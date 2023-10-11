Highlights Dallas Mavericks guard Jaden Hardy is an intriguing sophomore to watch in the upcoming season, with his scoring ability and versatility making him a valuable asset off the bench.

The 2022 NBA rookie class produced a lot of gems. A lot of first-year players from 2022-23 made excellent contributions to their team, but there are a few to definitely keep an eye on for the 2023-24 season. There is such thing as a "sophomore slump" in the NBA, however, as rookies look to take that next step after a promising first season in the league. Those who do successfully take that jump though often turn out to be important pieces to the success of their respective teams, fast-tracking their rise to stardom in the league.

Here's a look at some of the most intriguing sophomores for this upcoming campaign.

5 Jaden Hardy

Dallas Mavericks guard Jaden Hardy may seem like a bit of a surprise to kick off the list, but he's in a great spot to make a significant impact on Jason Kidd's lineup in 2023-24. Selected 37th overall in the 2022 draft, Hardy began his pro career with the G League Ignite before making the jump to the NBA.

Hardy's scoring acumen is his most redeemable trait: he's able to create opportunities for himself off the dribble, loves to pull up and score from the perimeter, and has the athleticism, creativity, and dexterity to finish through traffic in the paint. Though Dallas's starting backcourt is obviously set with All-Stars Kyrie Irving and Luka Dončić in the fold, expect him to challenge for heavy minutes as a third, rotational guard. Hardy's versatility allows him to both play behind Irving and Dončić, or with them.

Last year, he averaged 8.8 points per game in just 48 appearances. A 40% three-point shooter as a rookie, Hardy's spot up shooting should see a nice uptick with a full year of Irving and Dončić commanding a tremendous amount of attention from defenders. With more of a clear role as a bench scorer in 2023-24, look for Hardy to average double digits and claim a spot as one of the league's most reliable, second-unit guards.

4 Walker Kessler

The most productive, full-time rookie center, Walker Kessler was a huge surprise for the Utah Jazz in 2022-23. Early on, Kessler established himself as someone who deserved minutes up front. But with Kelly Olynyk and the emerging Lauri Markkanen already playing well, Kessler's incredible production practically forced head coach Will Hardy to insert him into the starting lineup next to the other two seven-footers.

His style of play was just what Utah was looking for; Kessler quickly emerged into one of the top rim protectors in the entire NBA, finishing with an average of 2.3 blocks per game. In his second season, Kessler will help push Utah to a playoff spot and should easily average a double-double in points and rebounds.

3 Keegan Murray

Some draft pundits wondered how Iowa's Keegan Murray would fit in Sacramento when he was drafted fourth overall in 2022. He quickly dispelled any notion about his ability to duplicate his high-scoring antics, from college, in the league. From the moment he stepped onto an NBA floor, Murray's shooting and scoring abilities instantly translated. Playing primarily as a power forward and small forward in Mike Brown's lineup, Murray was an accurate floor spacer as a rook - he shot 41% from deep and set a rookie record with 206 made threes on the season.

Keegan Murray - 2022-23 NBA Statistics Points 12.2 Rebounds 4.6 Assists 1.2 Field goal % 45.3 3-point field goal % 41.4

With a taste of playoff experience under his belt, Murray could make a nice leap in his production as a second-year player. He already understands how and when shots will come to him, but in Year 2, expect him to be more aggressive in hunting his own opportunities with a live ball. He's an underrated inside scorer and frequently makes it look easy when converting difficult shots from long-range. He's an X-factor for the Kings in 2023-24 - if Murray can raise his scoring production near 17 or 18 points a night, the team could maintain its standing as a top-four seed in the western conference.

2 Jabari Smith Jr.

The No.2 overall pick in 2022, Jabari Smith Jr. is a crucial part of Houston's rebuilding process. The quicker Smith Jr. is up to speed as a two-way player, the sooner Houston will find itself more competitive. After a slow start to his rookie year, Smith Jr. showcased lots of improvements on both sides of the ball as the year went along. As a scorer, Smith Jr. is a tantalizing prospect with a nice, high-release point on his jumper. He can score with turnaround jumpers in the mid-post, can score from downtown after setting screens up top, and is becoming more confident as a catch-and-shoot threat from the elbow.

His excellent outing in the NBA 2K24 Summer League a few months ago is a glimpse of his potential as a high-volume offensive talent each night. He erupted for a huge, 33-point night and knocked down a buzzer-beating three to secure a victory against the Portland Trail Blazers. Smith Jr. will enter the 2023-24 season with a ton of confidence and a roster better suited to pick up wins consistently.

The addition of NBA Champion point guard Fred VanVleet should pay off big time for Smith Jr., who will now have a reliable pick-and-roll partner who both demands his own respect as a scorer and can deliver the ball in the correct spots for Smith Jr. to flourish.

1 Paolo Banchero

Paolo Banchero claims the top spot on this list after capturing Rookie of the Year in 2022. A "no-brainer" No.1 overall pick a season ago, Banchero put up All-Star stats in his first season with the Orlando Magic, averaging 20 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. It wasn't just his production though; Banchero truly looked dominant as a No.1 option.

Instead of a power struggle between him and some of Orlando's other young talent, it didn't take long for Banchero to stake his claim as Orlando's top player. A 6-foot-10, do-it-all power forward, Banchero displayed advanced skills as a ball-handler, shot-maker, and distributor during his rookie year. His game is a perfect fit with both Franz Wagner and Wendell Carter Jr. Paolo anchors a trio of one of the most versatile front courts in the Eastern Conference. With the invaluable experience of playing on Team USA in the FIBA World Championship this past summer, Banchero should have an even better sophomore season. Even if his stats don't see a huge increase, Banchero could make the All-Star team if his Magic can stay competitive through late January.

