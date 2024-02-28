Highlights Chet Holmgren seals a reverse slam alley-oop.

DeMar DeRozan astounds with a 360 reverse layup.

Max Strus nails a game-winning half-court heave.

When it comes to highlights, you don't have to look for long with the NBA. Each night of NBA basketball is a highlight-packed one featuring a variety of different replay-worthy moments. From insane slam dunks that look like they could break the glass to deep three-pointers that seem like something only a sniper could make, the NBA has it all. However, it's always difficult to keep track, what with everything that is going on.

Whether you're hard at work or too tired to turn on the TV, there are plenty of reasons as to why you may have missed out on the action. Fortunately, we at GIVEMESPORT have you covered. Looking across an action-packed Feb. 27, 2024, we've picked out the three most viral moments from the night.

Chet Holmgren finished the alley-oop with a reverse slam

Alongside Victor Wembanyama, Chet Holmgren is a rookie everyone has their eye on. While he was selected second in the 2022 Draft, injuries forced him to sit out a season, allowing him to keep his rookie label this year. And, so far, he has given his French colleague a run for his money.

Holmgren has been a key part of the Oklahoma City Thunder's young core. The group consisting of himself, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey, and Jalen Williams is a pleasant surprise, currently holding the second seed in the West. Last night, they further tightened that hold, defeating the Houston Rockets 112-95. Holmgren was great and ended the night with a few highlight plays.

One play in particular was noteworthy, as it showed the sheer advantage his size gives him and his athletic ability as well. The play started with Jalen Williams, who was circling the arc at Houston's end of the court. Right at the top of the key, he spotted Holmgren cutting to the basket and threw up the lob. The seven-foot-one center, who at this time had his back to the basket, caught it midair and finished with the reverse slam dunk.

Chet Holmgren – 2023–24 Stats Categories Stats PTS 17.1 REB 7.8 BLK 2.7 FG% 54.2 3PT% 40.1

Holmgren has a bright future ahead of him and could become one of the all-time great centers. It will be interesting to see just how his career progresses and if he does indeed live up to that potential.

DeMar DeRozan sinks an athletic layup

Chicago Bulls star gets fancy with a 360 reverse finish

Prior to the trade deadline, one of the many superstars fans assumed would find a new home was DeMar DeRozan. With reports suggesting the Chicago Bulls were looking to hit the rebuild button, trading one of their three stars made sense. However, for whatever reason, the Bulls decided against making such a move. But, despite all that was going on, DeRozan hadn't missed a step.

This was on full display last night, as the Bulls took on the Detroit Pistons in a losing effort. Chicago somehow managed to lose to the worst team in the league, their longtime rivals, the Pistons, 105-95. That said, there is no way they can blame this loss on DeRozan, who had 25 points, three rebounds, and four assists on the night.

Of those 25 points, two came in a play that can only be described as mesmerizing. Left wide open on the wing, DeRozan received the ball from Ayo Dosunmu before driving to the basket. However, as two defenders honed in on him, he had no choice but to dig deep into his bag. Spinning around the defenders in midair, DeRozan sunk the reverse layup, making for a spectacular finish.

DeMar DeRozan – Game Stats vs. Pistons Categories Stats PTS 25 REB 3 AST 4 STL 1 FG% 56.3

Currently sitting at ninth in the Eastern Conference, there is a chance the Bulls will make the Playoffs. But, if they are to embark on a winning run, an in-form DeRozan will be a must.

Max Strus wins it for the Cavaliers

Throws up the half-court heave and sinks it at the buzzer

The Cleveland Cavaliers are a team that has the unfortunate luck of being just behind the best team in the NBA. Currently, they are seated as the second seed in the Eastern Conference. But, they're a whole 7.5 games behind the league leaders, the Boston Celtics. That said, their mix of youth and veteran leadership makes them a force to be reckoned with, and they showed just why last night.

Facing off against the Dallas Mavericks, the Cavaliers hustled to a narrow 121-119 win. Led by Donovan Mitchell, the team was able to keep up with the Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving-led Mavericks. However, after last night's ending, all the plaudits go to a player who recorded 21 points, four rebounds, and four assists, Max Strus.

The player of the game, Strus was undoubtedly the savior of the Cavaliers thanks to one play, the final play of the game. Inbounding the ball to Evan Mobley with 2.1 seconds left on the clock, Strus immediately got it back. But, with the seconds running down, he decided to throw a Hail Mary in the form of a half-court heave. A long shot, but a shot that went in right at the buzzer, sealing the victory for Cleveland.

Max Strus – Advanced Stats vs. Mavericks Categories Stats ORTG 111.1 eFG% 87.5 TS% 87.5 USG% 23

Strus has been a great acquisition for the Cavaliers. An efficient scorer, who, as was seen last night, comes up clutch when needed. He will prove to be an asset for Cleveland once the Playoffs come around.