Historically in the NBA, front offices and team owners had the final say on important matters, with players getting the short end of the stick more often than not. This isn’t the case these days as more and more NBA stars are standing firm on their preferences when it comes to their futures.

Sometimes, though, these guys have gone too far. Players forcing trades have become a common occurrence. Just look at Damian Lillard, who basically has the Portland Trail Blazers handcuffed with his desire to only get traded to the Miami Heat.

With all that being said, we take a look below at some of these players who made heaven and earth move just to be traded away from their respective NBA teams.

5 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Before the Los Angeles Lakers’ Showtime era started, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar played for the Milwaukee Bucks and even led the franchise to an NBA championship.

Throughout the first six seasons of his career, the league’s former all-time leading scorer averaged a dominant 30.4 points, 15.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 3.4 blocks, and 1.2 steals per game.

Even with those absurd numbers, Abdul-Jabbar felt like playing for Los Angeles was a better option than staying with the Bucks. This is the exact way he felt in 1975, leading the All-Star center to demand a trade to the Lakers, or sit the entire season out.

Eventually, Milwaukee caved in by sending Abdul-Jabbar and Walt Weasley to the Lakers in exchange for Elmore Smith, Junior Bridgeman, Brian Winters, and Dave Meyers. Needless to say, Los Angeles made the right move, as the center’s arrival resulted in five rings for the franchise.

4 Kawhi Leonard

With Tim Duncan retiring in 2016, a lot of eyes were on Kawhi Leonard to take over the San Antonio Spurs and become its new superstar. By 2017, the Klaw was a strong contender to win MVP by leading his team to a 61-win record during the regular season.

A year and a half later, Leonard is playing for the Toronto Raptors and leading them toward the 2019 championship over the Golden State Warriors. This became a reality back in 2017 when the two-time Finals MVP suffered a quadriceps injury in San Antonio, and his representatives fought over how to handle it with the Spurs’ front office.

This was the reason why Leonard only played nine games during the 2017-18 season and elected to sit out the entire campaign. With one year remaining in his contract, the Spurs were forced to send their All-Star forward to Toronto for a package headlined by DeMar DeRozan. Needless to say, this is one of the several instances when players force their franchise’s hand by using the injury card.

3 Anthony Davis

Entering the NBA as the number one pick in 2012, a lot of expectations were on Anthony Davis’ shoulders to elevate the New Orleans Pelicans toward consistent relevance in the league. And even after seven seasons with averages of 23.7 points on 51 percent shooting from the field, 10.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 2.4 blocks, and 1.4 steals per game for the Big Easy, the Brow made it clear to the front office that he’d rather play for the City of Angels sooner than later.

As the 2018-19 season was halfway done, Davis sat out for over two weeks before returning to the team on a limited basis. Eventually, he opted not to play the remaining seven games of the season.

With one year left in his contract, the Pelicans traded their All-Star big man to the Lakers for Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart, and three first-round picks. As it stands, Los Angeles made the right move as it helped the team obtain their first championship with LeBron James.

2 James Harden

After almost reaching the NBA Finals with the Houston Rockets and playing with multiple All-Stars in Dwight Howard, Chris Paul, and Russell Westbrook, James Harden came to a point where he wanted to move on. The Beard made it known before the 2020-21 season began that he would like to play elsewhere, a request that wasn’t acted upon by the Rockets’ front office.

In retaliation, Harden arrived with a physique far from inspiring and a clear lack of motivation to play for Houston by holding everyone up at training camp. He also called his teammates out for their lack of talent at the beginning of the season, causing most of them to turn on Harden.

With only eight games into the season, the Rockets elected to send their disgruntled star to the Brooklyn Nets via a four-team deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Indiana Pacers. In exchange for the three-time scoring champ, Houston received a package headlined by Victor Oladipo, several role players, four first-round picks, and four first-round swaps. Once everything was said and done, the Rockets never looked the same with their All-Star guard gone.

1 Ben Simmons

Perhaps the most outrageous way an NBA player forced his team to trade him away belongs to Ben Simmons. Picked first during the 2016 Draft, the Philadelphia 76ers were hoping the Australian point-forward could be the missing piece to complete the process with Joel Embiid.

But after a playoff game against the Atlanta Hawks that saw the young star freeze up instead of helping his team win the game, Simmons was on the receiving end of so much hate and criticism for his inaction. The following season, he opted to sit out the entirety of the Sixers’ campaign due to a back injury and personal reasons, stemming from his desire to play elsewhere.

After that 2021-22 season, Philly finally pulled the trigger and gave in to Simmons’ request to be traded. The Sixers’ front office packaged their disgruntled star with Seth Curry, Andre Drummond, and two unprotected first-round picks for the Brooklyn Nets’ James Harden and Paul Millsap. The latter team, of course, faced its own trade demand from The Beard after making his way East from the Houston Rockets.

With Simmons’ example being the most prominent of players forcing a trade from their NBA teams, a precedent has been set for others to possibly follow. In any case, keep an eye out for frustrated stars following the same path right before the season begins.