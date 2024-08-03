Highlights Fantasy basketball IS gaining popularity with the NBA's international reach and online presence.

Ben Simmons is a sleeper pick on the tanking Brooklyn Nets due to a potential stats boost.

Kyle Kuzma and Shaedon Sharpe are potential fantasy standouts in NBA teams looking to rebuild.

The NBA is a constantly growing sport, spreading its reach deeper across the United States and all over the globe. Rising congruently with the growth of sports betting, it only makes sense that fantasy basketball should see a spike in popularity as well.

For decades now, football has dominated the realm of fantasy sports due to the NFL 's overwhelming popularity in America, and fantasy football's weekly structure. The NBA has been working diligently to try to catch up, and they've started to make up ground with the league's international reach and online presence. Unfortunately, there's not much that Commissioner Adam Silver can do to make fantasy basketball as simple to grasp and keep up with as fantasy football.

For those who are willing to put the time and effort into running a serious fantasy basketball team, though, they'll find that the competition can be just as engaging and thrilling as fantasy football.

Anyone who has been keeping up with the NBA can probably guess that Nikola Jokic is the obvious choice for the first-overall pick, considering he's led the entire league in fantasy points for the last four seasons. But the later rounds are where drafters win their leagues, and GIVEMESPORT is here to provide a few underrated sleepers that can help newcomers surprise their opponents next season.

The average draft position is provided via Fantasy Pros Fantasy Points provided via DraftKings

5 Ben Simmons - Brooklyn Nets

2023-24 average draft position: 97

The Brooklyn Nets are in a position to be one of the most shameless tanking teams in the NBA in this upcoming season. They have the rights to their own pick in 2025, and, after trading Mikal Bridges to the New York Knicks in return for a haul, have no expectations to be a competitive team next year. Instead, they should be doing everything in their power to ensure that they maximize their chances of landing the top pick and securing the rights to Cooper Flagg.

Aside from their draft picks, Brooklyn also has a handful of valuable veterans and reclamation projects that they can use as trade ammunition to improve their future prospects. The biggest question mark on the Nets roster has to be Ben Simmons .

Ben Simmons 2023-24 stats PPG 6.1 RPG 7.9 APG 5.7 SPG 0.8 BPG 0.6 GP 15 MPG 23.9 Total Fantasy Points 402.8

With Simmons entering the final year of his contract, this season is Brooklyn's last chance to trade him for anything of value. In order to do that, they'll need him to prove that he can still be a positively impactful player. Since the Nets have incentives to both lose and improve Simmons's stock, it would behoove them to up his responsibilities and give him plenty of opportunity to rack up stats; something that he's shown that he's more than capable of when given the chance.

He's worth a late-round flier and could swing quite a few fantasy games next season.

4 Kyle Kuzma - Washington Wizards

2023-24 average draft position: 64

Kyle Kuzma is a classic case of a veteran contributor stuck on a rebuilding team. Currently, his place on the roster will strip away minutes and opportunities from the Washington Wizards ' young forwards such as Bilal Coulibaly , Marvin Bagley III , and their recent draftees, Alexandre Sarr and Kyshawn George .

Because of this, the Wizards should be looking to move Kuzma as soon as possible, but they'll be seeking the greatest possible return for him. Before the trade deadline, he should be getting plenty of shots and minutes for a team lacking in established talent with no motivation to win games. After the trade deadline, he should find himself playing heavy minutes for a title contender, if everything goes right for him and the Wizards.

Kyle Kuzma 2023-24 stats PPG 22.2 RPG 6.6 APG 4.2 SPG 0.5 BPG 0.7 GP 70 MPG 32.6 Total Fantasy Points 2749.5

Kuzma has become quite the stat sheet stuffer with Washington, and he'll have plenty of time and opportunity to rack up fantasy points next year, especially in the early season.

3 Shaedon Sharpe - Portland Trail Blazers

2023-24 average draft position: 128

The Portland Trail Blazers are technically three years deep into their rebuild, even though they've only played one season without Damian Lillard on the roster. Even with Lillard now suiting up for the Milwaukee Bucks , the Blazers still have a few veterans that they need to find deals for, namely Jerami Grant and Anfernee Simons .

Both players have multiple years left on their current contracts, so Portland technically has plenty of time to trade them. But every game that Grant and Simons play for the Blazers from here on out is another night where their young prospects aren't getting as much run as possible.

Shaedon Sharpe 2023-24 stats PPG 15.9 RPG 5.0 APG 2.9 SPG 0.9 BPG 0.4 GP 32 MPG 33.1 Total Fantasy Points 926.5

One of those burgeoning projects is Shaedon Sharpe , who they drafted with the seventh-overall pick in 2022. While Sharpe has flashed the superstar upside that made him the Blazers selection, he hasn't been able to establish himself as a surefire future star after struggling with injuries in his first two seasons.

Now entering year three, Sharpe will be expected to show that he not only belongs in the NBA but can thrive as one of the game's brightest young prospects. He should be available well into the late rounds, and will definitely be worth a gamble on.

2 Brandon Miller - Charlotte Hornets

2023-24 average draft position: 119

After one of the more underrated rookie seasons last year, Brandon Miller will certainly come off the board quicker than he did for the 2023-24 campaign. That being said, it's highly likely that his new average draft position will still be way too high.

Miller was one of the most scrutinized prospects in his class after the Charlotte Hornets selected him second-overall ahead of highly touted guard Scoot Henderson out of the G-League Ignite. So far, Charlotte appears to have made the right choice, as Henderson struggled in his first year, while Miller shut down all of his detractors.

Brandon Miller 2023-24 stats PPG 17.3 RPG 4.3 APG 2.4 SPG 0.9 BPG 0.6 GP 74 MPG 32.2 Total Fantasy Points 2178.8

Despite playing on one of the most mismatched rosters in the entire league, he strung together an admirable freshman year, despite hardly sharing the court with the Hornets' superstar floor general, LaMelo Ball . Now, entering his second year, Miller should thrive off of both natural progression and playing more alongside one of the most gifted passers in the NBA. He's also a versatile threat who can rack up fantasy points in the non-scoring categories as well.

1 Damian Lillard - Milwaukee Bucks

2023-24 average draft position: 9

If there was going to be a player to take a meteoric fall in average draft position from last season, it's going to be Damian Lillard. After getting traded away from the Portland Trail Blazers after 11 glorious seasons, the seven-time All-NBA point guard had arguably the worst year of his NBA career in his first run with Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks.

His new head coach Doc Rivers went on record to say that Lillard opted not to work out last summer to preserve his health, knowing that a trade was imminent. Not only was he playing out of shape, with a brand new, and completely foreign system, but he was also going through some grave personal matters regarding his family.

Damian Lillard 2023-24 stats PPG 24.3 RPG 4.4 APG 7.0 SPG 1.0 BPG 0.2 GP 73 MPG 35.3 Total Fantasy Points 3148.5

Now, Lillard will be entering year two with the Bucks, more familiar, more motivated, and more vengeful. The NBA world has been quick to dismiss the Bucks, Antetokounmpo, and Lillard, with consensus ranking them a tier below the Boston Celtics , New York Knicks , and Philadelphia 76ers as true contenders in the Eastern Conference. This is liable to look like a huge mistake. If Damian Lillard is still available after the first round, he could turn out to be a steal and the very reason someone wins their whole fantasy league.