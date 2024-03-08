Highlights Gary Trent Jr. is stepping up for the Toronto Raptors amidst key player injuries.

A lot of Toronto Raptors have had to step up this week, and Gary Trent Jr. is one of them.

After the Raptors lost both Scottie Barnes and Jakob Poeltl indefinitely due to hand surgeries, the dynamic of the team changed.

Some players have had to step up as leaders on the court, and some are leading from off the court, but the responsibility of the remaining starters on the team has increased. All three of RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, and Gary Trent Jr. have had more responsibility placed on their shoulders, both offensively and defensively.

Although the Raptors lost 120-113 on Thursday night to the Phoenix Suns, the team put up a good fight to come back from a larger deficit. They made the game close, and Trent Jr. was a big factor in that.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Gary Trent Jr. scored 30 points, setting a season-high. His career high, 44, was set in 2021 against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

He scored 30 points on 11-22 shooting from the field, helping the Raptors make it a four-point game at its closest point.

Performing Well Ahead of Free Agency

Trent Jr. is averaging 16.5 points per game since the All-Star Break

This heightened responsibility means different things for different players. While RJ Barrett is contracted for next season with the Raptors, and Immanuel Quickley is a restricted free agent, Gary Trent Jr. will be an unrestricted free agent this summer.

With more of the spotlight on him, this is the perfect opportunity for him to show what he's made of to end the season. While the Raptors' last update (at the trade deadline) was that they were unsure of Trent Jr.'s future with the team, re-signing him is not off the table.

For him to get a pay increase from his last contract, Trent Jr. has to prove he's a guy who can come in and immediately impact a game - whether he is starting or on the bench.

He's been playing extremely well since the trade deadline, averaging 16.5 points per game, and scoring double-digits in seven of those eight games.

Trent Jr.'s Up and Down Tenure with the Raptors

Gary Trent Jr.'s contract expires this offseason

Gary Trent Jr. was traded to the Raptors at the 2021 trade deadline. After finishing out that season, he resigned a three-year contract, with a player option in the third year.

Surprisingly, he took his player option after last season, locking him onto the Raptors for this season. Once the season is over, his contract will be over, and he can sign with any team in the NBA.

Since signing that contract, Trent Jr.'s time with the Raptors has been somewhat hot and cold, but definitely more hot as of late. At his best, he is a sharpshooter who isn't afraid to take a contested shot. His hands are active on defense and he can get steals. He impacts the game from start to finish.

"As the game progressed, we found a couple of plays that we were able to put RJ on the ball as a playmaker and to use Gary and IQ a little bit off the ball and just to space the floor, and we were able to find some good offense through that as well."-Darko Rajaković

When he's struggling, he goes through shooting slumps and isn't active on defense. For a team that needs as much shooting as possible, these shooting slumps can be hard.

That was the case this season as well, but the ever-changing landscape of this roster has meant Trent Jr.'s role has changed multiple times. He's gone from backup point guard to a starter and then back to the bench, then back to a starter again.

He now seems to be finding his groove. He is averaging 14.5 points per game since the All-Star break and led the Raptors against Phoenix.

The Benefit of Re-Signing Trent Jr.

Gary Trent Jr. could be a good asset to his team moving forward

The Raptors should take a serious look at resigning Gary Trent Jr. for next season. Despite only being 25 years old, Gary Trent Jr. is one of the older members of the Raptors' current starting lineup. He provides a lot of leadership to the younger players on this team.

He proves that good leaders don't always need to be the loudest and most vocal ones. Watching Gary Trent Jr. navigate his role on the Raptors is enough proof to show that he has something to teach the younger players.

Trent Jr. is a consummate professional - he is extremely kind to everyone he works with, never seems to complain, and works hard. Despite his back and forth from the starting lineup to the bench, you'll never see Trent Jr. complain or show fuss about it. He's the kind of player who just puts his head down and works. That work shows when he gets hot, and he can shoot the lights out.

His future with the Raptors could continue to be as a shooter and a hustler. He fits the ideal age for the Raptors' core and is already familiar with the franchise, team, and coaching system. He seems to like it in Toronto. It would be a welcome addition to this growing team.

For now, though, Gary Trent Jr. is stepping up to fill the void of Toronto's missing players. No matter what he decides for his future, he is putting himself in a great position to succeed.