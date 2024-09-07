Key Takeaways Harrison Barnes has a championship pedigree, making him a valuable asset for teams seeking experience.

Kawhi Leonard could be on the trading block due to his history of winning and in-demand skills. (84 characters)

Andrew Wiggins may be traded by the Warriors to free up cap space and improve flexibility.

As the NBA enters a new era of parity, players with championship pedigrees are more and more valuable as teams look to get any advantage they can. Several teams have a legitimate shot to make a deep playoff run this season, and will likely be willing to give up substantial returns for players who can get them over the top.

While stars like Brandon Ingram , Karl-Anthony Towns , and Julius Randle have all been included in the latest trade rumors around the league, they don't have the experience of winning at the highest level. Sure, they are all good players who bring value to a roster, but they are not experienced locker-room leaders who can put a title run together.

As ring culture dominates legacy talks and GOAT debates, franchises are looking for complimentary pieces and stars are looking to add a trophy to their shelf, and add an experienced winner to get them to the NBA Finals.

Here are five NBA champions who might be on the trade block.

Harrison Barnes

The Spurs might want to add more young talent for the 2015 NBA champion

In his third NBA season, Harrison Barnes started all 82 games for the eventual champion Golden State Warriors . He has since bounced around the league a bit, spending time with the Dallas Mavericks and Sacramento Kings , and has been a solid starter for his entire 12-year career.

The Kings shipped him out to the San Antonio Spurs this summer to make room for DeMar DeRozan . While Barnes will likely be a mentor and floor spacer for the Spurs as they build around Victor Wembanyama , he has two seasons left on his contract and does not project to be a long-term piece. Barnes can, and has, played key roles on contenders, and the Spurs might field offers from playoff teams before the trade deadline.

Last season, the Orlando Magic made the playoffs and proved that they have arrived as a solid postseason team, but their team's 35.2 percent mark from three (24th in the league) and their 31.3 attempts per game (29th in the league) proves that they need a floor-spacer, especially to replace Joe Ingles . They added Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in free agency but might want to continue to bolster their offense.

Spurs and Magic Mock Trade Spurs Receive Magic Receive Goga Bitadze Harrison Barnes Tristan da Silva Cory Joseph

This trade won't be able to be completed until mid-October, since Barnes, Cory Joseph , and Goga Bitadze are all on new teams or contracts. Joseph and Bitzadze are mostly included to balance salary, and the Spurs receive a solid developmental project in Tristan Da Silva . As Orlando hopes to compete as soon as this season, adding a proven shooter will likely be their priority.

Kawhi Leonard

Leonard's time with the Clippers might be cut short

Kawhi Leonard is an all-time player, although injuries have cut his career short. After winning a ring with the San Antonio Spurs and Toronto Raptors , Leonard linked up with Paul George to play for the L.A. Clippers , although he was unable to win a third title there. Since his days in L.A. should be numbered, the Clippers will be looking to trade him this season.

When healthy, he is an All-NBA talent and one of the best players in the league. He is a lockdown defender who can shoot over 40 percent from three, so teams will be lining up to trade for him. Since the Clippers lack any sort of draft capital, expect the Charlotte Hornets to be able and willing to make a future-driven deal.

Clippers and Hornets Mock Trade Clippers Receive Hornets Receive Grant Williams Kawhi Leonard Josh Green Tre Mann Taj Gibson Cody Martin Vasilije Micic First-round picks in 2027, 2029, 2031

While on paper it looks like the Hornets are giving up the farm, adding an established winner who can shoot and defend at a high level is exactly what their young core of LaMelo Ball , Brandon Miller , and Nick Richards needs. They are able to keep Miles Bridges , who works best inside the arc, so everyone would be able to play to their strengths.

Leonard is under contract for the next three seasons, so the Hornets can continue to develop their young players for a year or two before they are ready to compete. Once Leonard's salary is off the books, the Hornets will be an attractive free-agent destination with a promising, ready-to-win core.

Andrew Wiggins

The Warriors might need to flip him for a complimentary player

Andrew Wiggins was traded to the Golden State Warriors and immediately had a long-overdue resurgence, making his first--and only--All-Star Game in 2022. Owed between $26 and $30 million per year for the next three seasons, Wiggins' salary limits the Warriors' flexibility, and as they try to win with Stephen Curry while they still can, shipping him out to cut cap space makes a lot of sense.

However, in order to move him, they will need to find a team that can afford to take on his salary. The Brooklyn Nets have a handful of comparable contracts and could trade someone who better fits the Warriors' roster, provided they are compensated. The Nets do not have aspirations of winning a title anytime soon and could send a complimentary role-player back for Wiggins.

Warriors and Nets Mock Trade Warriors Receive Nets Receive Cameron Johnson Andrew Wiggins 2025 FRP 2026 SRP (via ATL)

Cameron Johnson has been included in trade rumors this offseason, and his 39.1 mark from three last season is an upgrade over Wiggins' 35.8 percent. Both are capable defenders, although Johnson is also an upgrade there. As the Nets work to rebuild, a middling draft pick from the Warriors might be enough to give up one of their better role players as they try to win the Cooper Flagg sweepstakes.

Kyle Kuzma

The Wizards don't need a good player like him

The Washington Wizards were bad last season, and they will be bad again. After drafting Bilal Coulibaly seventh overall in 2023 and Alexandre Sarr second in 2024, the Wizards are going young, and Kyle Kuzma doesn't fit their rebuilding timeline.

Kuzma is a stretch power forward who averaged 22.2 points and 6.6 rebounds last season, and added 4.2 assists for good measure. While he is not an elite shooter by any means, he won a title with the Lakers in 2020 as the third option and would slot in nicely in that role on a true contender.

The Utah Jazz are far from being a contender, but after extending Lauri Markkanen, they might be looking to start putting it together. They have young guards in Keyonte George and Collin Sexton , so Jordan Clarkson is expendable. They also have plenty of draft picks from the Minnesota Timberwolves and Cleveland Cavaliers .

Wizards and Jazz Mock Trade Wizards Receive Jazz Receive Jordan Clarkson Kyle Kuzma Brice Sensabaugh 2025 FRP (via MIN) 2029 SRP

With Walker Kessler , Markkanen, John Collins , Kyle Filipowski , and Kuzma in town, there won't be a shortage of length for Utah to build around, and the Wizards get a young player a first-round draft pick, which is all they can ask for in return for a role player like Kuzma, despite last season's inflated stats.

Michael Porter Jr.

Denver needs to bolster their defense

On offense, Michael Porter Jr. is the third-best player on the Denver Nuggets behind Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray . He won a title with them in 2023 and is expected to be a key part of their future moving forward, although he is signed to a bloated maximum deal and his defense is often lackluster. In order to open up some roster flexibility and improve their defense.

By making a deal with the Atlanta Hawks , both teams can be happy. Denver adds some much-needed defense, and the Hawks get a boost of talent in case they end up overperforming this season. If Trae Young and Zaccharie Risacher don't find success right away, the Hawks can simply flip him after an experimental season where they test the limits of a high-powered offense with limited defense.

Atlanta is not vying for a title, so experimenting with their young core seems to be in their best interest.

Nuggets and Hawks Mock Trade Nuggets Receive Hawks Receive Bogdan Bogdanović Michael Porter Jr. Clint Capela Peyton Watson DeAndre Jordan

While the Hawks walk away with the best player in this deal, the trade allows for some much-needed flexibility in the Mile High City. For starters, Clint Capela is under contract only through this season. While he would provide valuable backup minutes down low, once he's off the books, the Nuggets could go after free agents in 2025, a class that will be headlined by Jimmy Butler and Fred VanVleet . On top of that, Jokic is reunited with Bogdan Bogdanovic , who led Serbia to a bronze medal in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

For team chemistry and flexibility, the Nuggets might have to consider trading away a key player.