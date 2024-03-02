Highlights Giannis Antetokounmpo wows with a reverse slam, and 46 points in a win over the Bulls.

Kyle Kuzma posterizes Theis with a powerful dunk, as the Wizards lose to the Clippers.

Brandon Ingram shines with self-assist dunk, scoring 34 points in Pelicans' victory over Pacers.

Night after night, the NBA plays host to some incredible games, and the start of the new month was no different. Kicking off March with a bang, there were nine games on display last night, each of which had some incredible highlights. From insane passes to smooth handles, they had it all. But, more than anything, the night of Mar. 1, 2024, had a bunch of insane dunks.

That being said, keeping an eye on all that is going on is very difficult. After all, you may be stuck at work or busy getting your affairs in order for the rest of the month. Either way, we at GIVEMESPORT have got you covered. We looked across the plethora of highlights from last night and singled out the three most viral moments, all of which, as mentioned earlier, happen to be dunks.

3 Giannis Antetokounmpo pulls off the reverse slam

Spins past Andre Drummond and then Coby White before jamming it in

The Milwaukee Bucks are always must-see TV, and last night was no different as they took on the Chicago Bulls. In what was a rather one-sided affair, the Bucks vanquished the Bulls 113-97. This was thanks, in no small part, to the stellar performance from none other than Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Antetokounmpo had an incredible night, recording 46 points, 16 rebounds, and six assists on great scoring efficiency. What's more, he also had some highlight plays that will surely be looked back on with admiration once the season ends. However, one was particularly feisty, as he drove to the rim with authority and finished with the reverse slam.

The play started with Antetokounmpo at the elbow, being guarded heavily by Andre Drummond. Unfazed by the center's defense, he quickly spun around him and drove to the basket. There, he was met by Coby White, who, in all honesty, put up little resistance, as the Greek star turned his back to him and slammed in the reverse dunk.

Giannis Antetokounmpo - Game Stats vs. Bulls Categories Stats PTS 46 REB 16 AST 6 FG% 72.7 3P% 66.7

Antetokounmpo continues to mesmerize the word with his sheer athleticism and skill. Once all is said and done and his career is over, he will be remembered as one of the all-time greats.

2 Kyle Kuzma posterizes Daniel Theis

Slams it down with force as Clippers were left bewildered

The next dunk on this list comes from the game between the Washington Wizards and the Los Angeles Clippers. A match that saw one of the worst teams in the NBA take on one of the best. And, while it was another one-sided affair, this time in the favor of the Clippers, there were some replay-worthy moments.

Washington did fall to the Clippers in an absolute blowout that ended 115-140, but their one shining light was Kyle Kuzma. The forward ended the night with 32 points, seven rebounds, and one assist while being incredibly efficient. His 68.4% from the field and 71.4% from three are the reasons why the Wizards were still in the game. But, in addition to his shooting being on point, his dunking was too.

One play of his in particular saw him completely disrespect the Clippers' defense, as the team was left bewildered by what they saw. Collecting the ball on the wing, Kuzma used his pace to drive to the basket. As he was rising to the rim, Daniel Theis tried to block him, but was instead put on a poster as Kuzma jammed it in. It was such a nasty dunk, that even James Harden could do nothing but look confused after witnessing it.

Kyle Kuzma - Advanced Stats vs. Clippers Categories Stats ORTG 114.8 eFG% 81.6 TS% 82.3 USG% 29.4

Kuzma is one of the many players that was on the trade block prior to the trade deadline. With a performance like the one he put on last night, it's understandable why teams would want him. Perhaps he will find himself on a contender once the 2024-25 season rolls around.

1 Brandon Ingram throws it off the glass before slamming it in

Gives himself the assist after weaving through the Pacers' defense

Another scorcher of a game last night saw the Indiana Pacers travel to Louisiana for a game against the New Orleans Pelicans. It was an interesting one, as the Pacers, who were one of the surprise packages this season, struggled to defeat a resilient Pelicans team. Ending 102-129 in favor of New Orleans, there were many talking points in the game.

The most obvious one has to do with Tyrese Haliburton. The guard, who is considered by many to be one of the best in the league, failed to register a single point last night. On the contrary, Brandon Ingram had an exceptional game, recording 34 points, eight rebounds, and six assists. What's more, he even had some epic highlights.

One in particular that stood out was an assist he gave himself. Handling the ball near the top of the key, Ingram received a screen from Zion Williamson. This allowed him to weave through Pascal Siakam, before being met by Myles Turner. However, this didn't bother him in the slightest, as he worked his magic, pump-faking, before stepping through and throwing the ball off the glass to himself for a slam dunk.

Brandon Ingram - Scoring Stats Last 5 Games Games Points 03/01 (vs. Pacers) 34 02/28 (vs. Pacers) 30 02/27 (vs. Knicks) 24 02/25 (vs. Bulls) 22 02/14 (vs. Wizards) 18

Ingram is a crucial member of this New Orleans Pelicans roster alongside Zion Willaimson. His ability as a natural socrer is incredible, and if the Pelicans can get it right, he will be crucial to any hope of a long Playoff run they may have.