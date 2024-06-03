Highlights The Mavericks need P.J. Washington to replicate his hot shooting from the Semifinals to counter the Celtics' elite defense.

Following the Dallas Mavericks' dominant 21-point Game 5 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves, the team is officially headed to the NBA finals for the first time since 2010. They're 33-14 since the NBA trade deadline and have been one of the hottest teams in the league since their midseason retooling. They face the Boston Celtics, the eighth most dominant team by record in NBA history, heading into the finals.

The series is a star-studded one. Many of the narratives will revolve around Luka Dončić, Kyrie Irving, Jayson Tatum, and Jaylen Brown, and for obvious reasons. The NBA is a star-focused league, and those players generate the most impressions. However, winning the NBA finals doesn't just take star power, but requires an entire team effort from the bottom up. Here are two players that need to step up for their respective teams these Finals.

Mavericks Need Another Washington Hotstreak

Washington shot 46.9 percent from three in the Conference Semifinals, but only 25 percent in the Conference Finals

P.J. Washington was the Mavericks' hero in their Conference Semifinals series against the Oklahoma City Thunder. He shot an absurdly high 46.9 percent from three on 8.2 attempts that series. Not only was he attempting more threes than any player in the Conference Semifinals, but he was also doing so at the most efficient rate.

Unfortunately, Washington didn't see the same success in the Western Conference Finals. He only converted 25 percent of his threes on 6.4 attempts per game. Although this performance was not ideal, it didn't affect the Mavericks too negatively, as the weight was carried by the rest of the roster.

However, the Mavericks won't have the same luxury against the Celtics. Boston has been the most dominant team this season, especially on the defensive end. They had the second-best defense during the regular season and the third-best defense of this entire postseason.

They're currently holding opposing teams to just 33.8 percent from three this playoffs, and are holding their opponents to 25 percent on corner threes. They're doing a great job of preventing teams from catching fire from beyond the arc and that's something that the Mavericks have relied on.

The Mavericks have attempted the fifth most threes this postseason and are also the fifth most efficient three-point shooting team. The Mavericks as a whole aren't expected to shoot this well against the Celtics' elite three-point defense and must rely on a consistent shooter to fall back on.

With most of the Celtics' defensive efforts presumably going against Dončić and Irving, Washington is the player that must step up. He already showed what he's capable of doing in the Conference Semifinals, and must now find his rhythm once more in this upcoming NBA Finals match.

The Celtics Can't Afford Holiday To Go Cold

Holiday is having his most efficient postseason campaign since 2018

Jrue Holiday was always been a historically elite defender, but his postseason offense has been far from consistent. He's never been a reliable playoff shooter, especially in the final series of each of his recent postseason campaigns.

Jrue Holiday Notable Playoff Shooting Slumps Season Opponent (Playoff Round) FG% 3PT% TS% 2023 Miami Heat (Eastern Conference First Round) 40.0 28.6 49.1 2022 Boston Celtics (Eastern Conference Semifinals) 36.4 30.0 45.0 2021 Phoenix Suns (NBA Finals) 36.1 31.4 44.1

Holiday had failed to hit even 32 percent three-point shooting over his last three postseason campaigns, and hadn't shot over 41 percent from the field since 2018. However, this postseason has been different. Holiday is currently having his most efficient playoffs since 2018. He's shooting 39.7 percent from three, his highest postseason mark since 2012, and is shooting just under 49 percent from the field in general.

He's been extremely reliable for the Celtics and has played a large role on both ends of the floor. The Mavericks have been playing elite defense throughout the playoffs, and have done of a great job of slowing down the opposing team's stars.

It's likely that Tatum and Brown will be the recipients of most of the Mavericks' defensive attention, and Holiday must be able to capitalize. If he plays like how he did in postseasons prior, the Mavericks will be able to get away with easy doubles and limit the Celtics offense. If he continues to shoot the way he's been doing, the Mavericks will be forced to reevaluate their defensive philosophy, which could open up space for Tatum and Brown to dominate.