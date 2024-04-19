Highlights Tobias Harris may leave the Philadlephia 76ers after the playoffs, with the Detroit Pistons showing interest.

Harris' scoring style could boost the Pistons, who lack in offense.

Detroit has the salary cap space to compete for Harris in free agency.

As the Philadelphia 76ers are preparing for their first-round playoff matchup against the New York Knicks, rumors are beginning to surface about the future of the franchise. Perhaps the most popular name is forward Tobias Harris.

After spending the last six seasons with Philadelphia, the 32-year-old is set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer. According to Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer, Harris may return to a place he once called home.

"The power forward’s tenure with the 76ers is expected to end once their postseason run concludes. Several NBA executives believe there’s a chance he’ll land with the Detroit Pistons in free agency. But there are several other teams interested in the 13th-year veteran with career averages of 16.3 points and 6.2 rebounds."

Harris played for the Detroit Pistons for parts of three seasons from 2016 to 2018. During his Pistons tenure, he averaged 16.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game.

Tobias Harris's Potential Fit With the Pistons

Harris's score-first playstyle would provide Detroit with another reliable scorer

Although he will never be the go-to scoring option on a contending team, Harris is a fantastic offensive player. He is a versatile player who can score from anywhere on the court. Harris can drive to the paint, score from the midrange, and shoot from beyond the arc.

Furthermore, Harris is a solid post-up player, especially if he is up against a smaller player. Last season, Detroit averaged 109.9 points per game, the fourth-fewest among all NBA teams. Additionally, the 14-68 Pistons ended the regular season with the worst record in the league. Adding a legitimate scorer like Harris should give the offense a major boost. And although adding Harris alone likely will not make them a playoff team, it is certainly a step in the right direction for the Pistons.

Detroit Pistons 2023-24 Team Stats Category Team Average League Ranking PPG 109.9 27th APG 25.5 22nd FG% 46.3% 24th 3FG% 34.8% 26th

How Detroit Can Re-Unite With Harris

Projected to have $72.9 million to spend this summer, the Pistons lead the NBA in salary cap space

In 2019, Harris signed a five-year, $180 million contract extension with the 76ers. Though he has been a solid player throughout his Philadelphia tenure, Harris did not live up to the near-max contract.

This time around, Harris should be a much more affordable player. Although there are no reports about Harris' asking price, an AAV of $36 million on his next contract could be taken off the table. However, it is expected there will be a bidding war for the former first-round pick.

Before the 2024 NBA Trade Deadline, The Athletic's Shams Charania said many teams were monitoring Harris' situation in Philadelphia.

“A lot of teams are keeping an eye on him and seeing what exactly happens with him. The Sixers want to keep him around, they know how important he is.”

With it now seeming inevitable Harris ends up elsewhere, it will be interesting to see if Detroit can outbid other teams to reunite with their former wing.