Over the years, the NBA has produced several replay-worthy moments. From LeBron James' incredible block in the NBA Finals to Damian Lillard waving off the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Playoffs, the NBA always has something to offer. However, keeping an eye on all that is going on, especially if you're the average fan, is incredibly difficult.

You may be too tired to catch the games or just hyperfocused on the performance of your favorite team. There are plenty of reasons, and valid ones at that, for you to miss out on all the action. Luckily, we at GIVEMESPORT have your back. Looking across the league last night, we've picked out the three must-watch viral moments.

Catches the alley-oop from Scottie Barnes and finishes it

The Toronto Raptors had a great night. Facing off against a potential Playoff team in the Indiana Pacers, the Raptors, who had hit the rebuild button, managed to get the win 130-122. Two 20-point performances from All-Star Scottie Barnes and RJ Barrett were enough to steal the victory in Indiana.

Barnes in particular showed off his abilities on all ends of the court, recording a triple-double with 21 points, 12 rebounds, and 12 assists. One of those assists saw him join forces with Jacob Poeltl for a classic basketball maneuver. One that ended with an emphatic slam from Poeltl.

The play started with Poeltl running a pick-and-roll with Barnes, who slid to the right side and then drove to the basket. With three defenders on him, he realized he couldn't create his own shot, and instead threw up the lob. Almost immediately, Poeltl was there, as he fought through the contact to finish the slam dunk.

Jakob Poeltl – 2023–24 Stats Categories Stats PTS 11.1 REB 8.6 AST 2.5 BLK 1.5 FG% 66.3

Poeltl had quite a good game himself, recording 15 points, 10 rebounds, and four assists. The Austrian center is one of the most underrated players in the league, and that perfectly executed pick-and-roll last night shows just that.

2 Domantas Sabonis fakes out the entire Heat roster

Fakes the pass and then sinks the open three-point shot

Unlike the Raptors, the Sacramento Kings had a night to forget. The Kings could not withstand the double-headed monster of Bam Adebayo and Jaime Jaquez Jr., as they fell to the Miami Heat last night 121-110. That said, they did have their bright spots, as De'Aaron Fox and Keegan Murray did their thing with 27 and 28 points respectively.

Surprisingly, one player who had a comparatively quiet scoring night was Domantas Sabonis. He ended the game with 14 points, 14 rebounds, and 10 assists. Another triple-double performance, but one that loses its significance in light of the loss. Nevertheless, he did have some highlight plays, including one that caught the Heat defense off guard.

The play started with Sabonis receiving the ball right at the top of the key and just beyond the arc. Immediately, he looked like he was going to throw the pass back into the paint, but it was just a fake. A fake so good, that the entire Heat defense fell for it, leaving him completely wide open. From there, he calmly hit the three-point shot.

Domantas Sabonis – Stats Last 5 Games Games PTS REB AST 02/26 (vs. Heat) 14 14 10 02/25 (vs. Clippers) 17 15 12 02/22 (vs. Spurs) 22 11 11 02/14 (vs. Nuggets) 20 13 7 02/13 (vs. Suns) 35 18 12

Sabonis has been integral to the success the Kings have seen this season. And, with the Playoffs fast approaching, he will surely be key to any chance they have of potentially winning an NBA Championship.

1 Josh Hart wins it for the Knicks at the very end

Comes in clutch with the and-1 with 2.8 seconds left on the clock

The New York Knicks are on fire this season. After years of disappointment, they now have a team that looks like it could challenge for a championship. With the fourth seed in the East, there is no reason why they cannot be considered favorites. This is all thanks to the great roster they have built, with a core of Jalen Brunson, OG Anunoby, and Julius Randle.

However, it's important to note that those three aren't the only ballers on the team. The Knicks have a lot of underrated talent, that makes them the force that they are. Upon further inspection, the likes of Donte DiVincenzo, Mitchell Robinson, and Bojan Bogdanovic come to mind. Another player who also fits into this category is Josh Hart, and last night he proved why.

In a chaotic play that saw the Knicks and their opponents, the Detroit Pistons turn the ball over again and again, Hart came up clutch with the game-winning and-1. Collecting the ball at half court, Brunson moved towards the opponents' basket with 4.6 seconds remaining on the clock. But, rather than shoot it himself, he dished the ball to Hart, who immediately went up for the easy layup, got fouled in the process, and got the and-1. Sealing the victory for the Knicks with 2.8 seconds left on the clock.

Josh Hart – Stats vs. Pistons Categories Stats PTS 23 REB 8 AST 6 FG% 47.1 3PT% 60

The Knicks will definitely be a team to watch out for come Playoff time. And, while they may be considered the underdogs, there is no reason why they can't turn themselves into giant slayers en route to a championship.