Highlights Tyrese Haliburton shined with 27 points and 15 assists in the semifinals, making a case for In-Season Tournament MVP.

Giannis Antetokounmpo dominated the paint with 37 points, but the Bucks bench struggled in the loss.

LeBron James led the Lakers to a blowout victory with 30 points and 8 assists in just 22 minutes of play.

After an exciting pair of NBA In-Season Tournament semifinals matchups took place on Dec. 7, the event will come to a close on Saturday, Dec. 9 in Las Vegas.

The Indiana Pacers were the first to advance to the final, defeating the Milwaukee Bucks thanks to a supercharged fourth quarter and Tyrese Haliburton's heroics. The second game of the night saw LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers leave their mark on the New Orleans Pelicans, walking away with 30 points on 75 percent shooting in just 22 minutes.

With the winner-take-all finale coming up, GIVEMESPORT previews the Lakers versus Pacers showdown and what to expect from both teams.

Haliburton makes his case for tournament MVP

Indiana Pacers beat Milwaukee Bucks 128-119

The Bucks and Pacers started the night off in Las Vegas with the game being decided in the final moments.

The key matchup to follow was between Tyrese Haliburton, who has been on fire during every tournament game so far this season, and the lead Bucks guard, Damian Lillard, who has been slowly finding his rhythm on his new team. Haliburton had himself another game for the ages, registering 27 points and 15 assists without committing a single turnover. Lillard struggled out of the gate, but found his footing in the second half scoring 20 points on five made shots, including four threes, and six made free throws.

Giannis Antetokounmpo did what he does best: completely dominate the paint. He left almost no room for Myles Turner to stop him, although the Pacers center responded with his own burst of offense, scoring 26 points on 50 percent shooting.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers - December 7 - Game Statistics Player Points Rebounds Assists Field Goal % +/- Giannis Antetokounmpo (MIL) 37 10 2 68.4 -5 Tyrese Haliburton (IND) 27 7 15 57.9 0 Myles Turner (IND) 26 10 2 50.0 -5 Damian Lillard (MIL) 24 7 7 35.0 +6

The Bucks dominated the third quarter and squashed the Pacers' lead entering the final 12 minutes of play. Haliburton, a prime candidate for MVP of the In-Season Tournament, then rose to the occasion, throwing alley-oops from half-court, no-look dimes and everything in between, leading the team to an impressive run to sprint ahead of their opponents.

Despite the Bucks having four players score over 15 points, their bench could make a dent, with the second unit contributing just 13 points as a whole, seven of which came in the second half. The Pacers featured a much more balanced offense, especially in the fourth quarter, while the Bucks struggled to put any consistent run together.

Vintage LeBron activated

Los Angeles Lakers beat New Orleans Pelicans 133-89

A key factor for the Los Angeles Lakers' chances of winning against the New Orleans Pelicans had to be the second unit's ability to score and the roster's capacity to be efficient from the three-point line. By half-time, they already had more three-point field goals made (11) than their per-game average (10.2).

The Pelicans, boasting an offense that includes Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, and CJ McCollum, were completely locked down by the Lakers' impressive defense led by Anthony Davis who registered two steals and two blocks. As a result, only two players on the entire Pelicans roster finished the game with above 50% efficiency from the field, but none scored over 15 points.

By the time the final quarter began, the Lakers' lead was already extended to 39 points, making it nearly impossible for the Pelicans to bounce back in 12 minutes, but to add insult to injury, Los Angeles' second unit managed to outscore their opponents anyway, finishing the game with a 44-point differential.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Los Angeles Lakers - December 8th - Game Statistics Player Points Rebounds Assists Field Goal % +/- LeBron James (LAL) 30 5 8 75.0 +36 Anthony Davis (LAL) 16 15 5 50.0 +35 Zion Williamson (NOP) 13 2 3 75.0 -33 Brandon Ingram (NOP) 9 3 7 30.8 -33

While the Lakers as a whole didn't falter at all, it was LeBron James' vintage game that showed just how important the game was to him and the team. He led the Lakers in scoring (30) and assists (8), but making his performance even more impressive is that he accomplished that in only 22 minutes of play. To put this in perspective, had LeBron played his usual 33 minutes a night, those numbers would be estimated to be 45 points and 12 assists, but it's entirely possible he could have gone for more.

Which team will hoist the cup?

After both teams showcased impressive performances in their semifinals matchups, the two will duke it out in the finale of the In-Season Tournament on Saturday, Dec. 9 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Although there were many doubts about how the players would adapt to the new event, Pacers coach Rick Carlisle praised it, highlighting the added attention teams have gotten this early into the season.

"This time of the year, games don’t have this kind of exposure, attention, interest. So it’s really a fascinating time in the history of the league."

The Indiana Pacers feature the best offense in the NBA, boasting a cohesive flow with the right amount of spacing, athleticism, and IQ on the floor.

The Pacers' lineup, led by their promising young star in Haliburton, is more than just its best player. Turner is an elite shot-blocking center who can shoot from deep while Bennedict Mathurin is blossoming into a talented and multi-faceted scorer. Buddy Hield also gives them the sharpshooting they'll need to take advantage of lapses in the Lakers' defense.

Meanwhile, Obi Toppin, an athletic dunker who is becoming a more versatile player with each game, and versatile two-way players in Andrew Nembhard and Aaron Nesmith are showing that, even though they're bench players, they should still be taken seriously.

With more playing time, this team seems to have added a new level of defensive consistency to their style, as seen against the Celtics and the Bucks. Although there are still a lot of steps forward for the team to take, winning the finals could be the moment that pieces everything together.

The Lakers, despite their relatively slow start to the season, still have one of the most talented 15-man locker rooms in the league. The team revolves around James and Davis, to be sure, but the rest of their lineup should be feared as well. D'Angelo Russell, though inconsistent, can go off for an impactful scoring night, while Austin Reaves, who was moved to the bench earlier in the season, has proven to be a great sixth man.

The remainder of the team, which includes Taurean Prince, Cam Reddish, Rui Hachimura, Christian Wood, and Jarred Vanderbilt, all offer very crucial tools for the team's success, whether it's spot-up shooting, interior defense, or simply versatility on both ends of the floor. If they all play to their best abilities, they can very well dispel the Pacers as easily as they did the Pelicans before them.