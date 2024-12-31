An incredible new graphic shows every point basketball legend LeBron James ever made in the NBA, and, according to his latest comments, he's not stopping any time soon.

A 6-foot-9 power forward, James has played for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, and LA Lakers during a 20-year career that has seen him win the NBA championship four times. In his career, he's set numerous records, including the extraordinary feat of becoming the first player in NBA history to reach 30,000 points, 10,000 rebounds, and 10,000 assists.

James celebrated his 40th birthday on the 30th of December and to commemorate his achievements in the sport, the NBA analyst at The Ringer, Kirk Goldsberry, posted an extraordinary graphic on X to showcase the icon also reaching the 40,000 point barrier.

LeBron James: A Career Summed up in an Incredible Graphic

The 40-year-old broke the 40,000 point barrier in March 2024