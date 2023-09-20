Highlights The NBA is introducing its In-Season Tournament in the 2023-24 season to make the regular season more competitive and exciting.

The NBA will finally be introducing its In-Season Tournament during the 2023-24 season. While fans seem torn on whether they like the idea or not, there's little doubt that many will be tuning in to watch the event in its inaugural form. But how does it work? What are the rules? What's the point of it?

Lucky for you, we've got the answers to all your questions. Here's everything you need to know about the NBA's In-Season Tournament.

NBA In-Season Tournament explained

NBA In-Season Tournament format

In a nutshell, the purpose of this In-Season Tournament is to breathe new life into the NBA regular season and make things more competitive. The event will consist of two parts: the group stage and knockout rounds. All 30 teams have been randomly divided into groups of five within their respective conferences.

From there, the teams in each group will face each other once on Tournament Nights. The winners of each group - based on their record - will then move on to the knockout rounds, along with two wild card teams. These wild cards are the teams with the best record in each conference that didn’t finish first in their respective groups. Each knockout round will be determined by a single elimination game.

These group stage games, quarterfinals, and semifinals will count as regular season games by the NBA. The quarterfinal matches will be hosted by the team with a higher seed, while the semifinals and finals will be held in Las Vegas. The championship game won't count as a regular season game.

NBA In-Season Tournament groups

The groups for the NBA In-Season Tournament have already been determined via a draw. The league placed the teams in their respective groups based on the win-loss records from the 2022-23 season.

Each conference has been divided into three groups, with the top three teams in last year's standings each leading their own group. For instance, the first pot had the teams with the best records during the previous season. The second pot had the fourth to sixth-best records. The trend continued until the fifth pot.

Here is how the draw played out.

West Group A

Memphis Grizzlies

Phoenix Suns

Los Angeles Lakers

Utah Jazz

Portland Trail Blazers

West Group B

Denver Nuggets

Los Angeles Clippers

New Orleans Pelicans

Dallas Mavericks

Houston Rockets

West Group C

Sacramento Kings

Golden State Warriors

Minnesota Timberwolves

Oklahoma City Thunder

San Antonio Spurs

East Group A

Philadelphia 76ers

Cleveland Cavaliers

Atlanta Hawks

Indiana Pacers

Detroit Pistons

East Group B

Milwaukee Bucks

New York Knicks

Miami Heat

Washington Wizards

Charlotte Hornets

East Group C

Boston Celtics

Brooklyn Nets

Toronto Raptors

Chicago Bulls

Orlando Magic

Most NBA championships by franchise 17 Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Lakers 7 Golden State Warriors 6 Chicago Bulls 5 San Antonio Spurs 3 Philadelphia 76ers, Detroit Pistons, Miami Heat 2 New York Knicks, Houston Rockets, Milwaukee Bucks 1 Cleveland Cavaliers, Atlanta Hawks, Washington Wizards, Oklahoma City Thunder, Portland Trail Blazers, Dallas Mavericks, Sacramento Kings, Toronto Raptors, Denver Nuggets, Baltimore Bullets (folded in 1954) 0 Phoenix Suns, Utah Jazz, Brooklyn Nets, Orlando Magic, Indiana Pacers, Indiana Pacers, Charlotte Hornets, Los Angeles Clippers, Memphis Grizzlies, Minnesota Timberwolves, New Orleans Pelicans, Chicago Stags (folded in 1950), Washington Capitols (folded in 1951)

NBA In-Season Tournament tie-breakers

The six winners from each group and the two wild card teams that will move on to the knockout stages will be determined first using the win-loss record. If two teams are tied for first place or a wild card spot, the NBA will use these methods to get the tiebreaker.

Head-to-head record in the group stage

Group stage point differential

Group stage point total

2022-23 regular season record

Random drawing in the event the two teams are still tied after using the first four options

NBA In-Season Tournament schedule, tickets

The NBA In-Season Tournament will begin on November 3, with the battles between the New York Knicks and Milwaukee Bucks, as well as the reigning NBA champions Denver Nuggets and the Dallas Mavericks, tipping off a doubleheader on ESPN.

Group Play games are scheduled on Tuesdays and Fridays throughout November. In order to further highlight the competition, the games that will be played on those nights are reserved for the NBA In-Season Tournament.

A total of 16 games from the Group Play will be on national television, with the San Antonio Spurs getting three nationally televised games out of the scheduled seven gamedays.

For the full Group Play schedule, visit this page.

Once the group stage games are done, the In-Season Tournament will proceed to the quarterfinals, which will be scheduled on December 4 and 5. After that stage, the remaining teams will play the semifinals on December 7 in Las Vegas, as opposed to the matches being hosted in different cities. The championship match will take place on December 9.

The 22 teams that will not advance to the quarterfinals of the tournament will be given two extra regular season games each; one home and one away. This is because the In-Season Tournament games also count towards the regular season games. Those two games will be played on December 6 and 8, with the match-ups set to be decided through a "formulaic approach," per the NBA.

Since the league has locked down these dates, expect the tickets to the group stage games and quarterfinals to be sold by the hosting teams. Once the tournament moves on to the semifinals, the ticket offerings will then transition to these options.

NBA In-Season Tournament prizes

The winners of the NBA's In-Season Tournament will receive a brand-new trophy called the NBA Cup. There will also be an MVP and an All-Tournament Team named once the championship is claimed. Furthermore, the league will have a prize pool for teams that move on to the knockout stages. Here’s what each player can win after advancing past the group stage:

Teams that lose in the quarterfinals: $50,000/player

Teams that lose in the semifinals: $100,000/player

Team that loses in the championship: $200,000/player

Team that wins in the championship: $500,000/player

The NBA is looking to add more excitement and hype to this year’s campaign with the addition of its first-ever In-Season Tournamen, but it remains to be seen how the tournament will actually play out once November rolls around. Basketball fans, you won't want to miss this.

All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.