Highlights Stephen Curry demonstrates his incredible passing skills with a slick between-the-defenders pass for an easy three.

Giannis Antetokounmpo showcases his underrated playmaking abilities with a bullet no-look pass for an easy layup.

Rudy Gobert surprises opponents with a behind-the-back, through-the-legs pass to initiate an offensive play.

The NBA is a league that has so much to offer to the average sports fan. The end-to-end high-speed action aside, there is a ton of athleticism, skill, and basketball IQ on display. It truly is a league that offers anything and everything the viewer can imagine. With that in mind, all this action is bound to lead to some incredible highlight reels.

Each night is an action-packed night, and with so many replay-worthy moments, it isn't easy to keep your eye on every single one of them. Whether you're hard at work or starved for sleep, there are plenty of reasons why you could miss out on these moments. Luckily, GIVEMESPORT has got you covered, as we look at the three best highlights from the Feb. 15, 2024 games.

Stephen Curry with a slick pass between two defenders

Sends the ball to rookie Brandin Podziemski for the three

Stephen Curry is known around the league and the world as the greatest three-point shooter of all time, but his skills from beyond the arc aside, it's important to remember that he does play the point guard position.

As a point guard, one of his primary roles is to act as the playmaker for his team, and, as such, dish out passes when necessary. So, it isn't that surprising to see him work as the floor general every now and then.

Case in point, last night against the Utah Jazz. With Chris Paul out with an injury, the task of getting teammates involved fell to Curry, and he did not disappoint. Recording double-digit assists, with 10 on the night, Curry showed off his incredible passing.

One pass, in particular, was definitely noteworthy as he dished the ball to Brandin Podziemski for the easy three.

The play started with Curry dribbling up the court, weaving past defenders near the arc as he looked to create his own shot. Unable to find an opening and with the clock running down, he quickly dished the ball between two defenders to Podziemski who was waiting near the corner to end the first half with a three, extending the Golden State Warriors' lead.

Stephen Curry – 2023-24 Passing Stats Categories Stats ORTG 118.6 AST 5 AST% 23.3 AST/TO 1.66 USG% 30.3

Assuming the Warriors make the Playoffs, they will surely need Curry's playmaking. This is in addition to the incredible scoring he usually offers, making life difficult for the opponent.

Giannis Antetokounmpo with a bullet of a no-look pass

Dishes the ball to Bobby Portis for an easy layup

When one thinks of Giannis Antetokounmpo, dominance both on offense and defense comes to mind. The Greek superstar is a force to be reckoned with and is known for being unstoppable, whether he is driving to the basket or rising for a block.

One of his many talents that is underrated is his playmaking. Despite what many might think, Antetokounmpo has great court vision, and it was on display last night.

Facing off against the Memphis Grizzlies, Antetokounmpo put up incredible stats, ending the night with 35 points, four rebounds, and 12 assists. Of those 12 assists, his pass to Bobby Portis stood out. It was a bullet of a pass that no one saw coming, especially Antetokounmpo, as his eyes were off the ball.

The play saw the two-time MVP drive up the court, before crossing over to move into two-point range. Rather than drive to the basket, he faked out his defenders by pretending to retreat beyond the arc before dishing the ball to Portis with a no-look pass. From there, Portis did what he needed to do, shaking off his defender before finishing the easy layup.

Giannis Antetokounmpo – Last 5 Games Passing Stats Games Assists 02/15 (vs. Grizzlies) 12 02/13 (vs. Heat) 8 02/12 (vs. Nuggets) 5 02/09 (vs. Hornets) 3 02/08 (vs. Timberwolves) 7

Come Playoff time, the Milwaukee Bucks will need Antetokounmpo to perform all gears. And, if that means dipping into his playmaking bag, then so be it. It will certainly be useful against those opponents who are capable of limiting his scoring.

Rudy Gobert nutmegs an opponent to kickstart the offense

Grabs the rebound before throwing a slick pass to Monte Morris

The Minnesota Timberwolves delivered a crushing blow to the Portland Trail Blazers last night. Led by Anthony Edwards, the Timberwolves defeated the Blazers by 37 points, 128-91. A huge win in their crusade to keep hold of the first seed in the Western Conference, while also holding onto hope of perhaps making a championship push. And, a key cog for that to work is Rudy Gobert.

The French center is known for his defensive presence and is the anchor of the Timberwolves. His inside presence and rim protection make him one of the best big men in the NBA.

Superior defense isn't the only thing Gobert has going for him, however. He is also capable of kickstarting offensive maneuvers. Whether it is with an outlet pass or just a slick pass through an opponent's legs, like the one he did last night.

The play in question started with the Blazers trying to get the two points. It ultimately bounced off the rim, allowing Gobert to fight for the rebound. Upon grabbing it, he faced immediate pressure, specifically from Ibou Badji. However, he was cool as a cucumber as he pulled off an exceptional pass, going behind the back and through Badji's legs to Monte Morris.

Rudy Gobert – Game Stats vs. Blazers Categories Stats PTS 11 REB 12 AST 2 BLK 2 FG% 57.1

Overall, it was an average performance from Gobert, but it's hard not to appreciate such a slick play. Hopefully, there will be more of this from Gobert in the games to come.