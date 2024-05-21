Highlights Reports suggest Paul George's heart lies in Los Angeles, where he may stay.

George has a $48.78 million player option but can opt to join another franchise this summer.

Suitors like the 76ers and Knicks may attempt to draw George away from the Clippers.

Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George is one of the most anticipated potential free agents this summer, but new reports may begin to quell the firestorm of rumors surrounding where he'll play starting next season.

NBA Insider Shams Charania stated on Monday's episode of the "Up & Adams Show with Kay Adams" that many close to the George situation, including his former teammate Lou Williams, believe that his heart lies in Los Angeles:

"I mean, obviously everyone knows. And Lou Williams said on our show today, he's like 'Paul George isn't leaving L.A.' And I think people around the league have had this belief. He's an L.A. kid. He wants to be here, and I think we'll find out very, very soon."

George has a $48.78 million player option that he can either pick up to remain with the Clippers, or decline to pursue joining another franchise.

Can Superstar-Hungry Contenders Draw George Away From Clippers?

Several teams including the Philadelphia 76ers and the New York Knicks have been labeled as strong candidates to lure George away from the near-$50 million he can make on the final year of his deal. The Clippers' inability to reach the Finals in the five years he's been with the team is a mounting concern given their star power. Suitors will use that as a grab when they make their pitches to the Fresno State product.

Nonetheless, George, a native of Los Angeles, has had a couple of his best years as a professional playing for the Steve Ballmer-owned franchise. This includes his 2021-22 outing and the work he put as a volume-scoring marksman this season, setting new career-highs across the board with a 47.1/41.3/90.7 percent shooting line.

The Clippers can attempt to shut the door on George hitting the open market by coming to terms with James Harden on a new deal and retaining their championship-proven head coach Ty Lue in the event he decides to jump ship before his contract runs its course at the end of next season.

Though, if a legitimate contender offers him a larger long-term deal and hands him the keys to their offense as opposed to him playing 1B to Kawhi Leonard's 1A on the Clips, that may be the only formula that could draw him away from Los Angeles.