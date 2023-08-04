The San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets are two teams that had an excellent 2023 NBA Draft, and as a result NBA writer Mark Medina believes they could each improve their records in the Western Conference by 10 or more wins. However, he doesn’t believe either will make the playoffs.

After having two of the best 2023 NBA Draft nights, the future appears to look bright for the Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs.

According to SB Nation’s Ricky O’Donnell, the Houston Rockets are ranked as having the fourth-best young core in the NBA, with the belief that they have “the greatest volume of intriguing young talent”. However, he is not convinced that they are capable of being a championship-contender just yet, despite the free-agency additions of Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks.

On the other hand, with the addition of ‘generational talent’ Victor Wembanyama, Jeremy Brener of Sports Illustrated believes that the Spurs could emerge as title contenders ‘sooner rather than later’, but only if the 7’5” Frenchman and the rest of the Spurs’ young core are supported by solid veterans.

Both teams will be hoping that next season plays out a lot better than the previous, and that they will each become closer to competing for play-off positions instead of for last place in the Western Conference.

Who does Mark Medina think will about San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets?

Medina believes that both the Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs will have improved seasons next year due to their respective lottery picks in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT when asked who he thought would improve their record by 10 or more wins, the journalist said: “Both the San Antonio Spurs and the Houston Rockets. The Spurs landed the next generational talent with their No. 1 pick (Victor Wembanyama).”

“The Rockets acquired a proven veteran coach (Ime Udoka) and veteran point guard (Fred VanVleet) that will elevate the team’s young players and hold them accountable.”

“That won’t be enough for either San Antonio or Houston to make the playoffs. But both teams will head in the right direction.”

How did the Spurs and Rockets fare last season?

If a team has a top-5 pick in the NBA Draft and is in contention for the coveted No. 1 overall pick in the draft lottery, then it is fair to say that they struggled in the regular season prior.

The San Antonio Spurs were the lucky team who secured the rights to the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, and this year was all about French-phenom, Victor Wembanyama.

According to ESPN, the Spurs had a 14% chance of winning the pick, tied with the Houston Rockets and Detroit Pistons and their win was deemed an ‘incredible day’ for the organisation. Their last No. 1 pick came in 1997, when they drafted Tim Duncan who went on to become a first-ballot Hall of Famer in 2020, and Wemby is widely argued to be a better prospect.

As per Clutch Points, both the Spurs and the Houston Rockets finished with a 22-60 record, winning just over a quarter of their regular season games with 26.8% and tied for 29th-worst in the NBA. They finished ahead of only the Detroit Pistons whose record of 17-65 was good enough for only the 5th overall pick.

With the additions of Wemby for the Spurs and Amen Thompson, along with a steal at No. 20 in Cam Whitmore for the Rockets respectively, both teams have the chance to alter the trajectory of their franchises.

Looking ahead to the future, both teams could well be in playoff contention in a few seasons' time, if not before. Now the Western Conference looks set to become even more competitive, which bodes well for the NBA.