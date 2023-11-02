Highlights Top NBA coaches are truly worth the big bucks, proven by their track record of developing talent and winning games.

Kerr, Popovich, Spoelstra, Williams, and Budenholzer are the cream of the crop, commanding high salaries for their expertise.

These coaches are pivotal in shaping their team's success, demonstrating their value through championships, playoff streaks, and player development.

Having the best NBA stars on the court doesn't mean a thing if a head coach isn’t competent or experienced enough to steer a team to success. That’s why some franchises in the league have invested heavily in finding the right guy to get the job done.

There are a number of coaches who have proven their ability not only to develop talent, but also win games with the rosters they are handed. Of course, these coaches are highly sought-after, which is why teams pay a premium just to get their services.

Having said that, here's a look at the current highest-paid coaches in the NBA.

1 Steve Kerr, Golden State Warriors – $17.5 million

Contract: 2 years, $35 million

Steve Kerr is the cream of the crop when it comes to coaching in the NBA, and his salary reflects that fact. With a shiny new contract, the Golden State Warriors are rolling along with the man that brought four championships to the Bay Area in only a decade in charge.

Steve Kerr - Coaching Career Stats (2014-Present) Wins 519 Losses 274 Win % .654 Championships 4 Finals Appearances 6

Despite an aging core headlined by Stephen Curry, the NBA has learned to not count out Kerr and the Warriors, even when it seems their dynasty is beginning to crumble after the better part of a decade on top of the NBA mountain.

While many have argued that Kerr is overrated and he has simply been successful because of a talented lineup that he inherited from Mark Jackson, what critics often forget to point out is that it’s under his system that the Warriors have truly thrived. Without him, it’s hard to imagine if the Dubs would experience the same success they had so far with him.

2 Gregg Popovich, San Antonio Spurs – $16 million

Contract: 5 years, $80 million

Topping this list is San Antonio Spurs’ legendary tactician Gregg Popovich. As it stands, his presence alone exudes stability, accountability, and excellence. This is seen in the five rings he has won as San Antonio’s head coach for the past 26 years and a 22-season playoff streak that got cut in 2020.

For this season, Coach Pop had the task of guiding Victor Wembanyama to be the star San Antonio needs him to be. The pair proved to be a match made in heaven in their first season together, with Wembanyama handily winning the Rookie of the Year award, and finishing second in Defensive Player of the Year voting.

Victor Wembanyama - 2023-24 Stats PTS 21.4 REB 10.6 AST 3.9 BLK 3.6* FG% 46.5 3PT% 32.5

*Led NBA

Popovich could very well turn Wembanyama into a Spurs legend, and even an NBA all-time great.

3 Erik Spoelstra, Miami Heat – $15 million

Contract: 8 years, $120 million

The thought of Erik Spoelstra not winning a Coach of the Year award in his career is a crime unto itself. For the past 16 seasons, Coach Spo has been a rock for the Miami Heat through all the highs and lows the franchise has seen.

Prior to bagging the Heat’s head coaching job from Pat Riley in 2008, he acted as the team’s assistant coach and scout since 1997. From there, Spoelstra honed his craft and studied the game enough for him to lead Miami to two championships in six Finals appearances.

Erik Spoelstra - Coaching Career Stats (2008-Present) Wins 750 Losses 527 Win % .587 Championships 2 Finals Appearances 6

It’s also notable that he led the franchise to 13 playoff appearances in 16 years at the helm. Who could forget how he guided Miami to the NBA Finals in the 2022-23 season, after almost all experts counted them out and didn’t even consider the possibility of them reaching the Finals?

Spoelstra's strong track record in Miami is well recognized around the league, and within the organization, as the 53-year-old was rewarded with an eight-year, $120 million contract extension in January — the largest contract for a coach in NBA history.

4 Monty Williams, Detroit Pistons – $13.05 million

Contract: 6 years, $78.5 million

Sitting on top of this list is Monty Williams, the Phoenix Suns’ former head coach who’s now with the Detroit Pistons. Hired in May 2023, Williams made heads turn when Detroit’s front office offered him a six-year, $78.5 million contract with $13.05 million for the first year, the highest in NBA history.

Along with this contract comes a responsibility for Williams to coach and develop a roster headed by Cade Cunningham, the Pistons’ number one pick from the 2021 Draft. In turn, the front office hopes for a change from enduring several years of mediocrity to a culture of winning and excellence, much like what Williams did with the Suns.

Williams' first season in charge was far from ideal, as Detroit limped to an NBA-worst 14-68 record. With another high lottery pick and a promising young core on his hands, the 52-year-old will surely look to elevate the Pistons out of the league doldrums in his second year at the helm.

5 Mike Budenholzer, Phoenix Suns – $10 million

Contract: 5 years, $50 million

Just days after Frank Vogel was let go by the Phoenix Suns, Mike Budenholzer was tabbed to take over in the Valley of the Sun, and given a lucrative contract to do so.

Budenholzer will have the tall task of figuring out how to best harmonize the talents of the Suns' Big 3, comprised of Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal. Despite some early season optimism, Phoenix was swept by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the NBA Playoffs in Vogel's only season at the helm.

Phoenix Suns - 2023-24 Big 3 Stats Category Kevin Durant Devin Booker Bradley Beal PTS 27.1 27.1 18.2 REB 6.6 4.5 4.4 AST 5.0 6.9 5.0 FG% 52.3 49.2 51.3 3PT% 41.3 36.4 40.0

With little roster flexibility and a reportedly dysfunctional Suns front office, the 54-year-old will have quite the job on his hands. However, Budenholzer has guided a talented squad to an NBA Championship before, and it's hard to argue there is anyone more qualified to revive this project than the Arizona native.