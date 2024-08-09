Highlights Larry Bird and Kevin McHale formed a Celtics powerhouse in the 1980s, winning three titles.

Basketball is a game defined by legends. The sheer amount of skill, talent, and consistency required for a player to cement their legacy in the sport is second to none, and as such, only the NBA’s greatest talents have and will enter their names into that prestigious category.

For as great as individual players can be, their skills and talent are oftentimes only amplified when they have the right player at their side. In many cases throughout NBA history, a superstar’s talents and success on the court were only elevated when they had the right player alongside them, forming a formidable duo.

Even in today’s game, duos have become paramount to team success. While not every team needs a strong duo to survive and thrive, having a one-two punch often leads to sustained success as long as both players remain effective not only individually, but with each other. The following are the five greatest duos in the history of the NBA.

5 Larry Bird and Kevin McHale

This duo defined the Celtics in the 1980s and won three titles

The greatest teams in NBA history often span multiple seasons, as they were skilled and talented enough to sustain repeated success across multiple seasons. The Boston Celtics are no stranger to this, having experienced multiple dynasties in their history, and one came in the 1980s courtesy of the elite duo of Larry Bird and Kevin McHale.

Robert Parish could be included in the success, therefore making the Celtics of the 1980s a big three. But in terms of Bird and McHale, they possessed a chemistry and ability to display talent on the court like no other when in tandem with each other.

Larry Bird and Kevin McHale – Stats Together (1980-1992) Category Bird McHale PPG 24.6 18.4 RPG 10.0 7.5 APG 6.5 1.8 FG% 49.8 55.9 3PT% 51.1 56.2

The elite shooting ability of Bird made him the superstar. At 6-foot-9, there was not an area of the court he couldn’t nail a basket from, allowing him to score on anyone at will and dismantle any team in front of him. McHale, on the other hand, used his insane footwork and rebounding ability to give Bird the support he needed to thrive.

Even more impressive was the time in which this dynasty came, as the Celtics defeated the ‘Showtime’ L.A. Lakers in multiple NBA Finals. That Lakers team was not easy to beat, and although the Celtics would not do it each time (the Lakers got the upper hand in some other Finals, particularly in the late 1980s), Bird and McHale cemented the Celtics as dynastic in that decade.

4 Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson

This duo earned the nickname “Splash Brothers” for a reason

Not often do duos earn nicknames, but that is exactly what Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson achieved. Nicknames are reserved for the league’s top players who have demonstrated their ability to come in clutch, and that is exactly what Curry and Thompson achieved together.

Curry and Thompson were two homegrown Warriors who fed off of each other. Each possessing a deadly shooting ability led them to earn the nickname “Splash Brothers,” as they became known for making shots from anywhere on the court, particularly from deep.

Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson – Stats Together (2011-2024) Category Curry Thompson PPG 26.1 19.6 RPG 4.8 3.5 APG 6.5 2.3 FG% 47.3 45.3 3PT% 42.4 41.3

This anchored the Golden State Warriors through the 2010s, as the Splash Brothers brought three titles to the San Francisco Bay Area in that decade and another in 2022, to cap off a four-championship dynasty. There was a period of time where the Warriors were near-unstoppable, and that was thanks to the elite duo of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.

The duo was recently broken up, as Thompson was traded to the Dallas Mavericks , leaving Curry on his own. This all but signaled the end of the dynasty, but the chemistry the two possessed and the number of shots made together still forever etched the Splash Brothers duo into NBA history.

3 Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal

Bryant and Shaq brought three titles to L.A.

In the mid-1990s, Shaquille O'Neal was one of the biggest names in the NBA. That is why rifts were sent through the NBA landscape in 1996 when it was announced that he would be signing for the Lakers in free agency. Combined with the young phenom Kobe Bryant , who made his NBA debut alongside Shaq's Lakers' debut, that only spelled success for the franchise.

Another franchise that has been no stranger to dynasties in its history was about to enter another one just over a decade removed from its last. Bryant and O’Neal meshed together perfectly on the court, with O’Neal being essentially unguardable in the post, allowing Bryant to devastate opponents with his offense.

Shaq provided offense of his own, averaging nearly 30 points per game alongside Bryant during the dynasty years. The duo essentially turned the Lakers into an unstoppable machine, one which notched three straight titles between 2000 and 2002.

Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal – Stats Together (1996-2004) Category Bryant O'Neal PPG 21.8 27.0 RPG 5.0 11.8 APG 4.3 3.1 FG% 45.4 57.5 3PT% 33.1 N/A

Although the duo had its success, it would not end particularly well, as chemistry concerns ultimately led O’Neal to depart the Lakers in 2004, after they would go out in embarrassing fashion to the heavy underdog Detroit Pistons in that year’s Finals.

Kobe would remain with the Lakers and eventually win two more titles in 2009 and 2010, while Shaq never won another title. However, their split does not take away from the effectiveness sustained while they were together, and there’s no doubt the Kobe-Shaq duo was one of the game’s greatest.

2 Kareem and Magic Johnson

A veteran and a youngster thrived together to form a dynasty

Less than a decade removed from the Lakers’ dynasty of the early 2000s, one earmarked by Kobe and Shaq, was the aforementioned ‘Showtime’ era. That team dominated the 1980s alongside the Celtics, and it was thanks to the meshing of veteran Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and youngster Magic Johnson .

There is no doubt that Abdul-Jabbar was at his peak in the early 1970s with the Milwaukee Bucks , a team which he won his first championship with. He would be traded to the Lakers in 1975, and it would take a few years for the team to find success with him. But in the 1980s, they would do it thanks to the presence of a rookie named Magic Johnson.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Magic Johnson – Stats Together (1979-1989) Category Abdul-Jabbar Johnson PPG 20.6 19.5 RPG 7.6 7.4 APG 2.8 11.2 FG% 57.2 53.0 FT% 74.3 83.4

1979 saw Johnson make his debut, and by the time the ‘Showtime’ Lakers were in session, Abdul-Jabbar was already a long-time veteran while Magic was just a rookie and then a young player. But despite the age difference, the two were able to mesh perfectly on the court, particularly as Magic got older and became a veteran himself.

Magic brought a dynamic to the court never before seen. His 6-foot-9 height and elite court awareness allowed him to lead the team’s offense. With Abdul-Jabbar’s 7-foot-2 frame in the paint, it essentially meant that Magic could find him for epic plays.

The elite duo of Magic and Abdul-Jabbar allowed the Lakers to notch five titles between 1980 and 1988, becoming the most successful dynasty of the 1980s and the franchise’s most successful dynasty in franchise history.

1 Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen

The unstoppable force of Jordan was anchored by Pippen

The Chicago Bulls owned the 1990s decade, becoming the most successful dynasty in modern NBA history. They did so under the unstoppable force of Michael Jordan , who has gone down as the greatest player of all time. But he was anchored by the immovable object of Scottie Pippen, and together, the two formed the greatest duo in league history.

When Jordan and Pippen were on the court together, they were nearly unstoppable. It took them some time to form that elite bond, as they were beaten a few times in the late 1980s by the Detroit Pistons. But once they matured, they owned the league for the next decade.

Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen Stats Together (1987-1998) Category Jordan Pippen PPG 31.4 18.0 RPG 6.4 6.8 APG 5.5 5.3 FG% 50.9 48.3 3PT% 34.6 32.8

Prior to Pippen joining the team, Jordan was lighting up the court with otherworldly offense, but the Bulls were still weak around him, leading to them often being knocked out by true contenders. It would not be until the Bulls acquired Pippen, who was everything Jordan needed, and the two got a chance to establish much-needed chemistry, that the success would begin.

Pippen complimented Jordan like a glove, as Jordan was able to score in any and every way imaginable, and Pippen provided elite perimeter defense. This deadly combo was exactly what the Bulls needed to notch six championships between 1991 and 1998, including two three-peats.

They went 6-0 in the NBA Finals as well, adding to the legacy of Jordan and the Bulls’ dynasty. But Scottie Pippen is an often overlooked piece of that team, and it was he who allowed the team to flourish, making them the greatest duo in the history of the NBA.