Highlights
- The Philadelphia 76ers are expected to add veteran guard Reggie Jackson.
- Jackson plans to join the Sixers after clearing waivers.
- Jackson is a former teammate of Paul George and won the 2023 NBA Championship with the Denver Nuggets.
The Philadelphia 76ers continue to add around the trio of Joel Embiid , Tyrese Maxey and Paul George .
After re-signing Kelly Oubre Jr. and bringing in Caleb Martin, Eric Gordon, Kyle Lowry and Andre Drummond, the Sixers are set to add veteran point guard Reggie Jackson , per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
Jackson was traded to the Charlotte Hornets earlier this offseason and plans to sign with Philly after clearing waivers.
Jackson was a part of the Denver Nuggets team that won the 2023 NBA Championship. The 34-year-old has career averages of 12.6 points and 4.2 assists.