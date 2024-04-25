Highlights Warriors Big 3 era seems near its end after a harsh loss to the Kings in a decisive NBA Play-In game.

Klay Thompson's frustrating 2023-24 season led to being moved to the bench before reintroduction to the starting lineup.

Insider Brian Windhorst believes Thompson may stay with the Warriors but could face a pay cut amidst luxury tax concerns.

The Golden State Warriors Big 3 era appears to be all but over. Last Tuesday, the Warriors faced a dire predicament, as they traveled to Sacramento to take on the Kings in a do-or-die NBA Play-In tournament scenario. What followed next was a full-blown 118-94 throttling at the hands of the Kings, led by Keegan Murray's 32 points on 8-13 shooting from three-point range.

To further exasperate matters, Klay Thompson, in perhaps his final appearance as a Warrior, went scoreless on 0-10 shooting from the field. The 2023-24 campaign has been a frustrating season for the 34-year-old Thompson.

Klay Thompson 2023-24 vs. Career Year PPG RPG APG FG%/3PT% 2023-24 17.9 3.3 2.3 43.2/38.7 Career 19.6 3.5 2.3 45.3/41.3

Head coach Steve Kerr made the once-unthinkable decision of moving Thompson to the bench in February, following the four-time NBA champion's struggles. Thompson appeared in 14 games off the bench, before being reintroduced into the starting lineup on March 26th.

NBA Insider Believes Thompson Will Stay with the Warriors

Thompson will enter free agency this summer, and many expect his time in Golden State to have reached its conclusion. ESPN's NBA insider Brian Windhorst, however, is not one of them.

Windhorst appeared on ESPN's "Get Up" to discuss Thompson's future with the Warriors.

"They're probably going to have a really good chance to re-sign Klay Thompson. He's going to take a big pay cut; he'd take a big pay cut anywhere. He had a good season, not relative to himself six years ago, but relative to the NBA, he averaged 18 points, played 77 games, shot 39 percent from three [and] led the league in free-throw percentage [92.7%]."

Warriors Roster and the Luxury Tax

Golden State squad is the most expensive in the NBA, sitting at approximately $40 million above the salary cap

"Joe Lacob, [Golden State's] owner, is on the record as saying he wants to get out of the luxury tax," Windhorst stated before explaining that the Warriors could do so "by simply cutting Chris Paul [and] getting Klay Thompson to take a $20 million pay cut."

Golden State Warriors Most Expensive Players Player Age Salary(2023-24) Years Left on Contract Stephen Curry 36 $51,915,615 2 Klay Thompson 34 $43,219,440 2024 free agent Chris Paul 38 $30,800,000 1(2024-25 non-guaranteed) Andrew Wiggins 29 $24,330,357 2+1(player option for 2026-27) Draymond Green 34 $22,321,429 2+1(player option for 2026-27)

If Lacob and the Warriors intend to remain above the salary cap and into the luxury tax, Windhorst explains that a trade is likely.

"[Paul has] got a $31 million, non-guaranteed contract. If they wanted, they could pick up that deal and trade it, and potentially get a player or two back."

Golden State's stars are all on the wrong side of 30. Stephen Curry's time to win a fifth championship is running out. If the Warriors intend for that to happen in the Bay Area, a revitalization of the roster may be necessary.