As the NBA salary cap increases every year, and with the player empowerment era in full throttle, the league has seen a lot of player movement in recent years—be it in free agency or via trade. Even superstars, at the height of their prime, get traded as teams change their priorities and look to rebuild for the future.

One of the biggest trades that happened recently is the three-team deal that sent Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks. Jrue Holiday was redirected to the Portland Trail Blazers (who then sent him to the Boston Celtics) in the deal, while DeAndre Ayton was moved to Rip City as the Phoenix Suns facilitated the deal.

What’s interesting about these superstar trades, however, isn’t only the league’s top stars getting into new teams. The franchises they left also benefited from the returns they got. Having said that, and in light of the Lillard deal, we take a look at some of the greatest trade hauls for a superstar player in NBA history.

11 Lakers trade Shaquille O’Neal to the Heat - 2004

No one would’ve expected the L.A. Lakers’ relationship with Shaquille O’Neal to turn sour after winning three championships. Ultimately, the franchise refused to pay Big Diesel more money and chose Kobe Bryant to be their key piece for the future.

This led to Los Angeles trading O’Neal to the Miami Heat for Caron Butler, Lamar Odom, Brian Grant, and a first-round pick. While the Eastern Conference team won a ring in 2007, before the Lakers got back to the top of the mountain, the Purple and Gold’s haul from the said trade helped them secure two championships in 2009 and 2010, with Odom being the most productive of the bunch.

10 Suns acquire Kevin Durant - 2023

Just before the trade deadline last season, the Brooklyn Nets decided to give up Kevin Durant and T.J. Warren to the Phoenix Suns for a package consisting of Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, four first-round draft picks, and a lone 2028 pick swap. Crowder would later be traded to the Milwaukee Bucks in a three-team deal with the Indiana Pacers for a pair of second-round picks.

Even without Crowder, the Nets went away with a haul of picks and a pair of promising players in Bridges and Johnson. The franchise still ended with a young team that can compete while having a treasure chest of picks for the future.

9 Lakers acquire Anthony Davis from the Pelicans - 2019

It’s no secret Anthony Davis has always been interested in playing for the Lakers throughout his career. That desire finally came to fruition when the New Orleans Pelicans sent the Brow to Los Angeles for Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart, and three first-round picks.

Included in that package was the Lakers’ fourth pick in the 2019 Draft, which the Pelicans later traded to the Atlanta Hawks for three picks in the same year. All in all, that haul allowed New Orleans to get enough talent to contend and stock up their draft picks for future purposes.

Anthony Davis - NBA Career Statistics (2013 - Present) Minutes Played 34.4 Points 24.0 Assists 2.4 Rebounds 10.4 Steals 1.3 Blocks 2.3 Field-Goal Percentage (%) .519 Free-Throw Percentage (%) .793 All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

8 Nuggets trade Carmelo Anthony to the Knicks - 2011

Back in 2011, the Denver Nuggets finally heeded Carmelo Anthony’s request to be traded. The franchise fulfilled his desire by entering into a three-team deal that yielded them Danilo Gallinari, Wilson Chandler, Timofey Mozgov, Raymond Felton, four picks, and cash.

While the players and most of the picks didn’t really help the team in the long run, a pick swap landed Denver Jamal Murray during the 2016 Draft. The said player, of course, was instrumental in helping the Nuggets obtain its first championship in franchise history.

7 James Harden to the Nets - 2021

Thanks to Daryl Morey and Mike D’Antoni leaving the franchise, James Harden had enough reason to request a trade from the Houston Rockets. The front office made this work by engaging in a four-team deal with the Brooklyn Nets, Indiana Pacers, and Cleveland Cavaliers that netted Space City a king’s haul for the Beard.

In exchange for Harden, the Rockets received Victor Oladipo, Rodion Kurucs, Dante Exum, four unprotected first-round picks, and four unprotected first-round pick swaps. And while none of those players left a big impact on Houston, the amount of picks was enough for the franchise to rebuild itself after nine seasons with Harden.

6 Donovan Mitchell goes to the Cavaliers - 2022

It seemed unlikely back then for the Utah Jazz to trade Donovan Mitchell, the franchise’s most promising piece in recent years. But after consistent playoff losses, the decision to trade the All-Star guard to the Cleveland Cavaliers was reached.

In exchange, the Jazz received a package consisting of Lauri Markkanen, Collin Sexton, Ochai Agbaji, three first-round picks, and two pick swaps. That haul has been instrumental in keeping Utah’s core young and competitive for the years ahead, especially with Markkanen taking the All-Star leap.

5 Clippers take a gamble on Paul George - 2019

After Lob City ran its course, the Los Angeles Clippers decided to rebuild with Chris Paul, Blake Griffin, and DeAndre Jordan gone. This plan culminated in 2019 when the franchise traded for Paul George from the Oklahoma City Thunder to pair with Kawhi Leonard.

In return, OKC received Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Danilo Gallinari, and seven first-round picks that will last until 2026. Needless to say, Gilgeous-Alexander has become the face of the Thunder, and those draft picks infused the team with a variety of young talent over the years.

4 Blazers transform Damian Lillard into a promising young core - 2023

For some months now, Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers have been in a stalemate on which team the former will be traded to. After quite some time, Rip City entered into a three-team deal with the Suns and Bucks to move the All-Star point guard.

Damian Lillard - Portland Trail Blazers Career Statistics Minutes Played 36.3 Points 25.2 Assists 6.7 Rebounds 4.2 Steals 1.0 Blocks 0.3 Field-Goal Percentage 43.9% Three-Point Percentage 37.2% All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

With the transaction, the Blazers received a haul of Jrue Holiday, DeAndre Ayton, Toumani Camara, a first-round pick, and two pick swaps from the Bucks. After that, Portland flipped Holiday to the Boston Celtics for Malcolm Brogdon, Robert Williams, and a pair of first-round picks.

Keep in mind that this move netted the Trail Blazers five players and five picks, a result that will help them improve their young core and keep them competitive for years to come.

3 Timberwolves make a move for Rudy Robert - 2022

Along with Mitchell, Utah dealt Rudy Gobert more than a year ago to the Minnesota Timberwolves in an effort to rebuild their team. In return, the Jazz received a massive haul of Malik Beasly, Patrick Beverly, Jared Vanderbilt, Leandro Balmoro, Walker Kessler, four picks, and a pick swap.

Utah’s front office didn’t stop there, as it traded Beasly and Vanderbilt shortly after while waiving Beverly as well. The result is a young core led by Markkanen that’s poised to compete in the West for years.

2 Dwight Howard jumps ship to the Lakers - 2012

After being disgruntled with how the Orlando Magic was doing at that time, the front office decided to unload Dwight Howard, Chris Duhon, and Earl Clark via a four-team deal to a Los Angeles Lakers team led by Bryant. In exchange, the Magic got Arron Afflalo, Al Harrington, Nikola Vučević, Josh Roberts, Mo Harkless, Christian Eyenga, three first-round picks, and a pair of second-round picks.

For the Magic, this was a good haul of players and picks, especially with Vučević becoming a talented big man for the team over the years. The thing is, Howard’s time in Los Angeles ended badly, as he often clashed with Bryant.

1 Bradley Beal to Suns - 2023

Sitting on top of this list is a recent trade involving the Washington Wizards and Phoenix Suns. The former sent All-Star shooting guard Bradley Beal, along with Jordan Goodwin and Isaiah Todd to Phoenix in exchange for Chris Paul, Landry Shamet, six second-round picks, and four pick swaps.

Paul was later flipped by the Wizards to the Golden State Warriors for Jordan Poole, Patrick Baldwin Jr., Ryan Rollins, a first-round pick in 2030, and a second-round pick in 2027.

All in all, the Wizards ended up with a massive haul for its All-Star guard. While most moves are done by the start of the season, expect things to heat up once again right before the trade deadline next year.

