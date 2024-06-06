Highlights The Dallas Mavericks are aiming to make history as fifth-seed finalists in the NBA Finals.

Kyrie Irving's resurgence in form has been key to the Mavericks' playoff success so far.

Irving, after enduring tumultuous stints since leaving the Cavaliers, has found a home and a new lease of life with the Mavericks.

The Dallas Mavericks are currently preparing to take on the Boston Celtics in the 2023-24 NBA Finals, having navigated their way as the fifth seed in the Western Conference.

While five-time All-Star Luka Dončić has earned many of the plaudits for the Mavericks’ success over the course of the post-season, Kyrie Irving has not taken a backseat, and league insider Mark Medina suggests that winning a championship would be the pinnacle of his ‘huge redemption arc’, after a rocky time in the league since he departed the Cleveland Cavaliers back in 2017.

Mavericks Hoping To Make History

Only the second team to reach NBA Finals as a fifth seed (Miami Heat, 2020)

Dallas somehow overcame some of the Western Conference’s best-performing teams, eliminating the L.A. Clippers, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Minnesota Timberwolves on their way to the NBA Finals, with the Boston Celtics the final boss they have left to beat.

If they were to do so, they would become the first team to ever lift the Larry O'Brien trophy as a fifth-seed, while they are only the second team since the Miami Heat in the 2020 'bubble' season to even reach the Finals as a five-seed.

A large part of their success in the post-season so far has been down to the improvements that Luka Dončić has made since his early struggles, having been dealing with a knee injury since the latter stages of the 2023-24 regular season, and after his dominance in the Western Conference Finals, he appears to have entered a new level of stardom status as one of the NBA’s best players.

He has been so impressive, that he has drawn perhaps the highest level of praise from his head coach, Jason Kidd, who stated that if he was to help the Mavericks win only their second title in franchise history, then he would eclipse – yes – the Hall-of-Famer, Dirk Nowitzki, as Dallas’ “greatest ever player”.

Dallas Mavericks - Efficiency by 2023-24 Playoff Series Category vs. Clippers vs. Thunder vs. Timberwolves PTS 107.0 106.0 111.4 OPP PTS 100.3 106.0 105.6 ORTG 115.9 112.0 118.3 DRTG 109.5 111.8 112.1 NRTG 6.4 0.2 6.2

But, of course, basketball is a team sport, and he hasn’t been able to do it alone, with the Mavericks' supporting cast being one of the most efficient throughout the playoffs, while he also has a superstar in his own right partnering him in the backcourt in eight-time All-Star, Kyrie Irving.

With Irving’s veteran experience, gifted scoring and, at times, ludicrous ball handling - which saw his former teammate LeBron James dub him as a 'wizard' - his partnership with 25-year-old Dončić has dramatically evolved over the course of their season-and-a-half together, with their 1A/1B pairing as seamless as Batman and Robin.

With Irving looking back to his best during his current tenure with the Mavericks, after tumultuous stints with both Dallas’ Finals opponents, the Celtics, and the Brooklyn Nets, it comes as little surprise that the 32-year-old has stated this to be the ‘greatest portion of his career’ in the NBA.

Irving Did ‘Not Excel as a Leader’ After Cavaliers Exit

Medina argues that while Irving has always shown himself to be a great basketball player, things went ‘off the rails’ for him after his game 7 dagger to seal the Cleveland Cavaliers comeback from 3-1 down back in 2016, where he didn’t show himself as a leader, nor did he show he was ‘the guy’.

“It's a huge redemption arc, because, think about this- in 2016, he hit that keydagger shot in game 7 of theNBA finals to help Cleveland[Cavaliers]beat the Golden State Warriors. And ever sincethen, things have gone out off the rails. He did not want to play with LeBron in Cleveland anymore. He wanted to be able to stretch his wings, so to speak, and be the guy. And when he got that opportunity in Boston, he just did not excel as a leader. Same thing with Brooklyn.I think that the disappointing part is that no one's ever diminished the basketball piece. He's been a tremendous player, both with his talent and his ability to coexist with other teammates, but there's been two other problems. He hadn't been able to stay healthy consistently, and there were things within the team,or outside the team,that derailed his investment in the team.”

New Lease of Life in Dallas

22.8 PPG in playoffs is best figure since 2016-17 season

After leaving the Cavaliers in 2017, Irving had the vision of carving out his own team as the outright leader - gone from the fray of being in the shadows of LeBron James.

But, the reality is - he didn't fit the mold to be that number one option and leader in Boston, and then he opted to leave in favor of teaming up with Kevin Durant in Brooklyn, where James Harden followed suit shortly after.

Despite averaging 25.6 points on 48.9 percent shooting, 4.6 rebounds and 6.0 assists during his stints with the Celtics and Nets, something didn't feel right about his fit, and so you could be forgiven for thinking that Irving's best years were behind him when he was traded to Dallas at the 2023 trade deadline, especially as they dropped out of playoff contention down the stretch of last-season.

But the 2023-24 campaign has acted as a source of resurgence for the 32-year-old, and while his scoring output in the regular season didn't exactly light up the top of the league's leaderboards, he still recorded 25.6 points on 49.7 percent shooting and 41.1 percent from three-point distance, while also offering solid contributions through his 5.2 assists, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.3 steals per game.

Kyrie Irving vs Luka Dončić - 2023-24 Post-Season Comparison Category Kyrie Irving Luka Dončić PPG 22.8 28.8 APG 5.2 8.8 RPG 3.9 9.6 FG% 48.5 43.8 3P% 42.1 34.3 +/- 7.1 5.3

These numbers have translated across into the post-season, whereby he has been a consistent mainstay for the Mavericks behind Dončić, and has used his veteran experience to step up, both along with his co-star, and in co-star's absence, notching three 30-plus point outings in their series win over the Timberwolves in the last round.

Furthermore, he is averaging 42.1 percent from distance, the second-most on the team this post-season, behind Maxi Kleber (50.0 percent), though he is attempting far more threes per game, 6.3 per outing, than his teammate, who is only averaging 2.8 long-range attempts per game.

Having a player who doesn't need to rely on his teammates to feed him the ball to score can also be hugely advantageous, especially in the playoffs where defensive intensity is expected to be higher.

For context, Boston has registered the third-best defense of all throughout the post-season with a rating of 108.7, while Dallas has recorded a 111.1 defensive efficiency.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kyrie Irving has the best record in NBA history in closeout games (12-0).

Fortunately, Irving, through his crafty play, fits that mold perfectly, and throughout the playoffs has seen 64.8 percent of his total made field goals come unassisted, the second-most on the team behind - you guessed it - Dončić (81.9 percent unassisted field goal makes).

On the defensive end of the ball, Irving hasn't been too shabby either, and when defending against All-Stars in the playoffs this season, he has held his opponents to only 36.1 percent field goal shooting.

With both of their leading superstars able to both score at will through their own shot creation, and possessing the ability to find their teammates often and be impactful on defense, they are a formidable duo that has proven to cause opposing defenses headaches throughout this historic run.

With an NBA championship at stake, the Mavericks will be hoping that they can exploit these unique skill-sets from both Luka Dončić and Irving to bring the title back home to Dallas, and if, hypothetically, they were to win it all, then Irving's redemption arc could well be considered complete.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.