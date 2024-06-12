Highlights The Mavericks are slight favorites for Game 3, but the Celtics have shown to be a more complete team throughout the playoffs.

Kyrie Irving's struggles are impacting the Mavericks' chances; they need him to step up for a win in Dallas.

The Celtics lead 2-0, while Jrue Holiday and Irving are key players to watch for impressive performances in Game 3.

The 2023-24 NBA playoff action continues on Wednesday as we have moved on to the NBA Finals, where the Dallas Mavericks will host the Boston Celtics in Game 3.

Here is a look at which squad has the edge in this matchup and why.

Celtics vs. Mavericks Game 3 Info When Wed. June 12 Where American Airlines Center Time 8:30 PM EST Location Dallas, TX TV ABC

Mavericks vs.Celtics – How We Got Here & Betting Trends

Dallas is the slight favorite heading into Game 3

The Mavericks were playing some good basketball coming into the NBA Finals series. They had knocked off the top team in the conference as well as the team that had the league's best defense. However, the Celtics have proven they are the most complete team that Dallas has faced during its playoff run.

Following an 18-point loss in the series opener, the Mavericks were more competitive in Game 2. Unfortunately, the result was still another loss, as they find themselves facing a 0-2 deficit for the first time in the postseason. Luka Dončić put together another solid performance, scoring 32 points on 12-for-21 shooting from the floor and 4-for-9 from beyond the arc. He also had 11 rebounds, 11 assists, and four steals.

P.J. Washington and Daniel Gafford scored a combined 33 points while grabbing 16 rebounds. Kyrie Irving turned in another subpar performance, as he finished with 16 points on 7-for-18 shooting from the floor, and he missed each of three attempts from 3-point range.

Dallas got the balanced scoring it needed as all five starters reached double figures. However, Irving continues to struggle, and the Mavericks are now 10-9 when he scores less than 20 points in a game. Simply put, the Mavericks are toast unless Irving finds his groove in these next two games in Dallas.

Meanwhile, the Celtics have put themselves in the driver's seat after taking the first two games of the series. Jrue Holiday — who is the team's fourth-leading scorer — finished with a team-best 26 points, connecting on 11 of his 14 attempts overall while shooting 2-for-4 from 3-point range. He also grabbed 11 rebounds and handed out three assists.

Jaylen Brown — who had the team-high scoring honors in the series opener — added 21 points, seven assists, four rebounds, and three steals. Jayson Tatum had another off-shooting night (6-for-22 overall and 1-for-7 from deep) but just missed posting a triple-double as he finished with 18 points, 12 assists, and nine rebounds. The Cs have had success in this series despite Tatum not shooting the ball particularly well. With that in mind, he could be due for a signature performance over the next few games.

Although the team has a two-game lead, not all the news is positive for Boston. Kristaps Porzingis — who has been a spark plug for the Celtics since returning from a strained calf — sustained a leg injury in the waning moments of Game 2, making him "questionable" for Game 3.

Porzingis is averaging 16 points and five rebounds per contest. From a defensive standpoint, he is averaging 2.5 blocks per game and has played an integral role in limiting the Mavericks' highlight-reel alley-oop plays that we saw in the previous rounds of the playoffs. Furthermore, KP is tied with Jayson Tatum for the second-highest plus-minus rating in this series at (+25).

Yes, the Celtics have fared well without Porzingis during the postseason. However, if he is unable to go, Dallas should be able to squeak out a win in Game 3.

Now that we have set the stage for this Game 3 matchup, let’s examine the betting trends for both sides.

Mavericks vs. Celtics Picks

GIVEMESPORT presents our picks with analysis

Spread

Despite dropping the first two games of the series, the Mavericks opened as a 1.5-point favorite. But at the time of this writing, the line has moved to 2.5 points (per OddShark.com). Here is a look at how both ball clubs have fared against the spread this season.

The Celtics are 5-0-1 ATS in their last six contests against Dallas.

In its last five matchups against Southwest Division opponents, Boston is 4-0-1 against the spread.

The Mavericks are a perfect 7-0 ATS in their last seven Wednesday night games.

In its last 20 outings as the favorite, Dallas is 13-7 against the spread.

Based on the above trends, the spread prediction can go in either direction. However, if Porzingis isn't able to suit up for Game 3, the Mavericks should have an easier time generating points compared to what unfolded in Games 1 and 2.

Prediction: Dallas Mavericks (-2.5)

Over/Under

The projected over/under total for this matchup is 213 points (per BleacherNation.com). Here is why going with the “under” is the smart choice.

The total has gone UNDER four times in the Celtics' last five road games against Dallas.

four times in the Celtics' last five road games against Dallas. The UNDER total is 5-0 in Boston's last five June games.

total is 5-0 in Boston's last five June games. The total has gone UNDER four times in the Mavericks' last five matchups against Boston.

four times in the Mavericks' last five matchups against Boston. In Dallas's last seven contests against Eastern Conference opponents, the UNDER total is 6-1.

Prediction: UNDER 213 points

Player Prop Bets

Following his 26-point, 11-rebound effort in Game 2, Jrue Holiday is the key player to watch for the road team. He currently has -137 odds of scoring more than 13.5 points and +100 odds of finishing with less than 13.5 points (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Do Holiday’s numbers favorably compare to the estimated points total for this matchup? Let’s look at the tale of the tape to find out.

Holiday is averaging 12.7 points per contest across 85 regular season and playoff games.

points per contest across 85 regular season and playoff games. In four games against the Mavericks this season, he has averaged 16.5 points per contest.

points per contest. During the postseason, Holiday is averaging 13.5 points per outing.

points per outing. Holiday has suited up against Western Conference teams 29 times this season. In those contests, he is averaging 13.0 points per outing.

points per outing. In 10 matchups against teams in the Southwest Division, the Celtics guard is averaging 14.6 points per game.

points per game. Over his last 10 outings, Holiday has averaged 16.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup seven times during that stretch.

Prediction: Jrue Holiday OVER 13.5 points

At this point of the postseason, Luka Dončić's production is a given. With that sentiment in mind, Kyrie Irving is the key player to watch for the home team. He currently has -118 odds of scoring more than 23.5 points and -102 odds of finishing with less than 23.5 points (via DraftKings).

Here is a look at how his numbers stack up against the projected points total for this matchup.

Irving is averaging 24.7 points per contest during the regular season and playoffs.

points per contest during the regular season and playoffs. In four matchups against Boston this season, he has averaged 17.5 points per contest.

points per contest. During the postseason, Irving is averaging 21.9 points per outing.

points per outing. Irving has played against Eastern Conference opponents 25 times this season (including the playoffs). In those contests, he is averaging 23.9 points per outing.

points per outing. The former NBA champion is averaging 23.8 points per game in 12 matchups against teams in the Atlantic Division.

points per game in 12 matchups against teams in the Atlantic Division. Over his last 10 outings, Irving has averaged 20.6 points, 4.7 assists, and 2.8 rebounds per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup three times during that stretch.

Prediction: Kyrie Irving OVER 23.5 points

Mavericks vs. Celtics Final Picks

The Spread: Dallas Mavericks (-2.5) OddShark

Dallas Mavericks (-2.5) OddShark Over/Under: UNDER 213 points (Bleacher Nation)

UNDER 213 points (Bleacher Nation) Player Prop Bet #1: Jrue Holiday OVER 13.5 points

Jrue Holiday OVER 13.5 points Player Prop Bet #2: Kyrie Irving OVER 23.5 points