The 2024 NBA Finals has officially come down to a surprising Dallas Mavericks team taking on a juggernaut Boston Celtics squad that dismantled the Eastern Conference with ease. With those two franchises set to duke it out for claim over the latest Larry O’Brien trophy, that leaves 28 other teams that should be neck-deep in their offseason research and planning by now. With a weak draft and a potentially loaded free agent class, this summer will call for more diligent preparation and advanced analysis than most.

With the introduction of the NBA’s new Collective Bargaining Agreement, featuring a daunting second tax apron that severely handicaps teams for spending over the salary cap, it’s more important than ever that teams spend wisely in free agency. There are going to be plenty of big names that will command max-level contracts, All-Stars such as LeBron James, Paul George, and James Harden.

But, as the world has seen with the Mavericks, sometimes, the most impactful moves are the ones made on the margins. As most of the league will be too worried about dodging the second apron to chase after the big fish this summer, there should be bidding wars and races in the offseason between teams to try to sign difference-makers on value contracts in hopes of significantly upgrading their rosters without breaking the bank. One of the most important free agents this summer will be a former MVP who’s still playing at an elite level but shouldn’t command anywhere near a max contract: Russell Westbrook.

Westbrook was able to put together an impressive 2023-24 campaign after being freed from the Los Angeles Lakers mid-season in 2022-23. With the Los Angeles Clippers, he was able to rejuvenate his value and prove that he can still be a winning player in the right situation. There should be plenty of suitors for his services this summer, but these five teams would present the best possible fits for his talents.

1 Brooklyn Nets

2024 projected practical cap space: -$30,996,335

Despite an extremely lackluster season in which it became obvious that the Brooklyn Nets don’t have a true number one option in the NBA, the franchise has remained adamant about their desire to build a competitive team around Mikal Bridges. That’s led many to believe that Brooklyn will be chasing after available stars in the near future. Considering their cap situation, it will have to be via trade if the Nets plan on acquiring an All-Star talent.

That is unless they can somehow identify a player who would accept a minimum or exception-level contract who would produce well above his pay grade. At this point in his career, Russell Westbrook could be that guy.

Russell Westbrook 2023-24 statistics PPG 11.1 APG 4.5 RPG 5.0 SPG 1.1 TOV 2.1 FG% 45.4% 3FG% 27.3% FT% 68.8% MPG 22.5

With the Clippers, Westbrook served as their sixth man but proved that he could still viable a starter in this league, if not one of the best point guards in the NBA. Even though he was backing up James Harden, one of the greatest offensive maestros in the history of the sport, the Clippers were actually better on both offense and defense when Westbrook was on the floor. When he shared the court with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, L.A. tallied an absurd +22.5 net rating, according to Cleaning the Glass.

The Nets are lacking a true offensive engine, one who can collapse defenses and spread the ball among their plethora of elite supplementary shooters. Westbrook showed last season that he can absolutely still do those things at a high level, and he should be the best possible option available to financially restricted teams like the Nets.

2 San Antonio Spurs

2024 projected practical cap space: $21,310,166

There’s been plenty of talk about the San Antonio Spurs possibly accelerating their timeline around Victor Wembanyama. The logic is solid. The French phenom has more than proven that he’s ready to lead a competitive team in the immediate present, and legendary head coach Gregg Popovich doesn’t have many years of play-calling left in him. It’d be a disservice to the sport of basketball if Popovich doesn’t get a chance to try to win with Wembanyama at his disposal.

Regardless, if the Spurs want to compete for a playoff spot next season, San Antonio will have money to spend this summer. Even with Wembanyama on deck, it’s unlikely that they’ll be a premier free-agent destination this offseason.

Russell Westbrook 2023-24 per-36 statistics PPG 17.8 APG 7.2 RPG 8.1 SPG 1.7 TOV 3.4 FGM 7.1 3FGM 1.0 FTM 2.6

At this point in his career, Westbrook has to be searching for a situation where he can contribute to a winning team. There aren’t that many teams in the league that need a starting point guard, while also presenting as a squad that could potentially make the playoffs.

With Wembanyama and their ancillary pieces, the Spurs are one of those teams. Their roster is also coincidentally complementary to Westbrook’s skillset, as they have plenty of spot-up shooting and wing defenders to magnify his strengths and minimize his weaknesses. If there’s any coach that could fully maximize Russell Westbrook, it’d be Gregg Popovich. The Spurs with a locked-in Westbrook, a second-year Wembanyama, and Popovich at the helm could make some serious noise next season.

3 Phoenix Suns

2024 projected practical cap space: -$100,447,370

The Phoenix Suns were a superteam gone wrong this past season. Despite rostering three All-NBA talents in Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, and Bradley Beal, Phoenix was far from a dominant team and ended up getting swept in the first round by the Minnesota Timberwolves.

There are a myriad of issues with the Suns' roster. One of their most glaring holes is the lack of a true point guard. Another huge problem that reared its ugly head in the playoffs for Phoenix was their lack of rim pressure. Russell Westbrook would immediately solve both of those troubles.

Russell Westbrook's playoff stats with the Clippers Category 2023 2024 GP 5 6 PPG 23.6 6.3 APG 7.4 1.7 RPG 7.6 4.2 SPG 1.4 0.5 TOV 4.0 1.7 FG% 41.0% 26.0% 3FG% 35.7% 23.5% FT% 88.0% 61.5% MPG 38.4 19.0

Despite playing under 23 minutes per game off of the bench, Westbrook averaged 7.8 drives per game this year. That number put him above starting guards like Mike Conley, Shaedon Sharpe, and D’Angelo Russell. His per-36 average would be 12.5 drives a night, which would have him top-30 in the league, ahead of players like Tyrese Haliburton, Kyrie Irving, and Pascal Siakam.

Grabbing a guard who can legitimately threaten the rim on every possession would do wonders for Phoenix’s offense. Kevin Durant already tried a reunion with James Harden, and it didn’t pan out so well. Perhaps he chose the wrong former buddy from the Oklahoma City Thunder to team up with.

4 Denver Nuggets

2024 projected practical cap space: -$69,716,116

A few weeks ago, the Denver Nuggets were still constantly lauded by the NBA media for how well they were able to build a contender around Nikola Jokić despite only employing one true All-Star in the three-time MVP himself. They surrounded him with intelligent off-ball players who could capitalize on his floor vision while also covering up his defensive deficiencies, such as Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Aaron Gordon.

While all of that is still true, it’s clear now that the Nuggets are far from a perfect roster, and they certainly aren’t an unbeatable group. One of the recurring weaknesses that Denver’s roster seems to have is consistent point guard play.

Russell Westbrook 2023-24 advanced stats Category Russell Westbrook Team Rank* PER 16.2 5th TS% 51.4% 10th AST% 29.2% 2nd USG% 25.2% 3rd Win Shares 2.1 9th VORP 1.0 5th *among players with >600 minutes played

In the Jokic era, the Nuggets have had numerous different backups for Jamal Murray including Reggie Jackson, Monte Morris, and Facundo Campazzo. Due to Murray’s abilities as well as Jokic’s status as a point center, those players weren’t asked to do much on a consistent basis, but that never made it any less obvious when they weren’t performing up to expectations.

With Denver’s defeat at the hands of the Wolves this postseason and Jamal Murray’s continued battle with injuries, it’s important that the Nuggets identify a reliable point guard who can keep their offense viable when Jokic is on the bench. Russell Westbrook would bring a new wrinkle to their offense that would be almost a perfect foil to Jokic’s play style, making it almost impossible for opposing defenses to contain the Nuggets' attack for 48 minutes.

5 Boston Celtics

2024 projected practical cap space: -$63,816,241

When the Boston Celtics traded for Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday ahead of this past season, it truly felt like Thanos finishing his collection with the Soul Stone at the end of Infinity War. When examining their roster, cap situation, and future assets, it certainly seems like those additions were the ultimate moves in building out their potential dynasty. Now up 1-0 on the Mavericks, they’re just three wins away from finally resting and watching the sunrise on a grateful Boston metropolis.

Russell Westbrook 2023-24 on-off stats L.A. Clippers On-Court Off-Court Net ORTG 119.6 119.3 +0.3 DRTG 115.2 116.2 -1.0 NRTG +4.4 +3.1 +1.3

But, if the Cs do fall short of the pinnacle once again, it’ll likely be due to their lack of rim pressure. The one weakness that Boston has had consistently in the Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown era is their lack of an elite table-setting guard, one who can relentlessly attack the cup, draw in defenders, and create open opportunities for the Jays and Boston’s other snipers.

Jrue Holiday and Derrick White are fantastic at what they do, but neither of them can drive an offense the way that Westbrook can when he’s rolling. If Boston fails to finish the Mavericks, adding Westbrook could turn out to be the actual ultimate move they need to finally get over the hump.