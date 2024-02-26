Highlights Daniel Theis delivers a posterizing dunk over two defenders in the game against the Kings.

Night in and night out, the best teams in the NBA put on a show for the viewers at home. Whether you're watching LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers or the rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama, the league never fails to entertain. And, more often than not, this entertainment comes in the form of must-see viral moments that only happen in one place, and one place only: the NBA.

However, as is usually the case, not everyone can watch these replayable moments in person, let alone catch them on TV. You may have been out running an errand or simply too immersed in your weekend plans to pay attention. Fortunately, GIVEMESPORT is here to present you with all things basketball. So, here are the three must-watch viral moments from the Feb. 25, 2024, NBA games.

3 Daniel Theis throws the hammer down on two defenders

Receives the pass before spinning and rising for the dunk

Last night was one to forget for the Los Angeles Clippers, as they fell to the Sacramento Kings in a 123-107 loss. 20-point games from Kawhi Leonard, James Harden, and Norman Powell were not nearly enough to stop a Kings team that was led by De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis. However, the Clippers did come away with some moments to remember.

One, in particular, featured center Daniel Theis. Theis joined the Clippers at the start of the 2023-24 season after agreeing to a buyout with his last team, the Indiana Pacers. Since joining the Clippers, he has been a decent signing, averaging 6.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, and an assist off the bench. And, while they are not incredible numbers, he does sometimes pull off the spectacular, like he did last night.

In this case, the spectacular came in the form of a poster dunk over two Kings players. The play started with Theis receiving the ball in the paint, before spinning around for the two-handed slam. Both Fox and Chris Duarte rose up to challenge him but only found themselves in the frame of a poster.

Daniel Theis Stats vs. Kings Categories Stats PTS 8 REB 6 AST 1 BLK 1 FG% 80%

As things stand, the Clippers look like they will get that automatic Playoff birth. And, when Playoff time does roll around, they will need everything Theis can offer, even if it is just off the bench.

2 Victor Wembanyama sinks a crazy shot

Throws up a wild shot while trying to draw a foul

Heading into the 2023-24 season, one of the major talking points was undoubtedly Victor Wembanyama. The rookie, who was selected with the first overall pick by the San Antonio Spurs came in with a lot of expectations on his shoulders, and so far, he hasn't disappointed. He has been incredible for the Spurs and continues to amaze fans every night.

His skill, athleticism, and basketball IQ aside, it almost seems like he is pulling off something impossible whenever he is on the court. Last night was no different, as he had yet another exceptional game. Facing off against the Utah Jazz, Wembanyama ended his night with 22 points, 10 rebounds, two assists, and five blocks. And, of those 22 points, two of them came in a rather bizarre scenario.

The play in question saw Wembanyama receive the ball in the paint with his back to the basket. With 13 seconds remaining on the shot clock, the 7-foot-4 center decided to throw up a wild shot, while also trying to draw the foul on Taylor Hendricks. Surprisingly, despite flailing around while throwing it up, the ball went right into the basket, to the surprise of many.

Victor Wembanyama 2023–24 Stats Categories Stats PTS 20.7 REB 10.1 BLK 3.3 FG% 46.7% 3P% 31.8%

Wembanyama has a bright future ahead of him and could become one of the greatest of all time. It will be amazing to see just how many viral moments he has in his career once he hangs up his sneakers.

1 Tyrese Haliburton channels his inner QB

Throws an insane outlet pass to Myles Turner for the slam dunk

One of the standout players this season has been Tyrese Haliburton. The Pacers guard has now firmly established himself as one of the top players in the league, particularly in the playmaking category. Averaging 11.7 assists, he is the league leader and continued to show off his abilities last night.

Taking on the Dallas Mavericks, Haliburton's playmaking skills were put into full use as he ended the night with 17 points, three rebounds, 10 assists, and four steals. A good game for him individually, which definitely contributed to the Pacers' success on the night, as they felled the Mavericks 111-133.

Of the 10 assists he had last night, one was particularly spectacular, as he channeled his inner quarterback. Grabbing the defensive rebound, Haliburton noticed an early run to the basket from Myles Turner. But, rather than bring it up the court and then dish it to the big man, he decided to throw a crazy outlet pass, that reached Turner who then rose up for the easy slam dunk.

Tyrese Haliburton's Passing Stats Last 5 Games Games Assists 02/25 (vs. Mavericks) 10 02/22 (vs. Pistons) 13 02/14 (vs. Raptors) 12 02/12 (vs. Hornets) 12 02/10 (vs. Knicks) 12

It's only a matter of time before Haliburton is up there with some of the greats as one of the top playmakers of all time. Moreover, he will be key to any hope the Pacers have of winning a championship in the near future.