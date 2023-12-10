Highlights The NBA In-Season Tournament has been successful in revitalizing regular season games and producing high-quality basketball.

The tournament should be scheduled later in the season to combat regular season fatigue and maintain fan interest.

The group stage games should be played consecutively and the tournament should be expanded to include more teams for increased competition.

When the NBA and commissioner Adam Silver first announced the In-Season Tournament, the news was met with mixed reactions. Some fans and analysts were delighted that the league was trying something different in hopes of revitalizing the long, 82-game regular season and cut down on the numerous missed games for the sport's biggest stars for rest or load management.

Others, though, were unconvinced, believing that the IST was a gimmick that wouldn't be taken any more seriously by the players than any other regular season games.

It's safe to say that after Saturday's Final, in which the Los Angeles Lakers triumphed to a 123-109 win over the Indiana Pacers to claim the inaugural NBA Cup, that the game's biggest stars and coaches have firmly bought in to the concept.

Despite the rave reviews from players and fans alike, the first edition of this unique tournament was not perfect, and the NBA is sure to go back to the drawing board to figure out how to elevate the event to even greater heights in the coming years.

Here are GIVEMESPORT's suggestions for improvements Silver and Co. should consider for the In-Season Tournament.

In-Season Tournament should take place later in the season

Only the staunchest dissenters would try to argue that the NBA In-Season Tournament has been anything but a smashing success. Even if someone discredits winning the IST as an achievement, there's no denying that the event has produced extremely high quality basketball, likely much more competitive than standard regular season games would have been instead.

LeBron James - 2023-24 Statistics Regular Season In-Season Tournament Points 24.7 26.4 Assists 6.6 7.6 Rebounds 7.6 8.0 Field-goal % 54.6 56.8 3-point field-goal % 38.7 60.6

That was the entire goal of the IST: to give a reason for both the teams and the fans to care about regular season games that might not have direct, significant implications on the playoffs. The tournament has accomplished that, but what happens once a victor is crowned?

With the final taking place on Dec. 9, that still leaves almost five full months of regular season basketball to be played.

Regular season fatigue is a real issue for the NBA, but the apathy for the regular season doesn't usually kick in for most fans until after Christmas at least, before reaching a peak after All-Star weekend. While the IST has been wildly entertaining, this year's event won't do anything to alleviate the malaise that will set in come March.

Some analysts and fans have been calling for two mid-season tournaments, one in each half of the campaign. The league runs the risk of dampening the glory that would come with winning the IST if they were to host two different mid-season tournaments per year, though.

Instead, the NBA should simply ride the early season excitement for the first half of the year and conduct the IST following the All-Star break, or at least after Christmas, as a way to revitalize the teams and the fans before the homestretch ahead of the postseason.

Group stage games need to be played consecutively

The most common and valid gripe with the In-Season Tournament this year was that the group stage was confusing. This year, the league divided the teams into five groups based on their records from the 2022-23 season.

Then, to determine who would be participating in the single-elimination tournament, these teams would play games against each of their group mates once.

These group-stage contests were played between Nov. 3 and Nov. 28, only on Tuesdays and Fridays. This spaced-out scheduling led to a lot of confusion and prevented the group stage from building the tension and anticipation that it could have to draw fans in.

Rather than spread these games over the span of five weeks with standard regular season match-ups in between, the NBA could and should just take a short stretch of the calendar to play the group games consecutively.

This will allow for drama to build organically as fans can watch their team rise or fall up their group rankings day-by-day. This would also make the point differential — the NBA's chosen tie-breaker to determine who goes to the single-elimination round — easier to follow.

In-Season Tournament should be expanded

With the actual IST only including eight teams for the elimination round, that means that most of the NBA's involvement in the event only featured four group-stage games.

While the IST has been a wildly entertaining and overall successful product, for those 22 teams that didn't make it into the tourney, their fans will hardly feel the difference between this regular season and in the year's past.

Expanding the single-elimination tournament to 16 teams, like the playoffs, would keep more teams in the running for a longer stretch of the season. This year, quite a few teams were eliminated from contention after a quick 0-2 start in the group stage.

Additionally, elongating the group stage would also increase the drama as teams compete for a tournament bid. More clashes between the group members should also help to build bad blood and rivalries in this league — something that's mostly been missing in the NBA in the past couple of decades.

In-Season Tournament needs more incentives

It seems like the $500,000 cash prize for each member of the winning team has been enough for the players to buy in. Even for the most handsomely paid superstar, half a million dollars is nothing to scoff at.

It would also be pretty awkward for someone like LeBron to sit out an In-Season Tournament game knowing that he could essentially help give one of his less wealthy teammates, like Max Christie, a 30 percent raise for the year.

Even if it's enough for the players, though, there's nothing stopping fans from ignoring the IST and its champion eventually. It's true that every game, even Game 7 of the Finals, is only as important as the fans perceive it to be.

It'd behoove the league to give their audience another reason to believe that winning the IST is a noteworthy feat, one that every single player in the NBA should be longing for.

For example, the winning team of the IST could receive the first pick of the second round in the draft every year. Giving the victors essentially an extra first-round pick will ensure that both contending and tanking teams will give it their all for another asset to improve their title chances moving forward.

Fans can be reassured that every player on every team is giving their maximum effort, even those that couldn't care less about $500,000.

Overall, the NBA's In-Season Tournament has been a great product, but there are still ways to make it even better.