The NBA has lost one of its all-time great big men.

Hall of Fame center Bill Walton died of cancer on Monday, as announced in a statement by the league. He was 71.

"As a cherished member of the NBA family for 50 years, Bill will be deeply missed by all those who came to know and love him."

Walton played parts of 10 seasons in the NBA between 1974 and 1987, split between the Portland Trail Blazers, San Diego/LA Clippers and Boston Celtics. He won two NBA Championships, guiding the 1977 Trail Blazers and 1986 Celtics to glory.

In 468 career games in the NBA, the UCLA product averaged 13.3 points, 10.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. Walton made two All-NBA teams, and captured the Finals MVP award in the 1976-77 season.

'Truly One of a Kind'

Walton redefined the center position

After a legendary run under coach John Wooden at UCLA, which included two NCAA National Titles and a record 88-game win streak, Walton took the NBA by storm as the first overall pick in the 1974 Draft.

Walton's impact on a young Trail Blazers squad was immediate, as he and legendary bench boss Jack Ramsay led Portland to the franchise's first NBA Championship in the 1976-77 season.

"Walton could do everything, he had great timing, complete vision of the floor, had excellent fundamentals and was a great passer, both in outlet passes and in the half court. He loved playing basketball, just loved it, practices, games ... especially away games. He loved to win on the opponent's court. And he had a great head, a very dedicated team player." – Jack Ramsay

The big man's time in the Pacific Northwest proved short, however, as Walton forced his way to the San Diego Clippers after only four seasons with the Blazers.

Walton, standing at 6-foot-11, struggled with debilitating foot issues throughout his career, and would miss three full seasons with the Clippers in the seven years he spent with the organization.

The La Mesa, California native moved to Boston for one last career hoorah with the Celtics in 1985, and would go on to win the 1986 NBA Championship alongside the likes of Larry Bird and Kevin McHale, as part of what is widely recognized as one of the greatest teams of all-time. Walton remodeled his game to fit his new role as a bench player, going on to win the Sixth Man of the Year award.

Bill Walton NBA Career Accolades Hall of Fame (Class of 1993) 1977-78 MVP 1976-77 Finals MVP 2x NBA Champion 2x All-Star 2x All-NBA 2x All-Defensive 1976-77 Rebound Champion 1976-77 Block Champion 1985-86 Sixth Man of the Year NBA 75th Anniversary Team

After struggling through more injuries in the following seasons, Walton officially retired from the NBA in 1990, at age 37.

Walton would go on to become a well-appreciated and decorated broadcaster, covering the NBA and college basketball for the likes of NBC and ESPN for almost 30 years.