Although there are several Asian players playing in the NBA right now, they’re not as common as those coming from North America or Europe. Even if that’s the case, several men hailing from Asia have left their mark on the league, either by their performance on the court or the impact they made outside of it.

The NBA has a significant – and constantly growing – fanbase in Asia. A 2019 article by USA Today estimated NBA annual revenue from China at $500 million, or 10 percent of the league's income. The Philippines ranked third among global audiences for the NBA last season, and Filipino fans accounted for 618 million views on the NBA global YouTube channel – more than any country other than the United States.

Basketball's popularity has not only created legions of loyal NBA fans, but also young athletes eager to practice the sport, with dreams of one day playing professionally in North America.

From the likes of Yao Ming, Jeremy Lin, and a few more, we take a look below at the five best Asian players to ever play in the NBA.

5 Rui Hachimura

Even at 25 years old, Rui Hachimura has achieved what few other Asian players in the NBA have not done. Back in the 2019 Draft, the 6-foot-8 forward from Gonzaga University was selected by the Washington Wizards using the ninth pick in the first round. This makes Hachimura the first Japanese-born player to be selected that high in the NBA Draft.

During the period he played for the Wizards, Hachimura showcased the talent that got him picked in the first round. In 177 games, the Japanese star posted averages of 13.0 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per contest for Washington.

Hachimura was traded to the L.A. Lakers at the trade deadline last season, and his profile has catapulted in recent months. With the former Wizard now playing alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Japanese forward has transformed into a talented scorer from the bench, one who is capable of getting buckets right away. It’s expected that Hachimura will only get better as he potentially has a long career ahead of him.

4 Jordan Clarkson

It isn’t easy for any player to nab an individual award in the NBA. Whether it’s the Defensive Player of the Year, Most Valuable Player of the Year, or Rookie of the Year, these accolades demand excellence and talent throughout the regular season.

In the case of Jordan Clarkson, the Utah Jazz star won the Sixth Man of the Year award during the 2020-21 season. In the 68 games he played from the bench, the Filipino-American notched 18.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game. These numbers alone have elevated him to a much better position than other Asians who have played in the NBA in years past, but performed much poorer than the shooting guard.

In the 2022-23 season alone, Clarkson lifted his game to another level by averaging 20.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 4.4 assists for the Jazz. It isn’t hard to imagine the Fil-Am star becoming in-demand once his contract is up as a red-hot scorer from the bench will easily find a place on any NBA team.

3 Wat Misaka

In some cases, creating a lasting legacy doesn’t involve big numbers on the court. This is exactly the case with Wataru ‘Wat’ Misaka, a Japanese-American who made history as the first individual of Asian descent to play in the NBA.

While his professional career only lasted a single season playing for the New York Knicks, his entry into the league paved the way for other Asians to get the same opportunity. Misaka’s presence helped start the journey to eliminating stereotypes and opened doors for greater diversity in the league.

Ultimately, Misaka’s one-year NBA stint led to greater things for Asians over the decades. Even after World War II, his inclusion into the league was instrumental in helping the league transform into what it is today and bridge the social gap between American society and Asian-Americans.

2 Jeremy Lin

When people think about it, there’s no way an Asian guard playing for the New York Knicks can eclipse Carmelo Anthony, or even Kobe Bryant, when it comes to popularity. The thing is, it did happen back in 2012, when Jeremy Lin burst onto the scene and birthed "Linsanity" with utmost ferocity.

During the 2011-12 season, Lin captivated the world over a 10-game run which saw him average 24.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 9.2 assists for the Knicks. He wowed the crowd with his ability to make clutch plays and dominate opposing squads, which was practically unseen for an Asian player at the time.

Jeremy Lin Career NBA Averages Points 11.6 Rebounds 2.8 Assists 4.3 FG% 43.3% 3PT FG% 34.2% All Statistics Courtesy of Basketball Reference

While Lin’s hot play didn’t last, he still served as a serviceable backup guard who can manage the floor consistently. After his Knicks stint, Lin played for the Houston Rockets, Lakers, Charlotte Hornets, Brooklyn Nets, Atlanta Hawks, and Toronto Raptors. It is in Toronto where Lin became an NBA champion in 2019.

All in all, Lin’s underdog story from zero to hero was one that catapulted the Asian to the top of the NBA. His story and the impact he left on the game certainly shined the spotlight on players hailing from Asia.

1 Yao Ming

Yao Ming is regarded as the best Asian to ever play in the NBA. Throughout his nine-year career in the league, the Rockets All-Star averaged 19.0 points, 9.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.9 blocks per game.

During that run, Yao constantly showed everyone his offensive dominance and high basketball IQ by being a formidable presence on both ends of the court. In the 486 games he played, the Chinese All-Star used his 7-foot-6 frame to score, block shots, and grab rebounds at will.

But apart from all the feats Ming achieved in the NBA, including eight All-Star and five All-NBA selections, it was his effort to bridge the league to China that comes out as the most important. As a result, the NBA’s popularity rose to a new level, with him playing for the Rockets. Until now, the league and Houston remain a big thing in China because of the contributions Yao made.

There are several more Asian players or those with Asian descent who have played in the NBA and made their mark. Israeli legend Omri Casspi, Iranian icon Hamed Haddadi, and Filipino-American Raymond Townsend also come to mind when thinking of those impactful Asian players who have stepped foot on the NBA hardwood.

