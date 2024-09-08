Key Takeaways The Denver Nuggets and Michael Malone could be headed for a surprising split.

There hasn't been an offseason in recent years when Doc Rivers has had job security.

It is a surprise that the Portland Trail Blazers are still employing Chauncey Billups.

The NBA has a crazy coaching turnover rate, which is one of the highest in the North American sports leagues.

Since the start of last season, three coaches were fired mid-way through the campaign, and five others were replaced as soon as the offseason began.

Head coaches are often the easiest scapegoats when a team falls short of expectations, and there are usually rumors of them "losing the locker room" before they get the inevitable boot.

It may seem like the upcoming season should have more stability based on both the current hires and the free agent coaching market. But the NBA is far from predictable.

So here are the top five candidates who are on the NBA's head coaching hot seat for this season.

5 Michael Malone

The Denver Nuggets front office appears to be in disarray

The Denver Nuggets won the 2023 NBA Championship with longtime coach Michael Malone at the helm, who is currently the fourth-longest tenured head coach in the league.

But immediately after winning the title, Malone had issues with the front office letting Bruce Brown, a key piece of their championship squad, leave without bringing in a replacement.

After failing to defend their championship this past season, the Nuggets lost another key player in Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and the front office made no effort to bring him back, nor did they sign a replacement.

Denver did sign Russell Westbrook and Dario Saric , who could be key bench pieces. But that still doesn't make up for Caldwell-Pope's departure. Neither does the bizarre extension for Zeke Nnaji , who is unlikely to crack the rotation.

Michael Malone Nuggets Coaching Record Category Stats Games 719 Wins 424 Losses 295 Best finish 2023 NBA title

This is the second summer in a row where Malone has been at odds with GM Calvin Booth.

With the rest of the West getting stronger and the Nuggets not making the most of three-time MVP Nikola Jokic 's prime, Denver could be headed for another frustrating season.

If Booth and Malone are unable to resolve their issues, it won't be surprising if the two-time All-Star head coach is made the scapegoat and given the boot.

But Booth's contract also expires at the end of the 2024-25 season, and if it isn't renewed, Malone's stay in Denver could likely be extended.

4 Doc Rivers

A staple on such lists for the last few years

Doc Rivers won his one and only NBA title in 2008.

Since then, he has been banking on that reputation and has been bouncing from team to team with disappointing playoff exits everywhere he has been.

Rivers is still a great coach during the regular season. But when it comes to the postseason, he often seems to be out-coached.

When the Milwaukee Bucks surprisingly fired Adrian Griffin last season despite a 30-13 start, they chose to bring in the veteran to take over.

He had a dismal 17-19 record in the remaining games of the regular season, but the Bucks still managed to qualify for the playoffs as the third seed due to their great start.

The Bucks ended up losing to the Indiana Pacers in six games in the first round, with Giannis Antetokounmpo missing the entire series and Damian Lillard playing just four games.

Doc Rivers Bucks Coaching Record Category Stats Games 36 Wins 17 Losses 19 Best finish First Round Exit

Despite not having much cap space to work with, the front office still managed to make three great free agent additions in Delon Wright, Gary Trent Jr. and Taurean Prince.

The reigning NBA champion Boston Celtics may be the favorites, but anything less than a strong Eastern Conference Finals run could lead to an early exit for Rivers, who signed a four-year, $40 million deal when he joined in January.

The former Coach of the Year has failed to get any of his teams past the second round since the 2012-13 season.

His track record doesn't inspire confidence, neither does his coaching, especially in the playoffs. The Bucks still have a prime Antetokounmpo and a very capable partner in Lillard, even if he had an off-year last season. It would be a shame to let that go to waste with the wrong coach at the helm.

3 Billy Donovan

Chi-Town needs a big reset, and that includes the coach

The Chicago Bulls ' hiring of Billy Donovan in 2020 was a celebrated move.

And it looked like it was working when their core was briefly healthy for the 2021-22 season, and they were atop the Eastern Conference. But then the injuries piled up, and the Bulls never reached those heights again.

In his four seasons so far, that was the only time his Bulls made the playoffs.

Donovan has been unlucky in the sense that he has an injury-prone roster. But his coaching does him no favors.

It's no coincidence that the Bulls' best basketball has come when Lonzo Ball has been healthy, as Donovan's gameplans rely too heavily on a creative point guard. When he doesn't have one, much of his offensive strategy goes out the window.

Billy Donovan Bulls Coaching Record Category Stats Games 318 Wins 156 Losses 162 Best finish First Round Exit

Even without Ball, the Bulls had three All-Stars in Zach LaVine , DeMar DeRozan , and Nikola Vucevic , only to have them combine to look bang average.

The Bulls arguably should have broken up the roster a year or two ago, but now that they've finally done it, Donovan should be on his way out as well.

But since the front office gave him an absurd extension in 2022, that means he will be on the books for a few more years. Considering how cheap the Bulls' owners are, it seems unlikely that Donovan will be replaced anytime soon.

The former NCAA champion was great when he was in charge of a young Oklahoma City Thunder team, but that was a decade ago and with much more talented players who made his life easy.

That's not the case in Chicago's rebuilding situation, and it would be best to bring in a better coach who can focus on development.

2 Willie Green

His fourth season in New Orleans could be his final

In July 2021, Willie Green got his first head coaching job in the NBA with the New Orleans Pelicans .

In the three seasons prior to his arrival, the Pelicans had finished 11th or worse and made just one playoff appearance in five years.

Since then, the Pelicans have made the playoffs twice in three years. Last season, Green led his team to 49 wins, the most since the 2008-09 season. And under him, the Pelicans have also become one of the best defenses in the league.

So what's wrong?

Green may be a great defensive coach and locker room leader, but he has been unable to carve out an offensive identity in three years.

This has led to the Pelicans becoming the first ever winning-record team to never win a game when trailing ahead of the fourth quarter last season. Even when their defense kept them alive late in games, their offense became too predictable and stale, and it was easy for opposing teams to shut them down.

His poor rotations and unwillingness to adapt also cost New Orleans.

Willie Green Pelicans Coaching Record Category Stats Games 246 Wins 127 Losses 119 Best finish First Round Exit

With the Pelicans making a splash to acquire Dejounte Murray , Green will now have extra pressure to perform.

Green is far from the only person to blame for the Pelicans' failure to get out of the first round, as the roster he was handed isn't perfect, and his star players are super injury prone.

New Orleans needs a proper front office reset, and unfortunately, that should include Green if the roster once again falls short of expectations.

1 Chauncey Billups

It is a surprise that he is still in charge

The Portland Trail Blazers are the ninth-winningest team in NBA history.

But for the first time since 2008, they have now missed the playoffs three years in a row. And they were a rebuilding team only last season, having had both Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum for the previous two seasons.

A big factor in this slump has been the coaching of Chauncey Billups.

Aside from the locker room support that comes with being a player's coach, Billups has been lacking in every other department.

As the team tried to stay competent in his first two seasons, his strategies failed miserably, as the team finished with 27 wins in the first season (Lillard played just 29 games, but the Blazers won only 12 of them) and 33 in the second. The team was far from a contender, but not even making the play-ins was a huge failure.

Chauncey Billups Blazers Coaching Record Category Stats Games 246 Wins 81 Losses 165 Best finish 33-win season

His poor coaching is only slowing down the development of the young Blazers core. But ownership is probably more concerned with the lottery picks.

The former NBA champion is about to enter the last guaranteed year of his contract, and the owners are unlikely to fire him to avoid a buyout, as they've proven to be cheap since the time Lillard was crying out for a real contending roster.

But the Blazers should think long-term here.

They would only benefit from having a competent coach in place when they inevitably find themselves in the lottery next year, regardless of who leads the team.