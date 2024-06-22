5 Best NBA Head Coaches With No Prior Coaching Experience

Highlights Success without coaching experience is possible under the right circumstances.

The common trend is that former NBA players are allowed to coach without experience, otherwise a vast portfolio is required.

Head coaches that have succeeded without prior experience include: Steve Kerr, Larry Bird, Mark Jackson, Jason Kidd, and Steve Nash.

It is not easy to become a head coach in the NBA. It takes an in-depth understanding of the game, which usually takes decades of experience to build. For those who weren't players in the association at some point, securing a head coaching position in the NBA is impossible without an extensive coaching background.

A small group has made the jump to becoming a head coach without coaching experience in the past, but they all have one thing in common. The shared fact is that they were all previous NBA players.

Former NBA player turned sports media personality, JJ Redick, is the most recent name to take the helm of the head coach of an NBA team without any prior professional coaching experience. A select club of individuals has made the jump to the NBA coaching ranks without building a portfolio. Although, many weren't able to succeed. However, there are a handful of coaches in the history of the league that are proof that it's possible to thrive without prior experience.

1 Steve Kerr

Record: 519-274 (.654)

Steve Kerr remains the biggest success story of a coach who was thrown into a head coach position and immediately thrived, despite not possessing the prior coaching experience that is usually required of an NBA coach.

Kerr replaced Mark Jackson with the Golden State Warriors, making his coaching debut in the 2014-15 season. Coincidentally, Kerr was an NBA analyst with TNT, similar to Redick's role with ESPN, before receiving the coaching position with the Warriors. However, his success with Golden State has been well-documented, as one of the greatest dynasties in NBA history.

Steve Kerr Head Coach Accomplishments Category Stats CHAMPIONSHIPS 4 COACH OF THE YEAR 1 PLAYOFF WINS 99

Kerr was the missing piece for the Warriors, propelling the team to their first championship since 1975. Kerr made history by joining Pat Riley and Paul Westhead as the only head coaches at the time to win an NBA championship in their rookie season. Since then, Tyronn Lue and Nick Nurse have accomplished the esteemed feat.

The following season, Kerr was voted the Coach of the Year, while leading the Warriors to an NBA record, 73-9 season. In 2022, he was chosen as one of the 15 greatest coaches in the history of the NBA.

Kerr has spent 10 seasons with the Warriors and won four championships during that span. He's had the luxury of coaching some of the most talented rosters the league has ever seen, but his dynamic offensive schemes have helped revolutionize the way the game is played in modern basketball.

2 Larry Bird

Record: 147-67 (.687)

Although his coaching career was short, Larry Bird holds quite an impressive coaching resume.

Bird took over as the head coach of the Indiana Pacers in the 1997-98 season. Bird, an Indiana resident, has held the city in high regard, considering his history of playing at Indiana State during his college days. He decided to take the helm of head coach and was outstanding in his role, despite coaching for just three seasons.

Larry Bird Coaching Record With the Indiana Pacers Season Record Win Percentage 1997-98 58-24 .707 1998-99 33-17 .660 1999-00 56-26 .683

Larry Bird was one of the greatest players of his time, winning four championships during his playing career with the Boston Celtics. He took the winning culture he established as a player and implemented it with the Pacers. Indiana finished with a 47-35 record in 1996-97 and saw an 11-game improvement under Bird in his first season as head coach in the 1997-98 season, capped with winning Coach of the Year.

In 2000, Bird led the Pacers to their first and only NBA Finals appearance in franchise history. They were given the task of taking down the giant known as the Los Angeles Lakers but were unable to overcome the duo of Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant, losing in six games.

Bird initially gave his word that he would coach for only three seasons, which he stayed true to, resigning despite taking the Pacers to the Finals. In 2003, Bird was hired as the Pacers' president of basketball operations and won NBA Executive of the Year in the 2011-12 season. Becoming the only person in NBA history to win MVP, Coach of the Year, and Executive of the Year.

3 Mark Jackson

Record: 121-109 (.526)

The predecessor of the Golden State Warriors dynasty, Mark Jackson, was one of the most beloved coaches who aren't given enough credit for the groundwork he laid for the Warriors' success.

Despite spending just three seasons with the franchise, Jackson changed the course of history in Golden State, instilling the roots of a winning culture.

Mark Jackson Coaching Record With the Golden State Warriors Season Record Win Percentage 2011-12 23-43 .348 2012-13 47-35 .573 2013-14 51-31 .622

Jackson was brought in to replace Keith Smart, who only lasted one season with the franchise. The Warriors were 13 games worse under Jackson in his first season as coach but made a big improvement in his second year.

Golden State finished with a 47-35 record in the 2012-13 season and surprised the basketball world by making it to the second round of the NBA playoffs and taking the eventual Western Conference Champion, San Antonio Spurs, to six games before being eliminated.

Considering the trend of success that the Warriors were experiencing, the expectations of the team increased, and the Warriors lived up to it with the regular season success, finishing with a record of 51-31 in the 2013-14 season. However, Golden State's season ended prematurely, losing in the first round to the Los Angeles Clippers in seven games.

Jackson would be fired by the Warriors after the season, and would not receive another coaching opportunity since. He spent time as a sports broadcaster with ESPN, before being relieved of his services before the start of the 2023-24 season.

4 Jason Kidd

Record: 323-296 (.522)

Faced with plenty of criticism in his early years of coaching, Jason Kidd has crafted himself as one of the premier coaches in the NBA. Unlike the other successful coaches with no prior experience, Kidd went from playing straight to coaching with only an offseason in between.

Given the task of coaching the star-studded 2013-14 Brooklyn Nets, Kidd didn't experience the same success as the other successful coaches with no past coaching experience, but eventually found his footing as a coach.

Jason Kidd - Top Coaching Seasons Team Season Record Winning Percentage Dallas Mavericks 2021-22 52-30 .634 Dallas Mavericks 2023-24 50-32 .610 Brooklyn Nets 2013-14 44-38 .537 Milwaukee Bucks 2016-17 42-40 .512 Milwaukee Bucks 2017-18 23-22* .511 * - Fired Midseason

The Nets were considered a "superteam" ahead of their first season together. Kidd was among the big names that the team gathered together, but the orchestration of talent wasn't enough to succeed at the highest level. He would only spend one season with Brooklyn before receiving a big contract with the Milwaukee Bucks to become their head coach.

Milwaukee made the postseason in the two full seasons that Kidd coached, but lost in the first round in both instances. Although he wasn't able to capitalize on his coaching abilities with the Bucks, he's credited with the advancement of Giannis Antetokounmpo's rise to stardom, as he was the catalyst for playing through the Greek phenom as the main ball handler.

Kidd would be fired by the Bucks midway through the 2017-18 season but would find his way with the Los Angeles Lakers as an assistant on Frank Vogel's coaching staff the next season. The Lakers would go on to win the 2020 NBA Championship, and Kidd's defensive schemes were a great contributor to their success. The Dallas Mavericks would give Kidd another opportunity as a head coach, which he took complete advantage of.

In the 2021-22 season, Kidd led the Mavericks to the Western Conference Finals, following one of the most impressive road wins in NBA history, as Dallas eviscerated the top-seeded Phoenix Suns in their home arena. They would lose to the eventual NBA champions, Golden State Warriors, but the foundation was being built.

In the 2023-24 season, the Dallas Mavericks clinched their first NBA Finals berth since 2011. Kidd, who was once viewed as a great former player who might not be cut out to coach, changed the entire narrative around himself, proving he's one of the better coaches in the NBA.

5 Steve Nash

Record: 94-67 (.584)

Similar to the fashion in which Jason Kidd was hired, Steve Nash was brought onto the Brooklyn Nets to manage the star-studded roster that the front office put together. Nash was hired in 2020-21 as head coach for the Nets, but an array of bad luck ruined the way that his coaching career is viewed within NBA circles.

Steve Nash Coaching Record With the Brooklyn Nets Season Record Winning Percentage 2020-21 48-24 .667 2021-22 44-38 .537 2022-23 2-5* .286 * - Fired Midseason

Brooklyn was loaded with outstanding talent ahead of the 2020-21 season. Kevin Durant made his long-awaited return after missing the entirety of the 2019-20 season recovering from a torn Achilles that was suffered in the 2019 NBA Finals. However, they would receive massive reinforcements as the team landed James Harden at the trade deadline, increasing their odds of winning a championship even more.

Although the Nets were undoubtedly the best team in the league when their star trio of Durant, Harden, and Kyrie Irving played together, it was cut short. An injury to Irving in the second round of the 2021 playoffs ruled him out for the duration of the season. Harden also suffered a hamstring injury that rendered him ineffective during their playoff run.

The Nets infamously lost the series as Durant's potential game-winning shot in Game 7 was just an inch on the line, causing it to tie that game. Milwaukee would win in overtime and eventually win the NBA championship.

It didn't get better for Nash, as New York City's COVID-19 vaccine mandate ruled Kyrie Irving ineligible to play home games due to him expressing his right to remain unvaccinated. Harden would grow frustrated and request a trade and only seven games into the following season, Nash would be relieved of his coaching duties. He hasn't received another coaching opportunity since.