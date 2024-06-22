Highlights Durability is crucial for NBA success; champion teams are built around durable superstars.

Joel Embiid, Anthony Davis, Zion Williamson, LaMelo Ball, and Kawhi Leonard are discussed as superstars with durability concerns.

Philadelphia, New Orleans, Charlotte, and Los Angeles are all impacted by the health struggles of their star players.

Durability wins championships, as the 2024 Boston Celtics just showcased in raising their eighteenth banner.

Building a contender almost always involves having a durable superstar as the franchise centerpiece. Boston happens to have two such players in Jayson Tatum and reigning Finals MVP Jaylen Brown. Moreover, the penultimate NBA champion Denver Nuggets are built around the league's most durable superstar, Nikola Jokić.

On the other hand, franchises will find themselves continually frustrated if they are built around a player who cannot stay healthy, however talented that player may be.

As health has increasingly shown itself to be a vital NBA attribute, here's a look at the least durable superstars in the NBA.

5 Joel Embiid

The 76ers cannot contend so long as Embiid continually suffers setbacks

When healthy, Joel Embiid is undoubtedly a top-five player in the world. Not only did the 30-year-old center win the NBA MVP in 2023, but he also finished second in MVP voting in two consecutive seasons before the 2022-23 campaign.

Between 2020 and 2023, Embiid put together a three-season stretch of 51, 66, and 68 games played, an impressive feat of durability for someone of Embiid's physical stature.

Joel Embiid: Playoff Games Played & Missed Season Playoff Games Played Playoff Games Missed 2017-18 8 2 2018-19 11 1 2019-20 4 0 2020-21 11 1 2021-22 10 2 2022-23 9 2 2023-24 6 0

However, Philadelphia's dilemma is that Embiid can never seem to stay healthy for a full playoff run. Although Embiid did appear in all six of Philadelphia's games against the New York Knicks in the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs, he was a shell of himself throughout the series, suffering from multiple injuries and horrid conditioning after having missed more than half of the regular season.

Embiid was also not fully healthy during the 2023 playoffs, in which the 76ers lost a seven-game series to the Boston Celtics in the second round.

Philadelphia's chances at contending revolve around how Embiid's body is holding up in May of each year, and recent history does not lean in the 76ers' favor. With Embiid now entering his 30s, it will be interesting to see if Philadelphia keeps Embiid as its franchise centerpiece into the foreseeable future, or if it decides to move on from Embiid and begin to build around superstar guard Tyrese Maxey at some point.

4 Anthony Davis

Davis would be in perennial MVP discussions if he was consistently healthy

Contrary to popular belief, Anthony Davis was a model of decent durability during his New Orleans Pelicans career, appearing in 65 regular season games per year on average over his first four seasons, and then appearing in 75 games for two seasons in a row in years five and six.

Overall, Davis appeared in over 66 games per season during his seven-year stint as a Pelican, a period which also saw Davis make six consecutive All-Star teams following his rookie season.

Davis' durability then took a nosedive once he joined the Los Angeles Lakers. In five seasons with Los Angeles, Davis has only appeared in more than 60 games twice, and the three-year stretch between 2020 and 2023 saw Davis appear in just 36, 40, and 56 games in consecutive seasons.

Davis put together his first durable season with the Lakers in 2023-24, appearing in 76 games.

Anthony Davis: Regular Season Games Played Season Games Played Finish in MVP Voting 2012-13 64 -- 2013-14 67 -- 2014-15 68 5th 2015-16 61 -- 2016-17 75 9th 2017-18 75 3rd 2018-19 56 -- 2019-20 62 6th 2020-21 36 -- 2021-22 40 -- 2022-23 56 -- 2023-24 76 --

There's no doubt that Davis is the most gifted power forward in basketball when he is healthy. He won an NBA championship in 2020 in large part due to this talent.

At the same time, Davis has never fully established himself as someone who can be trusted to bear the responsibility of a franchise as its number one option, mostly because he has displayed questionable durability.

3 Zion Williamson

Williamson's health has prevented him from ever appearing in a playoff game for the Pelicans

The entire franchise outlook for the New Orleans Pelicans would be different if Zion Williamson was a durable player. Sadly, Williamson's massive talent has thus far in his career been overshadowed by the narrative of him being unable to stay on the court.

2023-24 was actually the healthiest season of Williamson's five-year career, as he appeared in 70 games (career-best). Unfortunately, Williamson's season ended up once again being derailed by injury, as he was kept out of New Orleans' first round playoff series due to a left hamstring ailment. The Pelicans were subsequently swept by the Oklahoma City Thunder.

When healthy, Williamson is a bona fide superstar in the NBA, as his 24.7 career points per game average reveals. The 23-year-old has already made two All-Star teams.

Zion Williamson - Career Stats PTS 24.7 REB 6.5 AST 4.1 FG% 59.2 3PT% 34.1

On the other hand, three out of Williamson's five years in the league have been spent for the most part on the sideline. Williamson missed the entire 2021-22 season due to a foot injury, and he appeared in just 24 and 29 games in his rookie season and 2022-23 season, respectively.

Williamson's 184 total games played since being drafted first overall in 2019 has been a disappointing return on investment for New Orleans.

2 LaMelo Ball

Ball has put together only one full season in his four-year career

The Charlotte Hornets franchise appeared on the rise in 2022, as 20-year-old LaMelo Ball made his first All-Star team and was positioned as one of the NBA's budding superstars. Ball's passing wizardry and excellent height for position made him an effective NBA point guard from the moment he entered the league.

However, Ball's health over the last two seasons has been concerning. He's appeared in a total of 48 games since his 2021-22 All-Star season, and now many are wondering if Ball's career is about to take on a similarly tragic trajectory as that of his older, Lonzo Ball, who hasn't played in an NBA game since January 2022.

Viewed as a surefire franchise player two seasons ago, LaMelo Ball's lack of durability is beginning to hurt his value, and he very much needs to turn in a healthy season in 2024-25 to avoid classification as a constantly injured player. At 22 years old, Ball is the youngest player on this list, so he still has time to create a legacy of durability.

LaMelo Ball: Regular Season Games Played Season Games Played 2020-21 51 2021-22 75 2022-23 36 2023-24 22

Ball's talent is undeniable, and it would benefit not only the Hornets but the entire basketball world if Ball can stay healthy for a significant period. He's averaged 20.0 points, 7.4 assists, and 6.2 rebounds per game over the first 184 games of his career, and only his efficiency leaves something to be desired (37.4 percent from three so far).

Ball's NBA life could go in a myriad of directions from here. He would probably benefit from playing for a better franchise, but Charlotte also could do some work to bring in a better roster around him.

Before anything else, Ball needs to get his body right and prove he can stay available for an entire NBA season from start to finish.

1 Kawhi Leonard

Leonard's tragic lack of availability has many wondering whether he should retire

Five years ago, Kawhi Leonard was considered the best basketball player on the planet as he led the Toronto Raptors to an NBA championship.

Since then, Leonard's career has suffered from constant misfortune, as he's been unable to stay healthy for any stretch of time as a member of the Los Angeles Clippers.

Leonard appeared in over 60 regular season games in a Clipper uniform for the first time this season, but his knee betrayed him as the playoffs commenced, and he was only able to suit up for two games in Los Angeles' first round matchup against the Dallas Mavericks, which the Clippers lost in six games.

Leonard's 2024 playoff injury woes were somewhat of a terrible déjà vu, as his ailing knee also caused him to miss most of Los Angeles' first-round playoff series in 2023, which the Clippers lost to the Phoenix Suns in five games.

Before this, Leonard had missed the entire 2021-22 season for Los Angeles recovering from ACL surgery.

Set to turn 33 at the end of June, Leonard has spent the majority of the last years of his athletic prime in street clothes on the Clippers' bench. He is currently on Team USA's roster for the 2024 Paris Olympics, but given his status during the most recent playoffs, it would be a surprise if Leonard maintained his spot on Team USA and made an appearance in the Olympics.

Leonard's recurring knee issues present a prime example of how superstar durability (or lack thereof) can completely seal the fate of a franchise. Many expected the Clippers to have contended for an NBA championship over the past two to three seasons, as they've had a ridiculous collection of talent on their depth chart.

However, due to Leonard's unavailability, the Clippers haven't come remotely close to competing for a title, and their window is most likely closed at this point.