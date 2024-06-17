Highlights The Boston Celtics are favorites in Game 5 but lost Game 4 by 38 points.

Dončić led the Dallas Mavericks to a big win in Game 4, facing an uphill battle from a 3-0 deficit.

Key player props favor Dončić scoring OVER 32.5 points and Tatum scoring UNDER 27.5 points.

The 2023-24 NBA playoff action continues as the NBA Finals continue to roll on, with the Boston Celtics hosting the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5.

Here is a look at which squad has the edge in this matchup and why.

Celtics vs. Mavericks Game 5 Info When Mon. June 17 Where TD Garden Time 8:30 PM EST Location Boston, MA TV ABC

Celtics vs. Mavericks – How We Got Here & Betting Trends

Boston is the favorite heading into Game 5

The Celtics rode a seven-game winning streak into the NBA Finals. That torrid streak continued as they took the first three games of this series, extending their overall win streak to 10 games, including a perfect 7-0 mark on the road during their playoff run.

But with an opportunity to finish the postseason with two consecutive sweeps, the Celtics did not bring their “A” game. They were down by double digits early in Game 4 and never made a game of it, to put it nicely. Ultimately, the Mavericks rolled to an easy 122-84 win, trimming the series deficit to 3-1.

Jayson Tatum scored a team-high 15 points, along with five rebounds, three assists, and two blocks. However, he shot just 4-of-10 from the field and 1-of-4 from beyond the arc. Jaylen Brown chipped in 10 points on 3-of-12 shooting from the floor, including a 1-of-5 effort from 3-point range. The Celtics stars were not the only ones who struggled, as the team shot 36.3 percent from the field and 34.1 percent from distance.

On the wrong side of the third-largest victory margin in NBA Finals history, the Celtics will look to regroup to close out the series in five games.

On the other side of the equation, the Mavericks had dropped the first two games of the series in Boston and appeared headed toward a blowout loss in the fourth quarter of Game 3, as they trailed by 21 points. But thanks to an impressive 22-2 run, they cut the deficit to 93-92. Unfortunately, Boston made enough plays down the stretch to come away with a 106-99 win to take a 3-0 lead.

Facing a 3-0 deficit and their title aspirations on life support, Dallas offered a big-time response in Game 4. The Mavericks raced out to an early double-digit lead, leading by a 61-35 margin heading into the break. Dallas kept it coming, kicking off the third quarter with a 15-7 burst that gave them a 76-42 lead. Because the game was well out of reach, starters began getting pulled at the 3:18 mark in the third quarter, with the Mavericks leading by a comfortable 88-52 cushion.

The Mavericks' 38-point win was the third-largest margin of victory in NBA Finals history. The Chicago Bulls defeated the Utah Jazz by 42 points in Game 3 of the 1998 NBA Finals, and the Celtics knocked off the Lakers 131-92 in the series clincher back in 2008 to capture the team's 17th championship.

Luka Dončić led the Mavericks’ scoring onslaught with 29 points, five rebounds, five assists, and three steals on 12-for-26 shooting from the floor and 0-for-8 from distance.

Kyrie Irving chipped in with 21 points, six assists, and four rebounds, connecting on 10 of his 18 attempts overall while missing five of his six attempts from 3-point range.

The Mavericks are still facing an uphill battle, as no team has overcome a 3-0 series lead in 156 tries. However, they have taken the first step in the process. That, and the fact they have nothing to lose, will make it difficult for the Celtics to finish the job in Game 5.

Now that we have set the stage for this do-or-die game for the Mavericks, let’s examine the betting trends for both sides.

Celtics vs. Mavericks Picks

GIVEMESPORT presents our picks with analysis

Spread

Despite their horrific 38-point loss in Game 4, the Cs enter this matchup as a 6.5-point favorite (per FoxSports.com). Here is a look at how both ball clubs have fared against the spread this season.

The Mavericks have covered the spread just once in their last eight matchups against Boston (1-6-1).

Dallas is 5-1-1 ATS in its last seven road contests.

The Celtics have failed to cover the spread four times in their last five Monday games.

Boston is just 2-6-1 against the spread in its last nine games as the favorite.

Prediction: Boston Celtics (-6.5)

Over/Under

The projected over/under total for this matchup is 209.5 points (per BleacherNation.com). Here is why going with the “under” is the smart choice.

The total has gone UNDER five times in the Mavericks’ last six contests.

five times in the Mavericks’ last six contests. The last seven times the Mavericks have played in June, the UNDER total holds a 6-1 record.

total holds a 6-1 record. The UNDER total won in each of the Celtics’ last five outings.

total won in each of the Celtics’ last five outings. The total has gone UNDER six times in Boston’s last seven contests against Dallas.

six times in Boston’s last seven contests against Dallas. Prediction: OVER 209.5 points

Player Prop Bets Doncic is averaging 32.7 points per contest across 91 regular season and playoff games.

points per contest across 91 regular season and playoff games. In six games against the Cs this season, he has averaged 31.3 points per contest.

points per contest. During his impressive postseason run, Doncic is averaging 28.9 points per outing.

points per outing. Doncic has suited up against teams in the Eastern Conference 32 times this season (including the playoffs). In those contests, he is averaging 34.2 points per outing.

points per outing. In 13 matchups against Atlantic Division opponents, the Mavericks do-it-all guard is averaging 33.0 points per game.

points per game. Over his last 10 outings, Doncic has averaged 30.9 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 7.4 assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup three times during that stretc

points, rebounds, and assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup three times during that stretc Prediction: Luka Dončić OVER 32.5 points

Tatum is averaging 26.4 points per contest during the regular season and playoffs.

points per contest during the regular season and playoffs. In six matchups against the Western Conference champions this season, he has averaged 25.2 points per contest.

points per contest. During the postseason, Tatum is averaging 24.7 points per outing.

points per outing. Tatum has played against Western Conference teams 32 times this season (including the playoffs). In those contests, he is averaging 25.8 points per outing.

points per outing. In 14 matchups against Southwest Division opponents, the Celtics forward is averaging 25.0 points per game.

points per game. Over his last 10 outings, Tatum has averaged 25.9 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 6.4 assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup four times during that stretch.

points, rebounds, and assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup four times during that stretch. Prediction: Jayson Tatum UNDER 27.5 points Celtics vs. Mavericks Final Picks The Spread: Boston Celtics (-6.5) OddShark

Boston Celtics (-6.5) OddShark Over/Under: UNDER 209.5 points (Pre-Game.com)

UNDER 209.5 points (Pre-Game.com) Player Prop Bet #1: Luka Dončić OVER 32.5 points

Luka Dončić OVER 32.5 points Player Prop Bet #2: Jayson Tatum UNDER 27.5 points