Night after night, the NBA never ceases to amaze with some incredibly exciting games. Players give it their all while also making certain plays look effortless on the court. Last night, these incredible skills were once again on display as the regular season resumed after a great All-Star weekend. With 12 games being played, there were a plethora of highlight-worthy moments.

However, catching up with all of them can prove to be extremely difficult. Whether you're stuck at work or just too focused on how your favorite team is playing, there are several reasons why you would miss out on the action. Fortunately, GIVEMESPORT has you covered. Taking into account all that happened last night, here are three viral moments that you may have missed out on.

3 De'Aaron Fox channels his inner Dikembe Mutombo

Fox came in clutch with an incredible block to maintain the Kings' lead

De'Aaron Fox is a gifted player known for a variety of things. His speed, ability to finish at the basket, and playmaking abilities are all that make him who he is. However, there are times when even those who are not particularly talented in one aspect of basketball can surprise many, and that is what Fox did last night.

Facing off against the San Antonio Spurs, Fox was a key cog in the machine that felled the Victor Wembanyama-led team. His 28 points, five rebounds, and nine assists were crucial to the Sacramento Kings' victory. However, the usual stat line aside, his personal box score also included one block. And, it was a block that was incredibly important in ensuring Sacramento came away with the win.

The block in question came late in the fourth quarter. With the Kings holding a three-point lead, the Spurs had possession of the ball. Deep in Sacramento's half, Jeremy Sochan played a backdoor pass to Devin Vassell, who was looking for an easy slam dunk. It was here that Fox stepped in and denied the Spurs with an unexpected block.

De'Aaron Fox Game Stats vs. Spurs Categories Stats PTS 28 REB 5 AST 9 FG% 66.7% 3P% 33.3%

Just goes to show you can never tell what an NBA player has in his bag of tricks. More importantly, if Fox keeps playing like this, the Kings will certainly be a force to be reckoned with come Playoff time.

2 Stephen Curry throws crazy no-look dime

Spots Andrew Wiggins before handing it off to him behind the back

From one unexpected play to one that we have seen plenty of times, Stephen Curry is next on the list. The Golden State Warriors took on the Los Angeles Lakers last night, and Curry was at his finest. His performance, coupled with those of others, helped the Warriors to a 110-128 win over Anthony Davis' team.

Curry ended the night with an incredible 32 points, eight assists, and three steals. As usual, his three-point shooting was on the mark, as he managed a respectable 50 percent from the field and 46.2 percent from three, making six of his 13 shots from beyond the arc. But, while there was a lot to praise about his game, one particular highlight deserves recognition.

Over the years, Curry has improved his playmaking exponentially. And, even though it isn't the skill that he is known for, he tends to pull off the impossible every so often. Last night, he pulled of a move that fans around the world would have seen on plenty of occasions.

Receiving the ball on the fastbreak, Curry immediately let go of it as soon as it touched his hands. Spotting Andrew Wiggins creeping through the backdoor, Curry instinctively threw a pass behind his back without so much as a glance Wiggins' way. After that, it was relatively simple, as Wiggins scored two easy points.

Stephen Curry Passing Stats Last 5 Games Games Assists 02/22 (vs. Lakers) 8 02/15 (vs. Jazz) 10 02/14 (vs. Clippers) 5 02/12 (vs. Jazz) 10 02/10 (vs. Suns) 6

Curry truly is in a class of his own, and while the Warriors' hopes of an automatic Playoff berth are slim, he will be crucial to their success. Whether it's in the Play-In or worst-case scenario, in the 2024-25 season.

1 Kyrie Irving scores incredible reverse layup

Drives past the Suns' defense and finishes to the sound of much applause

Kyrie Irving is undoubtedly one of the greatest players of the 21st century. The controversies and problems surrounding him aside, he is a skilled player, known particularly for his handles. Entering the 2023-24 season, there were a lot of doubts about him and the strength of his new home, the Dallas Mavericks. However, as the season progressed, Dallas, with both Irving and their leader Luka Dončić, proved the doubters wrong.

Last night was no different, as the Mavericks took the fight to one of their Western Conference rivals, the Phoenix Suns. In the face of a formidable duo of Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, the Mavericks did not falter. Granted, a near triple-double performance from Dončić, who had 41 points, did help, but Irving's contributions must also be noted.

The 2016 NBA Champion ended the night with 29 points, five rebounds, and three assists. 29 points went a long way in ensuring Dallas' 113-123 victory over Phoenix. In fact, two of those 29 points came in one play that left everyone in American Airlines Center astounded.

The play in question saw Irving go coast to coast. Collecting the ball in the Mavericks' half of the court, Irving used his speed to drive to the basket with force. He weaved past the Suns' defenders before meeting a blocker named Eric Gordon. While Gordon did not put up much of a fight, his presence was tough to ignore for Irving, who looked like he went past the basket as well on the drive. However, in true Kyrie Irving fashion, he pulled off a reverse layup that brought the entire crowd to their feet.

Kyrie Irving 2023-24 Season Stats Categories Stats PTS 25.6 REB 5.2 AST 5.4 FG% 49.4% 3P% 42.1%

With the two-headed monster of Dončić and Irving, the Mavericks are certainly a team to watch out for. One wouldn't even put it past them to go all the way and win a second championship for the Dallas Mavericks.