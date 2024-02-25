Highlights Karl-Anthony Towns dominates with a powerful slam dunk, leading Timberwolves to victory.

With a plethora of athletes in the league, the NBA is undoubtedly the top place for basketball in the world. Whether you're looking for powerful slam dunks, silky smooth handles, or three-pointers from the logo, the NBA has it all. Night in and night out, there is always something happening in the NBA, and more often than not, these moments are ones you can have playing on repeat.

That being said, with how hectic a person's schedule can get, it may be tough to keep your eye on everything that is going on. And, while there were only three games on the night of Feb. 24, 2024, there were highlights galore. Luckily, GIVEMESPORT has you covered. We've singled out the three must-watch viral moments from last night's NBA games.

Karl-Anthony Towns throws down the hammer

Forces his way through the Nets' defense before rising up for the dunk

Last night was yet another one where the Minnesota Timberwolves once again asserted themselves as the team to watch out for this season. Taking on the Brooklyn Nets, the Timberwolves dispatched their opponents with ease, winning the game 86-101. And, while all their players were firing on all cylinders, Karl-Anthony Towns in particular was exceptional.

Towns ended the night with 28 points, nine rebounds, and four assists. He was a scoring machine, with incredible splits that saw him average 47.1 percent from the field and 50.0 percent from three. But, of those 28 points he scored, two of them came in an exciting play that had fans on their feet.

Receiving a pass just beyond the logo, Towns immediately began driving deep into Nets territory. While the defenders did put up a fight, Towns' sheer strength was too much to handle. He forced his way straight into the pain before rising up to throw down the one-handed slam right in Nic Claxton's face.

Karl-Anthony Towns – 2023–24 Advanced Stats Categories Stats ORTG 116.5 DRTG 108.5 eFG% 58.7 TS% 63.7 USG% 27

Towns truly is one of the best big men in the league this season. His presence on the Timberwolves is extremely important, especially as they will look to make a run for a first-ever NBA Championship.

Josh Hart narrows down the deficit, beating the halftime buzzer

Drives into the paint and finishes the tough layup

The New York Knicks have had a great 2023-24 season so far. They sit comfortably in the fourth seed of the Eastern Conference and are consistently one of the best teams in the NBA. That being said, there are times when they too slip up, and last night was one of those exceptions. Falling to the Boston Celtics, the Knicks lost 116-102, but not without a fight.

Throughout the game, the Knicks tried everything in their power to even things up. And, on occasion, they looked like they could pull off an upset. One play that shifted the momentum New York's way, saw Josh Hart pull off the impossible with 0.1 seconds remaining in the second quarter.

The play began with Precious Achiuwa blocking a shot, which was then picked up by Miles McBride. McBride almost immediately handed it off to Hart, who drove to the basket and laid it in, despite heavy contact. All just milliseconds before the buzzer sounded for halftime.

Josh Hart – Stats vs. Celtics Categories Stats PTS 16 REB 8 AST 6 FG% 60 3PT% 40

He may not be a superstar player, but Hart is undoubtedly integral to any success the Knicks hope to have. They will be counting on him once the Playoffs roll around.

Paolo Banchero wins it for the Magic

Hits the off-balance jumper to seal the deal against the Detroit Pistons

Much like the two other teams before them, the Orlando Magic are doing quite well for themselves this season. Despite only kicking off their rebuild last year, they find themselves in the sixth seed in the East. To the surprise of many, this young core has gelled quickly, allowing the Magic to find early success, and at the heart of it is Paolo Banchero.

At just 21 years of age, Banchero has already displayed a level of maturity one would expect from a veteran player. With him at the helm, the Magic look like a team that could be perennial challengers for years to come. That said, last night was a bit of a letdown for Banchero, as he recorded 15 points, five rebounds, and three assists on terrible shooting splits against the Detroit Pistons.

It certainly was a down night for Banchero, but that did not stop him from making an impact. While he did only average 29.4% from the field, while failing to hit a three-pointer, he ended the night with a game-winning play.

The play in question saw Banchero with the ball on the wing. With 7.5 seconds on the clock, he moved to the corner before stepping into traffic as he looked to win the game for the Magic with the scores tied at 109-109. Unfortunately for him, a smooth drive to the basketball was impossible thanks to the tight defense, so he instead went for the mid-range jumper. It was a risky move, as Jalen Duren was hot on his tail, sticking to him and putting him off balance. But, this did not deter Banchero, who sunk the shot to give Orlando the win with 0.7 seconds left on the clock.

Paolo Banchero – 2023-24 Stats Categories Stats PTS 22.7 REB 6.8 AST 5.2 FG% 45.6 3PT% 36.4

A great end to a great night for the Magic, but they still have a long way to go. While they may make the Playoffs, their team seems to be far too young to make a run. But, given time, they will likely become a force to be reckoned with for years to come.