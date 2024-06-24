Highlights NBA free agency begins on June 30, when teams can begin discussions with players from different franchises at 6 PM ET.

In a free agency class that looks to consist of fewer superstar players than usual, there are several under-the-radar, unrestricted free-agent options.

While former All-Stars and MVP award winners may be testing their value in free agency in the summer of 2024, these three options can bring immense value with a lower price tag.

As rumors have begun to swirl regarding some of the high-profile players in the NBA's 2024 free agency class, others have been left behind. Since players like 2018 NBA MVP James Harden are hitting unrestricted free agency, the focus shifts to players of that caliber for plenty of contenders in the league.

This is only heightened by the fact that the NBA's all-time leading scorer, LeBron James, and nine-time NBA All-Star, Paul George, may become unrestricted free agents themselves if they decline their player options. Though players at that level will be highly sought-after in free agency, others also deserve recognition and interest from franchises for their productivity in a reduced role.

Notable NBA Free Agents - Summer 2024 Team Player All-Star App. LAL L. James 20 LAC P. George 9 LAC J. Harden 9 CHI D. DeRozan 6 GSW K. Thompson 5

As for those star role-players, there will still be a very active market for their services, as every franchise could use a solid piece that will contribute as somewhat of a lesser option. Whether these players are defensively focused and gritty or are used to add an extra scoring punch to a contending team, numerous players in free agency could provide a team-altering impact while not garnering the attention or salary of James, George, or Harden.

There are plenty of options in what will prove to be a deep free agency class, but here are three 2024 free agents in particular that could turn out to be low-risk, high-reward signings for competitive teams in 2024-25.

3 Naji Marshall - SF New Orleans Pelicans - UFA

Marshall's two-way impact and much-improved three-point shooting helped his stock rise before free agency

After going undrafted in 2020 and signing a four-year, $5,351,283 contract with the New Orleans Pelicans, Naji Marshall knew that he had to prove himself to be considered for a second contract in the NBA. Since then, he's progressed into one of the more underrated small forwards in the entire league.

Serving as a valuable piece of the Pelicans' bench, he showed the league that his skill set was more developed than some might have realized. In limited minutes, Marshall's ascension has rightfully placed him as a marquee role-player free agent in 2024.

Naji Marshall Stats - NOP Category 2023-24 Career PTS 7.1 7.5 REB 3.6 3.5 EFG% 54.2% 49.1% 3PT% 38.7% 31.3% DBPM 0.5 0.2

Marshall's defensive impact for New Orleans has become increasingly apparent as his career has played out. While being thrown in lineups, including defensive powerhouses like Herb Jones and Jose Alvarado, it was often Marshall who stood out due to his probability of being involved in a momentum-swinging play or run.

As a fantastic one-on-one defender, Marshall's ability to move his feet and to keep up with the game's most elite offensive players often led to steals and fast-break buckets for his Pelicans. In some cases, he could even be trusted as a ball-handler and slasher on the break, as his improved finishing around the rim was backed up by a 65 percent shooting clip between 0–3 feet from the basket. With great percentages at the basket, this still wasn't the end of his impact as a scorer.

On the offensive end, Marshall contributed more than ever in 2023-24. Despite a slight dip in his points per game compared to his career, his efficiency rose dramatically. Before this past season, he could have been viewed as a liability on offense, but his skyrocketing three-point percentage dismissed that label as he knocked down a career-high 38.7 percent of his attempts from distance.

As a more established two-way force, Marshall will surely attract a lot of attention from competing franchises looking to add their next glue guy or a team that wants to use Marshall to start building a distinct culture. As for his salary, he will surely be looking to earn more than the combined $5,351,283 he received for his four years of service in New Orleans.

Marshall's value will be assessed by plenty of teams of varying success levels, but it's mostly a foregone conclusion that New Orleans is ready to lose their four-year forward. According to Evan Sidery of Forbes Sports on Twitter/X, the multi-talented forward should expect to receive plenty of interest, as he sees the Detroit Pistons, San Antonio Spurs and Philadelphia 76ers as Marshall's main contenders.

The Charlotte Hornets may also be an interested party, as it was suggested by James Plowright of Sports Illustrated's All Hornets, that Marshall may command a salary in the range of $8-$12 million from Charlotte, a team looking for a major culture shifter.

2 Isaac Okoro - SF Cleveland Cavaliers - RFA

Cleveland's young and versatile forward may draw attention from franchises with money to spend

In a fashion that is very similar to Naji Marshall, Isaac Okoro started to become a name listed on many free agency boards thanks to his major jump in efficiency. As a solid defensive player, the 23-year-old Okoro started to find his stroke from the three-point line, draining long-range shots at a 39.1 percent clip in 2023-24.

Okoro's improvement as a shooter was also a notable storyline for his team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, as the threat of his outside shooting provided more space for his All-Star teammates in Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland to operate.

Isaac Okoro Stats - CLE Category 2023-24 Career PTS 9.4 8.5 TS% 59.9% 57.4% 3PT% 39.1% 34.7% 3PM 1.2 0.9

Okoro's improvement as a shooter was especially evident in his performance from the corners, a spot on the floor where he shot a marvelous 39.9 percent. As a corner shooting threat, Okoro was able to set himself up in that position to then be used as a great catch-and-shoot option, as 64.2 percent of his corner three-point attempts were assisted.

Driving and kicking out to Okoro was a consistent option for the Cavaliers' offense throughout the season, though his efficiency did dip in the post-season, where he shot just 25.7 percent from three-point range in the Cavaliers' two rounds of playoff basketball.

Okoro enters free agency as a restricted free agent, and it's possible that they could match any offer that gets thrown to their young forward as long as it'sr not a clear ovepay. On the other hand, Cleveland may view Okoro as expendable since they need to pay their third overall selection in the 2021 NBA Draft, Evan Mobley, after his rookie contract ends post-2025

As for Okoro's suitors, plenty of teams with money to throw around could certainly take a chance on him. The most likely options would seem to be the San Antonio Spurs, Utah Jazz, Washington Wizards and Detroit Pistons, as they are all young teams that are lacking on the defensive end and have a bit of spending money for this offseason. If Okoro leaves, his salary would certainly hover around the $10 million range, and it would be improbable that a team decides to give him a deal that exceeds far past that figure.

1 Saddiq Bey - SF Atlanta Hawks - RFA

Past success and proven ability may be enough for Bey to secure offers from other franchises

As a member of the Pistons in his earlier years, Saddiq Bey looked to be one of the more promising prospects in the entire league, placing fourth in Rookie of the Year voting in 2021 and averaging 16.1 points a night in 2022. During that season, he even put the league on notice with a 51-point explosion on March 17, 2022, against the Orlando Magic.

The Pistons saw these efforts and still decided to trade Bey during the 2022-23 season, sending him to the Atlanta Hawks. Bey's time in Atlanta has been tumultuous, to say the least, as he would finish the 2023 season with an 11-point average, and he would tear his ACL this past season in 2024.

Saddiq Bey Stats - Atlanta Hawks Category 2023-24 Career PTS 13.7 14.1 EFG% 49.7% 50.5% 3PT% 31.6% 35.2% OFF RTG per 100 poss. 120 114

Even though teams are fully aware of Bey's injury and his prolonged absence that may bleed into the majority of next season, he may have done enough in previous seasons and in short bursts with Atlanta to have teams convince themselves to offer him a contract.

For Bey, it's not hard to imagine that the Hawks would let him walk, as they'd be missing out on his abilities for the foreseeable future, still with the possibility of having him walk again as an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2025. From Atlanta's perspective, it may be too much of a worry for a player that won't touch the court, thus opening the door to a possible departure.

If Bey were to return to the Hawks, it would be on an $8.5 million qualifying offer that would extend his tenure one more season, so the team could then assess how to approach a contract extension with Bey, granted that his health looks to improve after this coming season. If he walks now, his biggest suitors would surely be contenders that want to add a streaky scorer to come off their bench.

Bey's ability to get hot in a hurry is still in the back of most front office's minds, giving him opportunities to thrive in a score-first role. His efficiency will have to improve once he returns to the court, but placing him on a great team as a volume scorer would make sense for a player of his archetype.

One major suitor to watch for in free agency would be the Orlando Magic, as they will be trying to acquire as much offensive help as possible while on a budget. In that aspect, Bey might be the perfect match. For a team like Orlando and for many others that can acquire Bey, they can't offer him much more than the non-taxpayer's mid-level exception.

Acquiring Bey in that price range would be the definition of low-risk, high-reward potential, but other teams like the Miami Heat, or even the Minnesota Timberwolves could think of throwing an offer out. For both of those teams, their only task after signing Bey would be getting him to buy into their defensive systems.