well as two five-star wing recruits who each bring something different to Chapel Hill.

Davis is poised for another big season as a fifth-year senior, while fellow backcourt mate Elliot Cadeau will look to improve upon a freshman season that saw him become one of the best pure point guards in the conference.

The guards will be joined by five-star freshmen Drake Powell, an athletic, competitive two-way wing who can defend at a high level and run the floor; and Ian Jackson, a 6-foot-4 competitive guard in his own right but with a more developed offensive game.

Both freshmen are expected to be one-and-done players and top-20 selections in the 2025 draft.

2 Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Home to two of the top three players in the country

It's not often a program like Rutgers makes a list like this — if ever — but this is a special year for the Scarlet Knights.

While Flagg was the consensus top prospect in the country, Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper weren't far behind. Both will be playing in Piscataway this season.

Bailey is a smooth, 6-foot-8 scoring wing who was rated as the No. 2 player in the 2024 high school class. He's fluid yet explosive and athletic and can finish at the rim yet create his own shot. He may be the most complete offensive player heading into the 2025 draft.

Harper, the son of long-time NBA point guard Ron Harper, is a 6-foot-6, 210-pound combo guard who will likely settle in as a jumbo point guard in college and the NBA. He can play on or off the ball, never gets sped up and uses his size to his advantage.

He's not an overly explosive or athletic player but will fill every column on the stat sheet, steals and blocks included.

1 Duke Blue Devils

Far from just Cooper Flagg

Head Coach Jon Scheyer is bringing in one of the most loaded recruiting classes in recent memory. Sure, it's led by Flagg, but there could be three more one-and-done players fans need to be aware of heading into next summer's draft.

Khaman Maluach is a 7-foot-2 center who's strong enough to dominate the post, both offensively and defensively, but can also face up and stretch the floor. He could be a major breakout star this season.

Kon Knueppel is a 6-foot-5 guard and one of the best pure offensive players coming out of the 2024 class. He's an intelligent scorer who can fill it up from every spot on the floor in nearly every way possible, whether from three, off the bounce or at the rim.

He can also post up smaller guards and be a playmaker when the offense needs it.

As if that weren't enough, there's Isaiah Evans. Evans is a 6-foot-6 wing who could be the only member of this quartet to return to Durham for a second year, but his upside appears almost limitless, even if he's raw.

Evans can get his shot off from anywhere, but at the moment, that's far and away his best skill. Still, not a bad one to have as a fourth five-star recruit if you're Duke.

NBA fans will watch the Blue Devils closely from this season's opening tip.