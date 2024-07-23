This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Highlights The Philadelphia 76ers are expected to add veteran guard Reggie Jackson.

Jackson plans to join the Sixers after clearing waivers.

Jackson is a former teammate of Paul George and won the 2023 NBA Championship with the Denver Nuggets.

The Philadelphia 76ers continue to add around the trio of Joel Embiid , Tyrese Maxey and Paul George .

After re-signing Kelly Oubre Jr. and bringing in Caleb Martin, Eric Gordon, Kyle Lowry and Andre Drummond, the Sixers are set to add veteran point guard Reggie Jackson , per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Jackson was traded to the Charlotte Hornets earlier this offseason and plans to sign with Philly after clearing waivers.

Jackson was a part of the Denver Nuggets team that won the 2023 NBA Championship. The 34-year-old has career averages of 12.6 points and 4.2 assists.