In the storied history of the NBA , certain individual performances stand out as legendary displays of skill, athleticism and sheer dominance. Among these remarkable feats are games when great players have carried their teams by pouring in shot after shot on their way to reaching an almost mythical point total.

10 Greatest Individual Scoring Performances in NBA History Points Player Date Score 100 Wilt Chamberlain March 2, 1962 169-147 W 81 Kobe Bryant Jan. 22, 2006 122-104 W 78 Wilt Chamberlain Dec. 8, 1961 151-147 L 73 Luka Dončić Jan. 26, 2024 148-143 W 73 Wilt Chamberlain Jan. 13, 1962 135-117 W 73 David Thompson April 9, 1978 139-137 L 73 Wilt Chamberlain Nov. 16, 1962 127-111 W 72 Wilt Chamberlain Nov. 3, 1962 127-115 L 71 Donovan Mitchell Jan. 2, 2023 145-134 W 71 Damian Lillard Feb. 26, 2023 131-114 W

These achievements not only showcase the talent of the athletes involved, but they etch those players' names into basketball history.

From Wilt Chamberlain's fabled 100-point game to Kobe Bryant 's unforgettable 81-point masterpiece against the Toronto Raptors , these moments represent the greatest displays of pure offensive talent in NBA history and continue to captivate fans around the world.

1 100 points – Wilt Chamberlain

Wilt scored 100 in 1962, a record that still stands

The most points scored in a single NBA game is 100 and the record belongs to none other than Chamberlain. The basketball legend took the league by storm when he debuted in 1959.

His size (7-foot-1, 245 pounds) and elite athleticism for a big man allowed him to physically dominate the players of his era, and his battles with Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell aided in the evolution and rising popularity of the NBA.

Chamberlain averaged 50.4 points per game in 1962, a number no other player has come close to since. On March 2 of that year, the New York Knicks took on the Philadelphia Warriors, and Chamberlain scored 100 points in his team's 169-147 victory.

Wilt accounted for 68 percent of the Warriors’ points.

Wilt Chamberlain - 3/2/62 Game Stats MP 48 PTS 100 FG% 57.1 FT% 87.5

The interesting caveat about this game is the lack of any media coverage. The game was not televised and no members of the New York press were present due to the NBA’s low stature at the time.

Additionally, the game was in front of a crowd of only 4,124 in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

The only evidence of the game’s existence comes from a picture of Chamberlain holding up a sign reading “100” and audio of the fourth quarter that surfaced in the 1980s.

2 81 points – Kobe Bryant

Bryant scored 81 on Toronto on Jan. 22, 2006

The only player to ever even approach Chamberlain’s 100-point game was the equally legendary Kobe Bryant.

On Jan. 22, 2006, Kobe scored 81 points to secure an L.A. Lakers 122-104 comeback win over the Raptors at Staples Center.

The Lakers trailed by 14 at halftime, and early in the third quarter, the Raptors’ lead was as high as 18. That is when Bryant activated Mamba Mode, putting up 55 points in the second half, including 23 in the final few minutes of the game.

Kobe Bryant - 1/22/06 Game Stats MP 41:56 PTS 81 FG% 60.9 3PT% 53.8 FT% 90.0

Not only was Bryant’s scoring ability unmatched that night, but his efficiency was also off the charts.

He shot 60 percent overall, going 28-for-46 from the field; 53.8 percent from three-point range on 7-for-13 shooting from deep; and 90 percent from the free-throw line, hitting 18 of his 20 shots from the charity stripe.

It was Bryant who secured the comeback victory for his team, and with 81 points in the win, remains second all-time on this list.

3 78 points – Wilt Chamberlain

Wilt set the stage only a few months before he hit 100

Chamberlain was certainly no stranger to high-scoring games. In 1961, he had only scratched the surface of what was to come, making his mark on Dec. 8 of that year.

The Hall of Fame center posted 78 points in a three-overtime game against the Lakers. Chamberlain went 31-for-62 (50 percent) from the field and grabbed 43 rebounds in his valiant effort.

Wilt Chamberlain - 12/8/61 Game Stats MP 63 PTS 78 FG% 50.0 FT% 51.6

Despite Chamberlain’s impressive performance, the Warriors would lose the game by a score of 151-147. Elgin Baylor had 63 points and 31 rebounds for the Lakers, while Jerry West added 32 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists.

4 73 points – Luka Dončić

Dončić scored a wildly efficient 73 points on Jan. 26, 2024

On Jan. 26, 2024 — only months before leading his team to the NBA finals — Luka Dončić placed his name on the list of the NBA’s all-time single-game scoring leaders.

That day, the Dallas Mavericks took on the Atlanta Hawks and Dončić put up 73 points to give the Mavericks the slim 148-143 victory.

Luka Dončić - 1/26/24 Game Stats MP 44:43 PTS 73 FG% 75.8 3PT% 61.5 FT% 93.8

Just as Bryant's did when he scored 81, Dončić's scoring output came with an otherworldly level of efficiency. In fact, his game was the most efficient 70-plus point affair of any player in league history.

Luka shot 25-for-33 from the field and 8-for-13 from three. He also hit 15 of his 16 free throws, finishing with a true shooting percentage of 91.2.

5 73 points – Wilt Chamberlain

Wilt scored 70 yet again in 1961-62

1962 was arguably the most impressive calendar year for Chamberlain. He recorded another 70-plus point game on Jan. 13, 1962, barely more than a month after his 78-point game and less than two months before he hit 100.

This time, the Warriors played the Chicago Packers and defeated them by a score of 135-117. Wilt shot 15-for-25 and added 36 rebounds in the win yet somehow recorded zero assists.

Wilt Chamberlain - 1/13/62 Game Stats MP 48 PTS 73 FG% 60.4 FT% 60.0

The 1961-62 season was the debut of the Packers. They became the Chicago Zephyrs the following season, and in 1963, moved to Baltimore to become the Bullets.

The franchise relocated again to Washington, D.C. in 1997, eventually becoming the Washington Wizards of today.

6 73 points – David Thompson

Thompson matched Wilt's 73 on April 9, 1978

In the early days of the Denver Nuggets , David Thompson led the team to the best of his ability. This included a 73-point affair on April 9, 1978, against the Detroit Pistons .

David Thompson - 4/9/78 Game Stats MP 43 PTS 73 FG% 73.7 FT% 85.0

Thompson was in a battle with San Antonio Spurs legend George Gervin for the 1977-78 scoring title, so in the final game of the season, he was given the green light by then-Nuggets coach Larry Brown to let it fly.

He did to the tune of 38 shot attempts.

Unfortunately for Thompson, his 73 points came in a loss for the Nuggets and an eventual loss to Gervin for the scoring title.

Despite being overlooked historically as one of the NBA's best bucket-getters, Thompson remains one of only four players to hit the 73-point mark.

7 73 points – Wilt Chamberlain

Chamberlain scored 73 points – again – in 1962

A player has scored 73 points on four separate occasions, and Chamberlain accounts for two of them. On Nov. 16, 1962, he did it for the second time in a calendar year, this time against the Knicks.

Wilt Chamberlain - 11/16/62 Game Stats MP 48 PTS 73 FG% 67.4 FT% 78.9

He played the full 48 minutes and went 29-for-43 from the floor and 15-for-19 from the free-throw line. He added 14 rebounds as the Warriors beat the Knicks by a score of 127-111, no doubt thanks to another historic night for Wilt.

8 72 points – Wilt Chamberlain

Again in 1962, Chamberlain scored 'only' 72 points

When Wilt wasn’t scoring 73 points, he was scoring 72. On Nov. 3, 1962, he hit that mark in another battle against the Lakers.

He shot 29-for-48 from the floor and 14-for-18 from the free-throw line to go along with 18 rebounds.

Wilt Chamberlain - 11/3/62 Game Stats MP 48 PTS 72 FG% 60.4 FT% 77.8

However, once again the Warriors would lose the game to L.A., this time by a score of 127-115, despite Chamberlain’s efforts. San Francisco's second-leading scorer that night was Guy Rodgers, who finished with only 15 points.

It was around this time that the Lakers-Warriors rivalry began to brew as the team was fresh off their move to the West Coast from Philadelphia.

9 71 points – Donovan Mitchell

Mitchell scored 71 points on Jan. 2, 2023

The Cleveland Cavaliers acquired Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz in the 2022 offseason, and it would not take long for Spida to make an impact with his new club.

On Jan. 2, 2023, Mitchell would break the franchise record for most points scored in a game by a single player with 71 against the Chicago Bulls .

Donovan Mitchell - 1/2/23 Game Stats MP 49:48 PTS 71 FG% 64.7 3PT% 46.7 FT% 80.0

The game would mark the first time in 17 years that a player had reached the 70-point mark, with Mitchell becoming the first player to do so since Bryant’s 81-point game in 2006.

Mitchell put the Cavs on his back that night, helping his team erase a 21-point deficit against the Bulls and secure the 145-134 overtime victory.

10 71 points – Damian Lillard

Lillard scored 71 points on Feb. 26, 2023

Less than two months after Mitchell scored 71 for the Cavaliers, Damian Lillard tied that mark. On Feb. 26, he set the Portland Trail Blazers franchise record for most points scored in a game by a single player, putting up 71 against the Houston Rockets .

Damian Lillard - 2/26/23 Game Stats MP 39:11 PTS 71 FG% 57.9 3PT% 59.1 FT% 100

Lillard’s scoring was helped by his numerous three-pointers made, with 13 of them accounting for 39 of his 71 points. He also went 14-for-14 on free throws, a perfect 100 percent.

His previous high was 61 points, which he had done twice, and this 71-point affair gave the Blazers a 131-114 win.