Night in and night out, the NBA plays host to some magical games, and last night was no different. With eight games on display, the action was through the roof as fans were treated to one more night of February basketball this leap year. From emphatic jams to silky smooth passes, the league has it all, but keeping up with the action is a tall task.

With so many games happening at the same time, there are bound to be several replay-worthy moments, highlights if you will. However, a pair of eyes is just not enough to watch and experience every one of them. This is where we at GIVEMESPORT come in. We have taken the liberty of narrowing down the three most viral moments from last night's games.

Nikola Jokić has eyes on the back of his head

Throws a smooth behind-the-back pass to Reggie Jackson

The Denver Nuggets continue their hunt for the No.1 seed in the West and faced what could have been a major stumbling block last night, in the Miami Heat. Led by Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, the Heat are never an easy team to face. Fortunately, through sheer grit and determination, the Nuggets bested their opponents last night 97-103.

The star of the show last night for the Nuggets was undoubtedly Michael Porter Jr., whose 30 points, 11 rebounds, and three assists were integral. However, that does not mean that Nikola Jokić wasn't a force to be reckoned with. With 18 points, 11 rebounds, and seven assists, it was a relatively quiet night for the Serb, but his presence was felt.

Of those seven assists, one in particular was truly mesmerizing. The play started with Jokić running point, bringing the ball up the court. With the eyes of the defense solely focused on him, Jokić noticed Reggie Jackson who was cutting toward the basket. As such, in true Jokić fashion, he threw a dime to Jackson, who finished the easy layup, but it wasn't just any old dime, it was one that went behind the back.

Nikola Jokić – Game Stats vs. Heat Categories Stats PTS 18 REB 11 AST 7 BLK 2 FG% 40.0

Jokić will definitely be key to any hope the Nuggets have of going back-to-back this season. Moreover, there can be no denying that he is one of the best centers if not the best center in today's game.

Jamal Murray sinks crazy three-point shot

Chucks it up over two defenders in the dying embers of the first quarter

From the looks of it, the Miami Heat - Denver Nuggets game had several highlight plays. After all, when you have superstars like Butler, Adebayo, Jokić, and more going head-to-head, things are bound to happen. But, while Jokić has already made this list, next in line is the Robin to his Batman, Jamal Murray.

Murray is a player who often goes under the radar when listing superstars, but when watching him on the court, there is no doubt that he is one. Last night, though, was a bit of a tough one for him as he recorded six points, one rebound, and three assists before leaving the game due to injury. However, while he was on the court for just 14 minutes, he did have one incredible highlight.

With seven or so seconds left on the clock in the first quarter, Murray collected the pass from Jokić and drove towards the wing. Wary of Murray's abilities, the Heat had both Jaime Jaquez Jr., and Caleb Martin guarding him. Knowing that he couldn't get past them, Murray decided to throw the Hail Mary, chucking the ball up at the buzzer. It was a crazy shot, but one that went in.

Jamal Murray – 2023–24 Stats Categories Stats PTS 20.5 REB 3.8 AST 6.3 FG% 47.9 3PT% 42.3

Fans will be hoping that Murray's injury isn't too severe and that he will be back in action very soon. At the end of the day, he will be a key player for any chance the Nuggets have of a long Playoff run.

Jordan Clarkson with some bewildering handles

Confuses the Magic defense before throwing the pass to Luka Šamanić

One of the more underrated games from last night saw the Utah Jazz take on the Orlando Magic. While the Magic are enjoying themselves just a year removed from their rebuild as the sixth seed in the East, the Jazz are in no man's land. Currently, they hold the 11th seed in the West and seem to be struggling with the decision of whether to hit the rebuild button.

This indecisiveness was on display last night as they fell to the Magic 107-115. The 2023 No.1 pick, Paolo Banchero was too much for them to handle, as he recorded 29 points, nine rebounds, and six assists on the night. That being said, the Jazz did have their moments on the court, and perhaps their best one came from Jordan Clarkson.

Driving into the heart of the Magic's defense, Clarkson dug deep into his bag of handles and pulled out some street ball moves. Dancing through the defense, his opponents were left mesmerized. But, rather than finish it off at the basket himself, he decided to be the playmaker, dishing the ball to Luka Šamanić who finished things off with the easy slam.

Jordan Clarkson – Passing Last 5 Games Games Assists 02/29 (vs. Magic) 7 02/27 (vs. Hawks) 8 02/25 (vs. Spurs) 10 02/22 (vs. Hornets) 4 02/15 (vs. Warriors) 9

Clarkson is one of those players any team would love to have on the roster, especially off the bench. He still has two years left on his contract, but if the right offer presents itself, there is no reason why the Jazz shouldn't consider trading him.