The Detroit Pistons have added another big body to their roster after claiming center Paul Reed off waivers, per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Reed last played for the Philadelphia 76ers .

The 25-year-old signed a three-year, $24 million deal with Philly but with only the first year guaranteed, Detroit will need to use some of its leftover cap space to bring him to The Motor City.

Pistons add frontcourt depth

Reed fell out of the rotation in Philadelphia

Reed played well in spurts during his four years with the Sixers. He has career averages of 5.1 points and 4.8 rebounds in 13.1 minutes per game across 215 contests.

With Philadelphia retooling its roster ahead of the 2024-25 season, though, Reed found himself on the outside looking in.

The 76ers made the free-agent splash of the summer, signing Paul George to a four-year max deal. They added Andre Drummond to back up franchise center Joel Embiid , signed Caleb Martin away from the Miami Heat and re-signed Kelly Oubre Jr.

With ample depth at the forward and center spots, Philadelphia decided to move on from Reed. Now, the Pistons feel like Philly's loss is their gain.

The former second-round pick's salary of $7.7 million is non-guaranteed until January. That gives Detroit time to evaluate Reed's fit as depth or competition for Jalen Duren, who started 60 games for the Pistons last season.

Reed averaged 13.6 points, 11.0 rebounds, 1.9 blocks and 1.5 steals per 36 minutes in 2023-24. He shot 54.0 percent from the field and 36.8 percent from three, albeit on a limited volume.

The 20-year-old Duren posted per-36 averages of 17.0 points and 14.4 rebounds last season.

The Pistons also have Isaiah Stewart and Chimezie Metu on the roster, but Reed makes sense as a versatile frontcourt option who will likely battle Duren and Stewart for minutes.

Reed's signing is the latest step in Detroit's offseason. The team brought back Tobias Harris on a two-year deal, named J.B. Bickerstaff its next head coach and locked up franchise cornerstone Cade Cunningham to a long-term extension.